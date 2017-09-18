Don't Let Analysis Get In The Way Of A 230% Gain

In this particular case, history is probably not the best guide.

That's one analyst's "thesis" for why this asset class should double (at least) over the next two years.

Behold: analysis the thrust of which is that you should not analyze anything.

No one likes it when someone argues out of both sides of their mouth.

And because I aim to displease, I'm going to do just that to start this post.

In "Here's A History Lesson The Bulls Won't Like", I said the following:

As it turns out, studying history is pretty useful. By virtue of having actually happened, history is difficult to argue with although interpretation muddies the waters as do attempts to ascribe causation to the events we're studying.

I don't think that applies to emerging market equities (EEM) at this juncture. In other words, EM is a corner of the market where listening to history might be a decidedly bad idea right now.

Let me just admit upfront that I thoroughly enjoyed the note I'm about to excerpt despite the fact that I think it's wildly optimistic. Indeed, it's so wildly optimistic that it's exceedingly entertaining.

Ok, so here's BofAML's Ajay Singh Kapur from a note out late last week:

We have found that an over-analysis of geopolitics, central bank zig-zags and trying the search for longer-term earnings visibility were a distraction and impeded making money in these bull markets. We recommend investors to raise exposure if they haven’t already, and sell when valuations reach 3X PB, or when they expect a US/Global/Asian recession. Let the bull market do its job.

Specifically, he's referring to past EM equity bull markets and here are the charts on that:

(BofAML)

Ok, now go back up and read that excerpt again. He just quite literally said that "over-analyzing" such "trivial" things as "geopolitics", "policy zigzags," and "long-term earnings visibility" is "distracting" investors from making money.

I sincerely hope I don't need to tell you how laughably absurd that is, but just in case, here's a paraphrased version using a traffic metaphor:

We have found that an over-analysis of where semi-trucks are on the highway, lane shift warning signs, speed limits, and trying the search for longer-term visibility into where exactly it is you're trying to go, is a distraction and impedes the effort to reach one's destination when traveling.

Kapur is trying to tell you that all of the things which matter for EM (geopolitics, DM central bank policy machinations, and visibility into earnings) are not only completely irrelevant but are in fact "distractions" that should be avoided at all costs if what you want is to make money.

Besides being outrageously counterintuitive, that flies in the face of countless real-life instances where taking that advice would have been devastating. Let me just throw one example out there. A few months ago, Brazil plunged back into political turmoil. I'm not going to get into the backstory on this, but suffice to say Latin America's most important economy has been plagued by a rolling political crisis for years (and years) and when a new corruption scandal erupted in May, the real tumbled and Brazilian equities suffered through a bout of circuit-breaker-tripping madness.

That rather unpleasant turn of events led directly to a case study in why you probably shouldn’t own triple-levered ETFs. Specifically, the Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 3x Shares ETF (BRZU) crashed a truly "impressive" 48% on the day which, as you can see from the following chart, was "anomalous" to say the least:

Now have a look at another chart which puts the move in the real in context:

(Citi)

It was an ~8 standard deviation event.

Yes, things have calmed down since then in markets, but certainly not on the political front. And while BofAML would undoubtedly point to the fact that things have stabilized as evidence to support their contention that worrying about politics would indeed have been a "distraction," somehow I imagine that's small comfort to anyone who was on the wrong side of the trade on May 18 and didn't have the stomach to double-down on the dip to play the rebound.

But let's just say, for argument's sake, that BofAML is right and that all of the factors mentioned above (the politics, the DM policy machinations, etc.) are in fact best described as "distractions" that prevent investors from doing what they "should" do, which apparently approximates buying hand-over-fist in anticipation of a rally. Here's what the bank says you can expect for EM equities based on historical precedent:

The PB normally bottoms around 1.3X. The bull markets usually peak out around 3X PB. We are just at 1.7X PB currently. The only two bulls that did not reach 3X PB were the Sep 1998-Feb 2000 bull market that stopped at 2.2X PB, felled by the oncoming US recession and TMT bust. The March 2009-May 2011 bull just reached 2.1X PB, succumbing to the Chinese nominal growth decline from 17% to less than 1% between 2011 and 2015.

Basically, Kapur is pretty sure EM stocks are going to at least double from here because "EM equities rise 230% on average, in bull markets" and we're only up ~60% since early 2016.

In a testament to EM's demonstrable propensity to look through obvious headwinds, South Korean shares (EWY) had their best day since May on Monday despite incessant threats emanating from Pyongyang:

That's just one example of Kapur's thesis holding up well in the face of escalating geopolitical tensions.

But just to be clear, I cannot imagine a scenario where EM equities rally another 170% from here as Kapur seems to be suggesting they will.

For one thing (and the note cited above does mention this as being "important"), the bull thesis is heavily dependent on continued weakness in the dollar. And while I'm certainly sympathetic to the view that the greenback will remain under pressure, I'd be remiss not to at least consider the possibility that between some movement on tax reform and Fed balance sheet normalization, "long USD" might not be a bad contrarian bet. Especially considering the seemingly high risk of a short squeeze given positioning:

(Goldman, Bloomberg)

If the dollar were to rally strongly and sustainably, that would deep-six the notion that EM equities are set for a massive run-up.

Anyway, I just wanted to bring this to your attention so you can get a better feel for just how bullish some of this "analysis" is getting.

More poignantly, when it gets to the point where people are calling for an entire asset class to double (and then some) and the rationale for that call revolves around the contention that the only thing holding everyone back is people's tendency to want to think critically about their investments, it might be time to ask if things have gotten out of hand. Especially when the asset class in question is already sitting near six-year highs...

