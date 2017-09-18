STORE Capital: A DG Story Emerges

STORE Capital is a REIT with a short but good history of dividend increases. With a new investment by a famous investor’s company the price has gone up recently. However, with its growing profits, a credit rating upgrade, and the recent dividend increase, STOR is still a good buy for a dividend growth investor.

What did I think of STORE last time?

I first wrote about STORE back on April 26. At the time Realty Income (O) was over-valued and I saw STORE as a potential alternate for times when O was overvalued. In many ways it is a smaller, newer, and better-yielding version of O. Based on the dividend paid at the time and my assessment of how fast those dividends would grow, I had a buy price of $29. Later on in the article I will review that calculation to determine how much to pay for the shares now.

What new information do we have on STORE now?

It really doesn’t matter if a company was a good investment in the past; all an investor can do now is buy shares in companies that are now a good investment. Since I last wrote about STORE, new information has come out and time has passed. Does this new information support the idea that STORE is a good investment?

The first big news is that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) bought 18.6 million newly issued shares in STOR. With Berkshire taking a 9.8% stake in STOR this is a very helpful confirmation that STOR is a good investment. And since these are newly issued shares, that gives STOR some $377 million of additional funds to increase assets.

The next news of importance hits on my key characteristic of managing debt well. Both S&P and Fitch upgraded STOR from BBB- to BBB. Moody’s also started STORE at the equivalent Baa2. Given that STOR is moving to increase its holdings of unencumbered assets, this upgrade will help keep interest costs in check.

As a dividend growth investor, the news on September 12 of a dividend increase was quite welcome. The 2-cents-a-quarter increase was a bit less than the 7.4% growth rate I used in my last article on STORE, so I will adjust my projections to take this into account. Also, management rarely raises a dividend when they anticipate any problems with paying it, so this increase indicates that the dividend is fairly safe. Also, since most dividend cuts that happen shortly after a raise are because of actions from the credit agencies, the fact that two of them just raised STORE’s credit rating gives some further evidence that the dividend is safe in the near term.

Since my last article on STORE, management has released the results of Q1 and Q2 2017. Both quarters showed increases in revenue and FFO from a year ago. Both quarters had beats on both FFO and revenue as well. Increasing revenue and profits as measured by FFO are two more of my 4 key characteristics. Posting beats on these values is also important because my DDM calculation depends on analysts’ projections. When the company is doing better than analysts predict, this increases the likelihood that my predictions of dividend increases will be met since my projected increases are based on the analysts’ projections.

The last piece of news on STORE is that since I wrote the last article, I have opened a position in STOR. I am now the proud owner of just under 468 shares with a cost basis of $23.25. I made 3 large purchases starting in early May and used the last dividend payment to buy shares as well. I will likely use the next dividend payment, which will be about $145, on October 16 to purchase some more shares and then turn dividend reinvestment off for STOR.

What’s a good price?

There is a reason I only look at price after I have determined whether or not I want to invest in a company. For me anyway, it doesn’t matter how good the price might be if the company isn’t a quality company producing solid results. I base my quality assessment on my 4 key characteristics: growing revenue or markets, growing profits, managing debt well, and growing dividends at a sustainable rate. Only when a company is showing these characteristics does it matter to me what price I would have to pay to get shares.

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Normally I would use David Fish’s CCC List(which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) to get the values for the parameters I use in my DDM calculation. However STOR doesn’t yet qualify for the list. However, if it keeps the current dividend for the next 15 months it will make the list.

As it just raised the dividend to $0.31 a quarter, I will use that amount annualized to $1.24 as the dividends for the next 12 months. In my last article I used the rate of the last dividend increase as the rate dividends will increase over the next 5 years. Because that rate was lower than past increases and lower than the rate of past increases in FFO, I thought it a reasonable rate. The latest dividend increase was only 6.9%, so to be conservative I will use that in place of the prior 7.4%. Based on the current yield I will use 1% as the terminal dividend growth rate. I think these are all reasonable numbers that STORE should easily be able to meet, especially given the upgrade in its credit rating.

Using these parameters I calculate that the NPV of the dividend stream is $30.03. That makes my buy price anything under $31. STOR closed at $26.01 on Friday, so this it is currently priced at a good value.

Since my DDM calculation has a buy price more than 10% higher than the market price, I want to see if a price based the historical yield will confirm my buy price. Looking at the dividend data that SA provides for STOR, I see that the 4 year average yield is 3.18%. Dividing the current dividend by 3.18%, I get a price just shy of $40. Given that number I think my $31 buy price is quite reasonable.

Can options help?

I am not sure at this time that options will offer a lot of help in getting better results from STOR. First, while the average volume in the stock is over 1 million shares a day, there seems to be less volume than I would expect in the options. In part this might be due to the lack of choices in expiration dates. For shorter length contracts, only an October expiration date is available, the next is in January of 2018. Also the strike prices are $2.50 apart which is about 10% of the share price, a fairly large gap.

I don’t see any call contracts that are attractive with a strike price of $30. For the October expiration date the $25 strike price put contract has some potential. Given where my buy price is, I think it’s a better option to just buy the shares, but if you already have a large position writing the $25 strike price put might work for you.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, I would expect STOR management to take advantage of the new better credit rating to retire some mortgage debt and replace it with a bond issue. This has been a management goal, so the better credit rating should allow management to accelerate its progress on this issue.

As always, I want to see both top and bottom numbers grow. Given the new infusion of cash from Berkshire and the newly improved credit rating I don’t think management should have any trouble hitting their targets.

Conclusion

STOR doesn’t yet have a long history of dividend increases. So buying it for the dividend was taking a chance. The investment from Berkshire helps confirm that this was a reasonable chance to take. The credit rating increase and the first two quarters performance in 2017 also reinforces my original assessment. Even after the price increase that followed the announcement of Berkshire’s investment, STOR is still priced at a good value relative to the dividend stream it will produce.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.