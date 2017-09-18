Marathon Petroleum: Overselling Its Gulf Coast Refining Capacity

Marathon is more concentrated in the Gulf Coast than its larger rivals, when comparing one's Gulf Coast refining capacity with overall refining capacity, and thus more exposed to hurricane disruptions.

Refined products sales destined for export are much smaller than the refining capacity at Marathon's Gulf Coast refineries, costing it more to transport anything extra back to other domestic markets.

Marathon has made the Gulf Coast a growth opportunity by continually investing heavily in the refineries there in the hope of gaining easy access to export markets for refined products.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) may have oversold its Gulf Coast refining capacity billed as the necessary support for export growth of its refined products. As a Midwest-based refiner, the company has amassed some visible refining assets in the Gulf Coast, thanks to its 2013 purchase of BP Plc’s (BP) refinery in Galveston Bay, Texas. The move was to gain easy access to export markets for refined products, as well as making it convenient to procure foreign crude. However, in the years that followed, the company’s refined products destined for export have seen slower annual growth or outright decline, while foreign sources of crude oil have become less relied-upon than the U.S. and Canadian oil.

Moreover, in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, it begs the question of whether it’s wise for the refining industry to still have such a concentrated presence in the Gulf Coast. Given its smaller total refining capacity, Marathon is comparably more concentrated in the Gulf Coast, subjecting it to even higher impact from potential hurricane disruptions.

Marathon paid over $2.5 billion to purchase the BP refinery, the site that was severely damaged during a previous hurricane, as well as sustaining an industrial accident costing BP over $3 billions in settlement. With a refining capacity of 451 mbpcd, or thousand barrels per calendar day, the BP acquisition almost doubled Marathon’s then crude oil refining capacity in the Gulf Coast. As of Dec. 31, 2016, Marathon had a combined 1,088 mbpcd in total crude oil refining capacity, including 543 mbpcd at its Garyville, Louisiana refinery, 459 mbpcd from the former BP’s Galveston Bay plant and 86 mbpcd out of the company's another Texas City refinery.

Marathon's refined products sales destined for export were 296 mbpd for 2016, a far cry from the refining capacity at its Gulf Coast refineries, the supposed production base for producing export products. Since 2013 when the company expanded in the Gulf Coast, export sales haven’t grown consistently to take advantage of the increased refining capacity there. Refined products sales destined for export increased by 26% in 2014, but the increase shrank to 16% in 2015 and there was an outright decline of 7% in 2016.

But Marathon didn’t have to idle its Gulf Coast refineries' excess export capacity, since total refined product yields each year mostly matched the company’s total refining capacity. For any extra yields beyond export uses, Marathon only had to ship them back to other domestic markets, but likely at the cost of added transportation, via pipelines or otherwise.

The overcapacity issue at Marathon's Gulf Coast refineries is problematic for another reason: its sources of crude oil are increasingly coming from within the U.S. and Canada. The underlying cause that the Gulf Coast has become an energy center today traces back to the days when the U.S. relied heavily on foreign oil, with the Gulf Coast used as the shipping destination to receive oil imports. That prompted the constructions of refineries close to where the crude oil was procured, despite being vulnerable to hurricane disruptions. The U.S. shale oil discovery has later changed all that. Today, many refiners probably have to bring shale oil from inland drilling sites all the way to their coastal refineries, and Marathon can certainly attest that.

In 2016, Marathon refined crude oil at the rate of 1,699 mbpd, while its use of crude oil imported from the Middle East and other international sources, excluding Canada, was only 387 mbpd, with the balance of 986 mbpd from the U.S. and 326 mbpd from Canada. Given the company’s total refining capacity of 1,088 mbpcd at its Gulf Coast refineries and actual yields closely matching that refining capacity, Marathon would have to send some of its domestic shale or Canadian oil down to its southernmost refineries in the Gulf Coast, something of potentially less cost-effective.

The situation may only get worse as Marathon’s annual use of foreign oil is not trending higher. In the three years after 2013, its oil imports have yet to get back to the 2013 level. Granted, the company does have refineries and pipeline infrastructure in the Midwest that are closer to their domestic oil sources, allowing for cheaper crude oil procurement.

The larger capacity at Marathon’s Gulf Coast refineries, relative to both export demands for refined products and the use of imported oil, becomes a bigger issue for the company when factoring in its overall refining capacity. Marathon is actually more concentrated in the Gulf Coast than its bigger rival Phillips 66 (PSX), the largest U.S. independent refiner by market capitalization. As of Dec. 31, 2016, Marathon’s Gulf Coast refining capacity as a percentage of its total refining capacity was 60%, compared to the same measure of 35% for Phillips 66.

Moreover, geographic locations for Phillips 66’s refineries stretch from the West Coast, mid America, the Gulf Coast and all the way to the East Coast and across the Atlantic to the U.K. and Germany. In comparison, Marathon’s refining locations consist of only the Gulf Coast and the Midwest, leaving it more exposed to something like hurricane disruptions when a larger chunk of its refining capacity is affected all at once during such events.

With Marathon continually investing heavily in its Gulf Coast refineries, including a $2 billion multi-year project marked for its Galveston Bay and Texas City refineries, which is dubbed as STAR, or South Texas Asset Repositioning, investors have to watch closely for any meaningful increases of its refined products sales destined for export. Without enough export to fully use its ample refining capacity in the Gulf Coast, Marathon could be investing too much in its alleged Gulf Coast growth opportunity, but end up spending more when having to transport extra refined products from the Gulf Coast back to its other domestic markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in MPC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.