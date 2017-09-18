Bed Bath Earnings: 13% Free-Cash-Flow Yield ? Retailers Seeing Rock-Bottom Valuation Metrics But Ecommerce Pressure Hasn't Changed

There is no indication yet that Bed Bath has started to dig out of this hole.

Given Bed Bath's cash-flow and smaller debt level, I would think the retailer could go private as Nordstroms has started to do.

However age-old "value" vs "value trap" needs to be considered.

Bed, Bath, Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) reports their fiscal '18 2nd quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday night, September 19th, and from previewing the earnings estimates and spreadsheet, readers are looking at a dirt-cheap stock (like a lot of retail) and wondering what the catalyst might be that presents itself. [Maybe going private like a Nordstrom's (JWN)?]

Remember too Sears and K-Mart looked very cheap at the end of their reigns as national retailers.

Whether Bed, Bath becomes a Sears or K-Mart, or on the other hand becomes a Nordstrom's or some other reinvigorated retailer (that we haven't seen a lot of yet) remains to be seen.

Bed Bath Valuation table:

Bed Bath Valuation metrics 3-yr avg fwd exp EPS gro rt -2% 3-yr avg fwd exp rev gro rt 1% 3-yr avg fwd eps P.E ratio 7x Price/sales 0.33x price/book 1.5x price/cash-flow 4x price/free-cash-flow (P/FCF) 8x price/cash-flow (ex cash) 3x price/ FCF (ex cash) 7x div yield 2.11% Div as % of cash-flow 14% Mstar fair value rating $35 Mstar moat narrow or none



Source: internal spreadsheet from earnings reports, 10-Q's

Valuation metrics as of May '17 quarter end using balance sheet and P/L data, except where forward estimates are used, courtesy of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

There is little mystery around the general level of valuation within the retail sector, and Bed Bath is no exception.

The eternal question is, "Can Bed Bath management somehow change the price pressure from Amazon and others ?"

Here is Bed Bath's biggest issue:

Gross mgn Op mgn Net mgn 5/17 36.5% 5.4% 2.7% 2/17 38.0% 12.2% 7.6% 11/16 37.0% 15.6% 4.3% 8/16 37.4% 9.4% 5.6% 5/16 37.4% 7.8% 4.5% 2/16 38.6% 14.6% 8.9% 11/15 37.8% 9.9% 5.0% 8/15 38.1% 11.7% 6.7%

Source: common size P/L from internal s/sheet

Looking back over the historical spreadsheet, Bed Bath's "peak operating margin" for the Christmas quarter was 20.2% in the February, 2012 quarter and it has steadily declined from there.

The reasons are well known: e-commerce, the steady decline in the use of couponing effectiveness, negative comps, etc., etc. Bed Bath's issues are the same as the rest of retail, i.e. while their ecommerce business grows 20% - 30% it basically just offsets the decline in store traffic and average ticket resulting in flat to negative comp's.

Seriously, these financial metrics can be found all across bricks-and-mortar retail almost without exception.

Technical analysis:

It looks like there is a little short-covering occurring on the weekly chart, but readers might want to see what the quarter looks like first.

If we drew a trend-line from the early '15 peak to the late '16 short-term peak, the stock wouldn't break the downtrend line until the mid to low $30's.

Conclusion:

Bed, Bath is trading at a dirt-cheap valuation, and with a lot less long-term debt outstanding than a number of other retail giants. I'm not sure if that makes Bed Bath an ideal candidate for the kind of "go private" transaction that Nordstrom's has started, but I would think it would certainly be a better option.

Like Coach (NYSE:COH), I always though Bed Bath was a well-managed retailer with a highly-regarded management team, but like all retail these days, the long-term economics of the business has changed dramatically.

Here is what to look for Tuesday night:

1.) Revenue growth - without revenue growth for any retailer, nothing else matters. Street consensus is looking for a little over $3 bl in revenue on $0.94 - $0.95 in earnings per share for expected y/y growth of 2% on revenue and a decline of 15% on earnings.

2.) Capex growth - new store growth has slowed to almost nothing at BBBY, but free-cash-flow would be helped even more by slowing capex.

3.) Margins - gross margin has remained pretty stable but the operating margin has been squeezed for the last 3 - 4 years.

Bed Bath is just starting to return capital to shareholders and the $496 million sitting on the balance sheet makes the cash-flow and free-cash-flow valuation metrics look even better.

Readers should probably wait until they see some fundamental improvement given the pressure on the entire sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BBY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.