How Will Historians Describe Today's Economy? Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

This article is to congratulate and commend BeatlesRockerTom on the conclusion of his 10-part series on America’s changing economics. The preceding link to his tenth article summarizes the series and the following link to his ninth article calculates the impact of the rapidly rising cost of healthcare in the U.S.

In wrapping up his final thoughts, Tom has this to say:

"If we want to hope and believe this will not become our future, we have to believe that to prevent this from happening we have to change. We have to 1) eat healthier and exercise more to reduce our health care expenditures, 2) deleverage our personal and federal debts, 3) spend and borrow less, 4) live within our means, and 5) save more for retirement. To what degree can we realistically expect this to happen? What is the likelihood of the 5 changes above occurring? No economist can predict the ultimate outcome, no less an average Joe like me. But, these individual and government costs simply cannot continue to escalate beyond our means to borrow and pay for them. Therefore, as with all past economic cycles, this one will eventually reach a breaking point where we face a difficult and perhaps prolonged recession."

Tom describes himself as an "average Joe," and it is true that he doesn’t sport fancy economic credentials, but enough highly credentialed academics have sullied their profession for us to forgive Tom that void, and his background as a controller and finance director for several municipalities gives him more than sufficient authority to weigh in on these issues. More importantly, he has undertaken tremendous hard work in amassing data and analysis that, taken together, suggests that the U.S. and much of the developed world face rather serious problems.

Some commenters have derided his "doom and gloom" articles as unduly negative, but I think it would be a mistake to dismiss his work. Perhaps 10 years ago, someone holding his views could be fairly consigned to some sort of apocalyptic fringe. But anyone who has been following changes in the major national economies dare not deny that we have lived through a decade of exceptional change. Tom’s 10-part series provides the data on the substance of that change, but I will offer my own brief distillation of what has occurred: The economy has slowed down.

This is an irrefutable fact. Economy watchers including myself have seen authorities such as the IMF, the Fed and other respected financial institutions by and large lower growth forecasts quarter by quarter. Every slight upturn is followed by some much bigger downturn, usually blamed on the weather. Whatever the causes and consequences, when the history of the past decade is written, this marked shift in the rate of growth will likely be seen as a fundamental aspect of the times we live in.

I’ve observed that some commenters dislike all the emphasis on debt. Perhaps it is the implicit moralizing they find distasteful. But like it or not, a mere maintenance of national (or household) priorities in the context of lower growth will ipso facto lead to economic problems, whereas increased expenditures coincident with lower growth is a formula for disaster, barring some massive unforeseen addition to the asset side of the ledger. And that is why it behooves us to increase our awareness of these issues and consider their implications.

Another reason why purveyors of this knowledge are sometimes looked down upon is because of the reality that a fringe element with sometimes conspiratorial undertones (or overtones) are part of the chorus. One telltale sign of this commentary is ranting against central bankers. History will tell whether members of the Fed and their international peers were heroes, rogues or - as I assume - civil servants trying their best under trying circumstances to figure a way out of our problems. We’ll eventually sort that out, but for now we’d all do well to recognize the problems, and for that we should offer thanks to Tom (follow him here) for his efforts to present this data in such a well-organized fashion.

