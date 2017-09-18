Viacom: New Media Won't Kill The Video Star

The different between survive and thrive is how well they can replace advertising revenue.

The markets have already priced in a continued decline that should not occur.

The worst of the revenue and earnings bleeding should be over.

Viacom (VIA & VIAB) have been taking a pounding since 2015, for reasons to be described. I'll add upfront that I'm long VIAB, and would recommend it over VIA for reasons described in Vince Martin's article.

While certainly not "apples to apples" (comparing two or more companies rarely is), this precipitous free fall is all the more noticeable when compared to competitors within the diversified entertainment sphere. While a variety of three year trends are seen below, none of them exhibit Viacom's death spiral.

I Don't Want My MTV

There's no shortage of reasons for the decline. Recent history has not been kind to Viacom. Below are some factors I feel have had the most impact. There certainly are many more. Feel free to add your own (or refute what I wrote) in the comments.

The seemingly never-ending Sumner Redstone drama. Investors want good drama in Viacom's programming, not their boardroom.

Decreased y/y revenue and earnings, coupled with the concern that traditional revenue streams (fees and advertising) will continue to dry up. Viacom's decision to cut ad loads across their networks was intended to bandaid bleeding in viewership and perhaps cable subscriptions, but was still probably seen as a bad omen by many investors.

Restructuring charges (mostly in 2016) to help clean up the mess they were in. This included $156 million (!) in severance packages to former executives. My high school guidance counselor should have suggested I become an ousted entertainment industry executive.

Viacom channels were removed from Charter Communication's basic package and placed in a higher tier (Charter is the No. 2 cable operator in the U.S.). Charter's CEO has publicly criticized Viacom for poor curation of content.

Viacom wasn't able to reach deals with TV services such as Hulu.

Paramount Pictures has been on a sustained domestic (U.S.) box office losing streak. Transformers: The Last Knight was a terrible movie. (But somehow did great internationally!)

Last but certainly not least, a perceived decline in creativity and innovation. Viacom has been publicly burned from those within the industry more than Southern California brush in recent years.

Metric FY14 FY15 FY16 Sales/Revenue 13.78B 13.26B 12.48B Net Income 2.39B 1.92B 1.43B EPS (Diluted) $5.43 $4.73 $3.61

Less Krabby Recent Developments

There has been some modest repurchasing, from 440.33M diluted shares outstanding at the end of CY2014 to 401.76M diluted shares outstanding at the end of 2Q17. Some have viewed this positively...others not so much.

Recent quarterly results show revenue has stabilized

While it is less certain that earnings have stabilized, there are many positive indicators, perhaps most notably improved metrics from the MTV ecosystem and strong international numbers. However MTV in particular still has a long ways to go in the court of investor perception, having dug themselves a decade long hole.

Metric 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 Sales/Revenue 3.10B 3.22B 3.32B 3.25B 3.36B Net Income 432M 254M 396M 121M 680M (395M not related to proceeds from sale of EPIX interest) EPS (Diluted) $1.09 $0.64 $1.00 $0.30 $1.70 (~$0.99 not related to proceeds from sale of EPIX interest)

Viacom Will Sashay Away From Their Recent History (Financial Perspective)

Viacom has the financial resources for this turnaround

They've consistently been solid with free cash flow, and currently have one of the lowest P/FCF ratios in the industry. Sidebar that the World Wrestling Federation (WWE), which I didn't include below but is also diversified entertainment, has a P/FCF of 430.19 and P/E of 69.69 (as of 9/14/17 closing). I can smell what the Rock is cooking, and it isn't pleasant.

Equity P/FCF (as of 9/14/17 closing) Source: finviz.com AMC Networks (AMCX) 10.72 Viacom (VIAB) 11.67 Disney (DIS) 20.34 Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) 20.41 Time-Warner (TWX) 23.23 CBS (CBS) 29.65

Viacom's longterm debt is very reasonable and spread over a considerable length of time

Viacom leadership may have made numerous recent missteps, but credit where credit is due (pun intended), the amount of debt did not skyrocket. They are on very solid footing. The debt load is very reasonable and repayment is spread out, with relatively minimal short-term obligations.

Source: 3Q17 Earnings Slides



Source: Viacom Investor Relations

Their solid finances mean that no shareholder dilution has taken place

Diluted Shares Outstanding have consistently hovered around the 400M range (this VIA and VIAB combined). When it crept up a little bit, they repurchased shares. Their current financial situation gives no reason to believe that this could change anytime soon. There's a real commitment to shareholder value here.

