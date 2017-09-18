3 New Supports For The Bull Market

Stocks finished higher on Friday, led by the techs and ending the week on a strong note with record highs. The Dow advanced to a new-all time high once again, as did the S&P 500 (SPX), which added 1.6% for the week.

The latest market gains have come on the heels of yet another North Korean missile launch, which crossed over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido. Wall Street has shrugged off the aggression, and investors have generally taken Pyongyang's missile tests in stride. This is in remarkable contrast to just a couple of years ago when even the slightest hint of bad news left markets jittery and prone to choppiness. The market's relaxed attitude to potentially bad news highlights just how much the bull market has matured since then. It's also a sign of a market in strong hands.

Confirming the market's recent show of strength are some of the most important industry groups and sectors. The market segments we'll be examining here are critical to the underlying health of the bull market, and when they're in harmony with the Dow and SPX, the market tends to continue performing well on an intermediate-term (3-6 month) basis.

First and foremost, chip makers are finally showing relative strength after a period of lazy consolidation. Nearly every worthwhile broad market rally has either been led by, or else accompanied by, strength in the semiconductors. It was encouraging to see that the PHLX Semiconductor Index [SOX] led the charge last Friday with a 1.71% rally to a new high. With semis leading and confirming the major averages, the rally is on a much better footing than the slightly tenuous market condition of a couple of weeks ago.

The next consideration for the overall health of the bull market is the transportation sector. Although the transports haven't kept pace with the major averages lately, the key transport stocks such as UPS (ground/air freight) and NSC (railroads) have shown impressive leadership. Airlines have mostly lagged, but strength in other areas of the transport sector has lifted the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) lately. The DJTA has lagged the Dow Industrials but is gradually catching up. There has also been no early warning or sell signal in the DJTA, which is an encouraging sign for the bulls. As shown in the following graph, the DJTA remains above its rising 15-day moving average, which confirms that its immediate-term trend remains up.

Also, bolstering the case for the bull market's continuation is the latest turnaround attempt in the energy sector. Oil production and exploration stocks have made an impressive showing in the last three weeks which has provided an extra lift for the major averages, including the Dow. With the NYSE Oil Index (XOI) pushing above its summer highs, the broad market has more support than it did just a few short weeks ago. The positive performance of the oil stocks also reflects the financial improvement for energy companies, which is also reflected in the healthier outlook in the high-yield debt market.

Market breadth as measured by the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line still confirms the rising trend for equities. Leadership in the A-D line is one of the most significant indications that the market remains in strong hands on an interim basis.

One of the most important technical considerations for the short-term continuation of the rally is the short-term internal momentum for the equity broad market. This is reflected in the directional component of the NYSE Hi-Lo Momentum (HILMO) index. This indicator is a four-week rate of change of the NYSE 52-week highs and lows. As the new highs-lows reflect the incremental demand for equities, the four-week rate of change in the new highs-new lows affords us a look into the market's near-term path of least resistance.

As shown in the above chart, the short-term momentum indicator continues to probe to new highs on a daily basis and shows the market's trend is still up. As long as this indicator is rising, traders are justified in maintaining a bullish bias toward equities.

With three of the most important industry groups - semis, transports, and oils - back in sync and confirming the major averages, the bull market has another powerful support. As long as the industry groups and indicators discussed here show marked deterioration, the bears are premature in their predictions for the bull's demise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.