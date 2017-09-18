Bell: Buy On The Dip And Hold Forever

Investment Thesis:

Bell (BCE) is a risk adverse, low volatility, high dividend machine that has the ability to continually increase its dividend. First, Bell has an outstanding dividend yield of 4.5% and has had a CAGR dividend growth of 8.1% since 2009. Despite Bell's current beta of 0.37, Bell boasts a risk adjusted CAGR of 6.33%, since 2009. (More on CAGR and Risk adjusted CAGR later.) Finally, Bell acquired Manitoba Telecom Services, gained exclusive rights to HBO in Canada and has diversified its business into digital advertising, giving Bell additional growth potential. For these reasons I would recommend Bell as a cornerstone to any dividend portfolio.

About Bell:

Business Acquisitions:

In March of 2017, BCE acquired Manitoba Telecom Services for a total consideration of $2.9 billion, of which $1.339 billion was paid in cash and the remaining $1.594 billion from the issuance of common shares. BCE acquired a total of 710,000 wireless, TV and Internet customers from the MTS deal.

On January 3, 2017, BCE acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Cieslok Media for a total cash consideration of $161 million. Cleslok Media specializes in outdoor digital advertising, allowing Bell to further the diversification of its business.

In Q1 2016, BCE completed a deal with Corus Entertainment (Corus) allowing BCE to become the sole operator of HBO Canada nationally across all platforms. This deal gives Bell a monopoly in Canada for the most popular show in the world, Game of Thrones, which can accessed through Bell's movie package for an extra $25/month. The deal was completed for a total consideration of $218 million.

A Breakdown Of The MTS deal:

Goodwill: $1.3 billion

Finite-life intangible assets: $971 million - Noted as mainly customer relations

Indefinite-life intangible assets: $280 million

Acquisition cost per person: $4310/person

Cash paid: $1,339 million

Long term debt issued: $972 million

One of the most important aspects to consider about this deal is the extremely high price paid for intangibles. With price tags of $1.3 billion for goodwill and $1.2 billion for intangible assets, Bell hardly acquired anything except customers. With an average cost of $4310/person, Bell made it clear that it is willing to pay top dollar to gain market share in the Canadian market. Note that $4310/person does not include the added interest expense Bell will face from the $972 million in long-term debt issued for the deal.

Although expensive, this deal allowed Bell to expand into the Western provinces, build synergies and help Bell maintain its consumer image as Canada's largest telecommunication provider.

Wireless:

Bell Wireless has performed quite well in the past year with adjusted EBITDA growth of 10.2% in Q2 2017 versus Q2 2016. This growth can be attributed to higher average revenue per user (ARPU), subscriber growth and the acquisition of MTS. Of the 620,000 wireless subscribers gained between 2016 and 2017, 23% (143,068) were gained organically and the rest (476,932) were acquired through the MTS deal. All of this expansion in the wireless segment contributed to the 12.9% increase in wireless revenue between Q2 of 2016 and Q2 of 2017.

Bell also has invested heavily into new technology to help it remain as the top telecommunications company in Canada. They announced the following exciting developments:

Bell has taken a leadership position in the fast-growing Internet of Things (IoT) sector, which enables the interconnection of a range of devices and applications that send and receive data. Applications include connected vehicles, smart city services, smart metering, asset tracking, supply chain management, security and alarm monitoring, transportation and logistics, and personal wearables for healthcare, accessibility and other applications.

On May 30, 2017, Bell MTS launched the Innovations in Agriculture program at the University of Manitoba. The unique program will provide students with opportunities to develop innovative IoT technologies for application in agriculture and food science.

On June 8, 2017, Bell concluded an agreement with Hyundai AutoEver Telematics America (HATA), a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Group, to deliver a range of connected telematics services including security, safety, diagnostics and infotainment to select Hyundai and Kia vehicles over Bell’s national mobile network.

