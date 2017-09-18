Equifax: How Revenue And Business Model Will Be Impacted By The Breach

Since Equifax (NYSE:EFX) announced its unprecedented data breach, much has been written about its mounting lawsuits. Many also correctly posited that the pending government investigations will likely lead to large fines. There also is the case of insiders possibly front running the market. While these are all very serious issues, their impacts are likely ephemeral. I would like to address two topics that are core to the company’s long-term enterprise value: its revenue and business model viability, both of which are under threat as a result of the data breach.

Revenue Impact

Consumers are angry and lashing out at the company. However, some analysts are pointing out that, for Equifax, consumers are the “product” and its customers are the banks and other businesses that rely on the consumer credit data. Angry consumers will have negligible impact on EFX revenue since the direct-to-consumer portion of the revenue is negligible.

That is a shortsighted view without consideration for the unintended consequences. Customers, meaning banks, do care. After all, trust and reputation are central in order to transact in the financial world. Just as banks are known to eschew entities of ill repute, so too will they do so in this case. The Equifax brand has been badly damaged, and it will not clear up in a few weeks. That is because the potential loss from the Equifax breach lasts forever. Already, banks are considering shifting their business to competitors TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) and Experian (LON:EXPN).

But there is another factor that will force the banks to move to TRU and/or EXPN. While angry consumers may not be EFX’s customers, they do control the product. At least their own files at the credit reporting agencies. Angry consumers already are calling for an Equifax boycott through permanent freezes of their credit files at the company. This prevents Equifax from profiting from their information. But the secondary effect is that EFX will have fewer files than TRU and EXPN. With fewer open files, in essence having less data in an industry where data is the key differentiator, Equifax will not be competitive vs the other two credit reporting agencies.

In due time as consumers gradually understand the implications of the data breach, the boycott uproar will be more vocal and coordinated. The flame will be further fanned and given air coverage by the political rhetoric coming from Washington DC in the coming months. Eventually, a significant portion of Equifax’s current revenue stream will move to TRU and EXPN.

Business model implications

The data breach also highlights the weakness of the business model. While Equifax is the offender in this case, the other credit reporting agencies could just as easily have been the unlucky offender. The issue is that when there is a central repository of so much valuable information, not only current data ranging from social security number, address, mortgage, credit card, employer, etc. but also longitudinal data covering all the prior histories of each data type, the attack will continue to come.

The forthcoming congressional scrutiny will be intense. An obvious question will be how to ensure that this will not repeat at any of the credit reporting agencies. One solution is to dramatically change the processes and upgrade the security with added oversight by the government. However, the added costs will obviously change the margin profile of EFX and its brethren. And it is not obvious that they can pass on the costs to their customers.

Another question centers around the 143 million consumers. With the Equifax breach, the Pandora’s box has been opened. There is no way to “recover” the stolen data. The unfortunate victims will likely need to freeze their data and thaw when allowing third parties to access their credit files. This is an incredibly cumbersome process for anyone who has go through it. Many consumers will be unhappy, especially those wanting credit, but need the freeze to defend against identity theft. There may be a solution to dramatically shorten the process of freezing/thawing one’s file. But it will take time for the credit reporting agencies to modify the process and it will add additional overhead costs.

Meanwhile, this is a great opening for entrepreneurial minded individuals to reinvent the current model and leapfrog the incumbents. Why should there be a centralized owner of individual consumer’s data? Why can't the individual own the data, have it validated by authorized/trusted parties, and decide when and which banks shall receive the data? The technology components are there today to fulfill that model. It won't happen immediately but over time the current model will be obsolete. Those who think that the likes of Equifax will always be needed are the same ones who still believe in the future of horses and carriages. The Equifax model was destined to be replaced, but the breach will accelerate it toward absoluteness. Can Equifax be the one to reinvent the model? Probably not.

Summary

The situation at Equifax is dire. The lawsuits and government fines will dent the company's balance sheet. But ultimately the revenue loss and the absoluteness of its business model will bring an end to the company.