Chevron Still Not Proven To Be A Long-Term Candidate

Crude oil has been a difficult asset class to trade this year. The main problem has been the divergence of crude oil from energy stocks, which has meant trading this asset class this year has been difficult, to say the least. Our portfolio has been long both Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ERX) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) for the last few months or so. We bought Chevron on a swing trade for around $107 a share and the stock is now trading around the $114.50 handle.

Correspondingly, we entered ERX at around the $26.80 level, which means we are pretty flat on this trade thus far. We are going to take profits on our Chevron position and stay long our ERX position to reduce our risk somewhat in our energy portfolio. I like to monitor Chevron's sentiment readings to get some type of medium-term readings on energy stocks as a whole. Chevron actually looks as if it's about to come up against some heavy resistance here. Here's why we are exiting for the time being.

If we look at the chart above, we can see that the stock formed an intermediate bottom in early July and then in all likelihood formed its first daily cycle low in this particular intermediate cycle on Aug. 21. The momentum indicators are now illustrating overbought conditions, which means a pullback is likely in the near term. In saying this, we are only 20 trading days into this new daily cycle. Daily cycles in the energy sector can last up to 50 or even 60 trading days. Therefore, the decline might be short and swift. Chevron's medium-term sentiment, though, is reaching optimistic extremes. Personally, I don't like being long when the intermediate sentiment reading approaches 80. After the run-up energy stocks have had recently, the risk has to be to the downside at present.

Source: Sentimentrader.com

Furthermore, on the long-term weekly chart, Chevron's slow stochastics are getting overbought and the share price is also coming up against resistance. Again, it looks like the next move should be to the downside.

Energy stocks as a whole got more oversold than Chevron this year, which is why we will keep our ERX position until its long-term technicals become overbought (see below). Chevron has had a swifter run-up as of late and, at $114 to $115 a share, I believe the extra cash flow that will continue to come off the likes of Gorgon and Wheatstone has already been priced into the stock.

Although Chevron pays out almost a 4% dividend yield, dividend growth will continue to be practically non-existent for a while. Only in the last quarter, Chevron's capex and dividend payments alone came in at well over $5.2 billion, whereas the company's net income came in at $1.47 billion.

The fate of Chevron's future profits and cash flows lies primarily with its upstream division and, hence, higher oil prices. The range-bound nature of crude oil over the past 18 months has now made it exceedingly hard to make money in this sector.

No matter what bullish Chevron analysts state about the cost being taken out of the system, Chevron still desperately needs higher oil prices to balance its books. Its operating expense still hasn't declined meaningfully when compared to the top line. Chevron's bet is that rising oil prices, along with existing flagship projects that will deliver peer-leading growth, will plug the cash flow hole temporarily. It will, but long-term dividend investors will need much better entry levels (well under $100) to entertain the idea of holding this stock indefinitely. Until then, we might continue to use Chevron for swing plays.