Bell Mobility Inc. (Bell Mobility) announced on April 20, 2017, that its LTE network was the first in North America capable of delivering Quad Band LTE-A service, offering customers access to the fastest mobile data speeds available. Also known as 4-carrier aggregation, Quad Band technology leverages multiple bands of wireless spectrum to boost top Tri Band LTE-A mobile data speeds from 335 Megabits per second (Mbps) (expected average download speeds of 12 to 100 Mbps) to 550 Mbps (expected average download speeds of 18 to 150 Mbps). Combined with enhanced 256 QAM (quadrature amplitude modulation) technology, Bell’s Quad Band LTE-A network can now deliver mobile data speeds of up to 750 Mbps, with expected average speeds of 25 to 220 Mbps, in select areas of Ontario and British Columbia. In addition, Canada’s best national network, now up to two times faster, is available in 47 markets in eight provinces. The new Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones are the first devices able to take advantage of these network speeds.

The most notable announcement was Bell being the first North American provider of Quad Band LTE-A service. This advancement can represent a significant opportunity as Bell covers 98% of the Canadian population in LTE coverage. Based on the time it takes Telus (TU) and Rogers (RCI) to match this advancement, Bell may be able to acquire significant market share. In 2018, investors will watch to see if this development leads to any significant revenue or subscriber growth.

Wired:

Bell saw moderate growth in its wired segment as outlined below. Wired accounts for approximately 55% of Bell's revenue.

Bell has seen only modest EBITDA growth in its wired segment due in part to a reduction in television subscriptions and landlines. Long distance plans in particular saw a major decrease of EBITDA with -10% annual growth.

In an effort to meet changing consumer needs, Bell is adapting its television model. Bell now offers Fibe Alt TV, which allows users to watch TV on the device of their choice using WiFi or mobile data. This development is being marketed heavily to millennials as they increasingly use mobile devices to consume TV. In addition, Fibe TV customers in Ontario and Québec can now watch their personal video recordings using their tablets, smartphones and laptops with the Fibe TV app.

These product developments will help Bell access millennial customers and begin to build a loyal customer base from an early age.

Media:

Bell also saw modest growth in its media segment.



Bell secured broadcast rights to the Montreal Canadians, making TSN the official English-language regional broadcaster of the team. Bell also became an exclusive broadcaster for the NFL in Canada, which includes rights to NFL highlights in Canada. These deals will help Bell acquire a higher market share in the sports market. Sports networks have become increasingly lucrative as advancements in PVR technology have made advertising on traditional networks less effective and hence less profitable. Live sports on the other hand continue to be relatively unaffected by PVR technology and continues to demand strong ad revenue. Finally, Bell launched its own streaming service to help compete with competition such as Netflix (NFLX), called CraveTV, which posted increased revenue growth this quarter (Not specified in quarterly report).

Dividend:

BCE Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts BCE Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Since 2009 Bell's dividend has increased from $0.365/share to $0.7175/share, giving Bell's dividend a CAGR of 8.1%. In addition, Bell has had a dividend yield of over 4.5% for a majority of the last sevenyears. Investors can expect this trend to continue.

CAGR Calculations:

CAGR = (end price / beg price)^(1/timeframe)

BCE CAGR = (47.68/25.11) ^ (1/8)

Risk adjusted CAGR = [(47.68/25.11) ^ (1/8)] * (1 - Standard deviation)

BCE Risk adjusted CAGR = [(47.68/25.11) ^ (1/8)] * (1 - 0.141)

Free cash flow YoY (millions)

TTM 2016 2015 2014 Bell 3,066 2871 2113 1958

Free cash flow/ Sales Percentage

TTM 2016 2015 2014 Bell 13.8% 13.2% 9.8% 9.3%

From the charts above you can see that Bell has grown its free cash flow significantly. Surprisingly, Bell was able to grow its cash flow in the past 12 months despite acquisitions costing $1.793 billion. In addition, Bell's free cash flow has grown as percentage of sales meaning more of Bell's revenues are accessible as free cash. Bell can evidently support its dividend growth and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. In fact, in Q1 of 2017, Bell raised its dividend by roughly 5%.

It is important to note that BCE pays out its dividend in CAD so there is some currency risk that investors should be aware of. This is why the dividend payout has fluctuated over time, as seen below.