Viacom Will Sashay Away From Their Recent History (Content Perspective)

While Viacom has done a relatively poor job developing, maintaining and curating its content in recent years, it is well positioned to turn this around

Most of the their "Flagship Six" content caters to younger (let's say age 40 and under) demographics. I don't see my retirement age mom getting into shows like (sadly ending) Workaholics. Likewise, I'm not going to watch MTV's content but my teenage daughter certainly does. Even after a prolonged decline, their audience can and will quickly return simply based on brand.

From a more tangible perspective, Viacom has begun taking steps under Bakish's leadership to address content development and maintenance issues.

Increased creative collaboration between the flagship brands. This has both development and maintenance impacts. For example, Paramount and Nickelodeon are teaming up on Amusement Park, which will be co-branded as a film and subsequently as a series. The momentum and talent from using multiple vehicles should improve future content's lifespan and the odds of it becoming the next SpongeBob Squarepants.

While it hasn't occurred yet, channel consolidation discussions are ongoing and likely to happen. There is currently 25 domestic channels and 19 of them are considered "not core". While merging or axing some channels would have financial benefits, it would also lead to improved focus on developing higher quality content, albeit at a smaller quantities.

Viacom finally woke up and realized they needed to start making money from streaming. Kidding aside, I actually believe now is exactly the right time for this. Contrary to popular opinion, I think any earlier attempts would have ended badly. Netflix (and to a lesser extent Hulu and Prime) had a corner on the streaming distribution market, and most content creators were just kind of going along with it. If Viacom had decided to go rouge but no one else followed suit, I don't envision a critical mass of cord-cutters paying to stream Viacom content. But now that Disney and most others have wised up (and premium channel streaming such as HBO has become more mainstream), I anticipate that the sports-less package that Viacom is in will be successful. However they will never regain the same cable advertising revenue and that will need to be made up elsewhere.

Viacom is growing internationally

Viacom's international push was demonstrated with its November 2016 acquisition of Argentina's Televisión Federal S.A. ("Telefe") for $345M (reported as $336M in their most recent 10-K). It was paid for entirely with cash-on-hand. Telefe has 12 production studios, has pay TV services in 17 countries and a library of 33,000 hours in content that is distributed to 100 counties in 34 languages.

Similar to their purchase of the U.K.'s Channel 5 in 2014, this acquisition should also propel growth of Viacom's existing content in an international market (Latin America). They have already started this process by placing Nick Jr. content on Telefe.

Viacom has also indicated they will further globalize Telefe's content and expand film content. Of note, there was a Telefe executive shuffle in March 2017, however the circumstances and impacts are unclear to me.

Viacom has made numerous additional smaller international plays recently, such as purchasing a majority stake in Brazil comedy content producer "Porta dos Fundos" this past April.

Paramount Pictures has been growing internationally, even during their recent U.S. slump. A good example is "XXX: The Return of Xander Cage" with Vin Diesel, which bombed in the U.S. ($45M) but raked in more than $300M internationally. The previously mentioned terrible sequel "Transformers: The Last Knight" still managed to be a winner due to international receipts ($570M overall). However continuing to churn out subpar movies is not sustainable, and they will need to step up the quality. I anticipate this will occur under their new organizational structure.

Viacom Is a Buy, With One Significant Consideration

I believe that Viacom is already in a much stronger position than investors (and the entertainment industry) give them credit for. Their finances are still solid, despite a couple lean years. New leadership is starting to steer the content ship in the right direction. They are already in a strong position internationally, and this will continue to improve.

The variable that will determine whether they survive or they thrive is how successful they are at replacing that inevitably lost advertising revenue. I believe that international growth alone should balance out this decline. Somewhat ironically, international advertising revenue is likely to grow in the nearterm due to the continued persistent of cable in many countries, coupled with Viacom's overall growth in these locations. Improvements in domestic film revenue and content curation will boost top and bottom lines. I'd estimate that collectively these factors will lift Viacom for the next 3-6 years. After that- when current new media becomes old media and advertising as we know it becomes a relic globally- this is when things could get tricky...

For more information and another take on turning Viacom around, I recommend Spring Owl Asset Management's slide deck entitled "How Many Photo Ops Does It Take To Cut A Stock In Half? Bringing Viacom Back". The presentation is from January 2016 and therefore a bit dated; many key recommendations they made are now being implemented by Viacom. But there is still much to be gleaned for the potential or current investor.

