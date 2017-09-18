What ConocoPhillips Said At The Barclays Energy Conference

After the big dividend cut in February of last year (Conoco's first dividend cut in 25 years), many investors have written the company off.

Earlier this month ConocoPhillips (COP) gave a presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power conference. While there was no new Earth-shattering revelations, it is clear the company continues to make excellent progress managing the portfolio and working to deliver total returns to shareholders. Below are key excerpts from the presentation and then I'll wrap it up at the end.

The following quotes - which I consider to be key - are taken from COP Matt Fox's presentation. Fox is Conoco's EVP of Strategy, Exploration and Technology:

"We peaked at about $30 billion of debt on the balance sheet. We already have net debt below $15 billion, and our intention is to take it to a balance sheet debt of $15 billion by 2019 as it makes sense to pay off that debt. "So our downside is protected at lower prices because our breakeven is below $50 per barrel. We have now gone through 4 quarters in a row where we've generated free cash flow at prices of around $50 a barrel. So we're not just saying that our breakeven is below $50. We've demonstrated that now for 4 quarters in a row. That's partly because we've lowered the capital intensity of the company dramatically."

Source: COP's Slide Presentation At Barclay's Energy Conference

"But it's not just resilience to the downside, we do have a lot of torque to the upside. We've got very oil-weighted portfolio, either oil or LNG linked to oil prices. We have been shrinking our exposure to North American natural gas, for example, so we're very weighted to oil price." "Back in 2014, we were spending $17 billion of capital. This year, it will be less than $5 billion. Our outlook just now is for $4.8 billion. And that's one of the reasons the breakeven has dropped so much. Another reason is we've reduced our operating costs from close to $10 billion to less than $6 billion over that same period."

Source: COP's Slide Presentation At Barclay's Energy Conference

"So for this year, if you look at the combination of the dividend yield, about 2.3% and the $3 billion of buybacks, which would represent about -- something above 5%. You can see that compared to this peer group, and this peer group is the 5 big integrated companies and 5 E&P peers, the total payout is very competitive when you combine the dividend and the share buybacks. "So this year alone, we'll buy back more than 5% of our stock, which in fact will offset the increase in the dividend that we introduced earlier this year, the 6% increase in dividend."

Priority on Buybacks, Not the Dividend

I would like to say one thing about returning cash to shareholders. Fox said the dividend is the "second priority for the use of cash" after cap-ex. I think that is inconsistent with the facts. The truth is that COP management, like we have seen with Exxon (XOM) in the past, has put a higher priority and emphasis on share buybacks. As the graphic above shows, the allocation of cash toward the dividend is roughly 1/3 that devoted to share buybacks ($3 billion this year). So that truth is that - at least for now and for next year as well - COP's second priority for the use of cash is clearly for share buybacks, not the dividend. And it isn't even close.

I have been very critical of Exxon (NYSE:XOM) for its over-emphasis on share buybacks, especially in light of the fact that Exxon's stock - despite all the share buybacks - is lower now than it was 10 year ago (see ExxonMobil: Buyback Heavy, Dividend Light). That said, I do believe COP shares have been undervalued for most of 2016, and so a buyback program made sense to me. On the other hand, I have two issues with it:

Why the $3 billion? Why not $1 billion (on a par with the allocation to the dividend) and use the other $2 billion to pay down debt?

Why already announce an additional $3 billion in share buybacks for 2018 when management has no idea of where the stock will be trading in 2018 and if it offered as much value as it did when this was announced?

I sure hope COP doesn't head down the road that Exxon was on and over-emphasizes share buybacks over the dividend straight to ordinary shareholders. If shareholders want to buy more stock with their dividend, management needs to earn their confidence to do so. I maintain my opinion that stock buybacks in the oil patch frequently benefit executive management much more than they do ordinary shareholders.

Surmont

Responding to a question about Surmont, COP's remaining oil sands asset, Fox explained that COP is the operator and has a 50% equity stake. He also mentioned that Surmont has a very competitive steam-oil ratio and has consistently been one of the top 3 oil sands SAGD assets - that is, the geology is very good. He also mentioned that the company has been using syncrude as a diluent and that the company has some efficiency work to do in having an option to use condensate in an effort to improve netbacks. Production is currently at 75,000 bpd and COP see it easy to expand production to 100,000 bpd.

LNG & Shale Gas/Oil Ratio

Fox sees another 2-3 years before the LNG market comes back into supply/demand balance and thinks the market will be very well supplied for the next 5 years or so. He also said that all of COP's LNG is tied to JCC pricing all the way through to 2023. So COP will be more affected by oil prices than by spot LNG prices.

On the gas-to-oil ratio that some Permian operators are seeing rising, Fox responded that across COP's unconventional portfolio in 2014, about 20% of its production was gas. In 2017, it's about 19%. So no significant change on that front for COP (i.e. a good thing).

Summary & Conclusion

After the asset sales to pay down debt and streamline the portfolio, COP should not be underestimated. The company continues to drive down costs and has a very diversified and advantageous portfolio to exploit. While management has decided to over-emphasize share buybacks over dividends, that will likely turn out to be a good decision with the stock still under $50/share. Going forward, I for one would much rather the company reward ordinary shareholders with dividend increases over share buybacks. Otherwise COP could turn into another Exxon and see its stock 10 years from now at the same price (or lower) that it is today. Stock buybacks are much to the benefit of executive management over ordinary shareholders. As a shareholder, I want the dividend and let me decide if management is running the company in such a way as to motivate me to buy more stock.

The Q3 EPS report should be one of the strongest reports in years.

Meantime I will enjoy the run the stock has been on lately. Who knows, perhaps it can continue it through the end of the year and end up no worse than it started on January 1, 2017 ($50.14). It's still got a ways to go:

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make. Thanks for reading and good luck!