BCE Dividend data by YCharts

Comparison To The Industry:

EPS Dividend Yield (%) Beta PE Market Cap Bell 2.57 4.81% 0.37 18.46 42B Rogers 1.56 2.94% 0.87 33 26B Verizon 3.90 5.01% 0.57 11.83 187B AT&T 2.13 5.48% 0.49 16.73 218B Telus 1.66 4.32% 0.95 21.64 21B

Source: Morningstar / Google Finance

Bell offers a significantly higher dividend yield, higher EPS and lower PE ratio than the Canadian competition. When comparing to American competitors, Bell compares significantly worse. I do however, think Bell is the better dividend stock for the following reasons. Verizon (VZ) has had increasing costs related to their unlimited data plans, a high debt load from acquisitions that investors have been less than satisfied with and limited growth potential in an increasingly competitive market. With a difference in dividend yields of about 0.2%, I find it much more likely that Verizon investors will have that value lost in price depreciation. In addition, Bell has a much lower debt to equity ratio and a lower exposure to liabilities. On the other hand, AT&T(T) is acquiring Time Warner in a massive $80 billion deal. Massive deals like this attract a lot of attention and can make stock prices unpredictable, something I tend to avoid. Note that AT&T is down 8% in 10 years.

American telecommunication companies also face steeper competition and more bearish outlooks from Wall Street. In a recent deal, T-Mobile (TMUS) and Netflix (NFLX) partnered together to offer free Netflix usage on family cell phone plans. In addition, Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) expects to lose 100,000-150,000 video subscribers in Q3 which has made Wall Street extremely bearish on the sector as a whole. This selling pressure has not penetrated the Canadian market.

To conclude, US competitors offer juicy yields and low valuations but face increased liabilities and a more competitive market than Canadian peers. Below are a few interesting statistics that make me choose BCE over US competitors.

Total Liabilities / Total Assets

Stock 2016 Bell 65% VZ 90%

Debt/Equity Ratio.

Stock 2016 2015 2014 2013 Bell 1.22 1.18 1.49 1.41 Verizon 4.68 6.31 8.99 2.31

Payout Ratio

Stock TTM 2016 2015 2014 Bell 86.4% 85.3% 84.7% 81.9% AT&T 92% 81.3% 208.9% 56.6%

BCE data by YCharts BCE data by YCharts

Although Bell is in the telecommunications sector, it serves a vastly different investment purpose than Canadian competitors. For this reason I do not have an in-depth comparison between Rogers (NYSE:RCI), Telus (NYSE:TU) and Bell. Investors need to understand that BCE is a stock that is still modestly growing, can weather financial uncertainty and pay out a secure and high dividend in the meantime.

BCE is a great addition to a monthly income, dividend or low volatility portfolio. This is evident when you look at Bell's largest shareholders.

Source: Morningstar

Risks

Bell is a very risk adverse investment with an extremely low beta coefficient. In addition, telecommunications is an extremely stable business, with high entry barriers, consistent monthly cash flow and is practically an essential service for nearly all Canadians. Bell has been affected quite strongly by the "cut the cord" movement which has had people ditching their cable plans for digital alternatives such as Netflix. Bell also has experienced a decline in revenue from landline packages as consumers have moved to cell phones as their only communication device. Despite these consumer shifts, Bell has managed to keep revenues and profits up by diversifying their product line by introducing products such as Fibe Alt TV and Crave TV. These products will help them meet changing consumer demands and establish new customers which they may have the potential to up sell. In conclusion, Bell faces very little risks from an investment perspective and management has proven that they can find new ways to diversify their products when challenges face their business.

Technical Analysis

The chart above illustrates the cyclical nature that BCE tends to follow. Investors should wait to see if BCE bounces off the $48.50 level. If so, then I would wait to pick up BCE at about the $45 level. In addition, investors should be mindful of what could be a double top reversal. This pattern has occurred previously between mid 2013 and the end of 2014. Based on these technical factors, BCE may see a bearish move from around $48 to about the $44-45 level. The double top reversal pattern is usually confirmed by a spike in volume and then a strong bearish move. Investors should be mindful of these technical factors before investing. I'm personally planning on buying at about the $45 dollar level.

Conclusion

To conclude, Bell is winner in any dividend portfolio. Bell has increased its revenue, net income and more importantly free cash flow. Bell consistently has a dividend yield of over 4.5%, continues to acquire competitors and grow its market share. Bell had modest growth in every section of its business and continues to make advancements that will help preserve its spot as Canada's number one telecommunications company. BCE remains one of the best stocks that investors can buy to weather volatility and pay out a high dividend yield. A buy and hold for any dividend investor.