Pacific Drilling Needs To Restructure

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, offshore drilling giant Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after failing to reach an agreement with all of its creditors (97% of its bank creditors and 40% of the bond holders agreed to the restructuring agreement). It was the second of the major drilling companies to take this step, following Ocean Rig (ORIG). Several other drilling companies also took on large amounts of debt to build up their fleets during the industry boom earlier this decade though, and so we may see more such filings coming in the future. One such company is Pacific Drilling (PACD).

Pacific Drilling's Debt Situation

First, let us begin by taking a look at Pacific Drilling's debt load. Here is the company's balance sheet as of the close of the second quarter of 2017:

Source: Pacific Drilling

As the company's balance sheet shows, Pacific Drilling currently has approximately $1.69 billion in current debt and $1.32 billion in long-term debt. This compares to approximately $2.43 billion in shareholders' equity. This gives the company a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Here is how that compares to other major offshore drilling companies:

As this chart shows, although Pacific Drilling's debt-to-equity ratio is currently in line with that of many of its peers, it is still at a level that is worrying. In fact, only Transocean has a debt-to-equity ratio below the 1:1 that is oftentimes accepted to be the highest sustainable level for most companies by financial analysts. That does not mean that all of these companies are in trouble however, as Pacific Drilling has other problems that present difficulties to it.

Lack of Forward Revenues

In order for a debt to be sustainable, a debtor must earn enough money to cover the necessary payments. This is true whether the debtor is an individual, a company, or a nation. Unfortunately, Pacific Drilling may currently be in a position where it is not bringing in enough money to pay off all of its debts.

As is the case with any offshore drilling contractor, Pacific Drilling primarily earns its revenue by hiring out its drilling rigs on contracts of varying length to oil and gas companies which then pay Pacific Drilling a contractually agreed upon daily rate, known as dayrate. Thus, to determine Pacific Drilling's ability to generate cash, we need to look at its current contracts. Therefore, here are Pacific Drilling's current contracts for every rig in the company's fleet:

Source: Pacific Drilling

As this chart shows, just under half of Pacific Drilling's seven drillship fleet is currently working for customers, although both Pacific Bora and Pacific Scirocco are on relatively short-term (and low-paying) contracts. Nonetheless, we can still determine Pacific Drilling's revenue generation capability as of today. As shown above, Pacific Bora is generating $195,000 in revenue per day, Pacific Scirocco is generating $225,000 per day, and Pacific Sharav is generating $551,000 per day (the remaining $54,000 per day out of the $605,000 shown is reimbursement for money Pacific Drilling spent in preparing the rig for Chevron (CVX)). This works out to a total of $971,000 in revenue per day for the company's entire operating fleet. This amount works out to approximately $354.4 million over the course of a year.

Please note that this figure assumes that Pacific Drilling will actually receive all of this revenue. In practice however, it is virtually impossible for a drilling rig to generate its maximum possible revenue. This is because an offshore drilling rig is a highly specialized and technically-sophisticated piece of machinery and like all machines requires maintenance. As I have mentioned before, an oil and gas company only compensates the owner of the rig for time that it actually spends in operation and not for time when maintenance is being performed on the rig.

Thus, the actual amount of revenue that a drilling rig generates will necessarily be below its theoretical maximum. Historically though, Pacific Drilling has been quite adept at minimizing downtime and usually manages to achieve revenues quite close to the theoretical maximum. Therefore, let us assume that the company manages to earn 98% of the maximum possible revenue under its current contracts (roughly in line with its historical figures). That gives the company approximately $347.3 million per year in realistic revenue generation capacity.

Current Debt Is Too High

As mentioned earlier in this article, Pacific Drilling currently has approximately $1.69 billion in current debt. Investopedia defines current debt/liabilities as follows:

Current liabilities are a company's debts or obligations that are due within one year, appearing on the company's balance sheet and include short-term debt, accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other debts.

Thus, by definition, Pacific Drilling needs to pay off $1.69 billion in debt within the next year. Clearly the company has no chance of coming close to accomplishing this even if it devotes every penny of revenue to paying off its debt. Naturally, it cannot do this as it has other commitments too that it must pay, plus of course it cannot operate its rigs for free. In addition, both the Pacific Bora and Pacific Scirocco could easily come off contract in less than twelve months which may leave the company with even less revenue available to pay down debt.

Thus, there appears to be no chance for Pacific Drilling to pay off its debt using the money coming in the door. This leaves the option of using the cash that it has on hand. As shown on the balance sheet above, Pacific Drilling currently has $407 million in cash and cash equivalents sitting in its bank account. This alone is clearly not enough to pay off all of Pacific Drilling's current debt. In fact, even if the company used all of its cash on hand and all of its revenue over the next year, it would only be able to cover approximately $754.3 million of the $1.69 billion that it needs (less than half). Obviously then, Pacific Drilling has a problem.

Options

Pacific Drilling would appear to have three options available to it to solve this problem, all three of which are a form of restructuring.

Option 1: Refinance or Renegotiate the Debt

This is almost always the first step that a company will take when it finds itself in an unaffordable debt situation. In essence, this means that the business will work with its creditors to either extend the maturity date of the loan or otherwise change the loan to something that the borrower can afford. This was the first thing that Seadrill attempted to do to attempt to weather through the industry downturn.

As we saw from Seadrill's experience, banks have by and large been willing to work with their drilling borrowers to restructure loans to help the companies weather through the current climate. In Seadrill's case, 93% of the company's bank lenders agreed to the restructuring plan. There is little reason to believe that Pacific Drilling could not also work with its lenders to alter these loans and make them more affordable for the company. After all, it is not in the interest of the bank to see any of these loans go into default. In addition, the CEO of DNB Bank, the largest bank in Norway, has outright stated that his bank is willing to work with drilling clients to restructure their loans. Other banks are likely to follow suit.

Option 2: Issue Stock

The second option available to Pacific Drilling is to issue new shares of stock in order to raise money to use to pay down the company's debt. This has the obvious disadvantage of diluting the company's existing shareholders and so is not an option that should be taken lightly. Unfortunately, this is not likely to be a realistic option for Pacific Drilling.

Let us examine why. At the time of its delisting from the New York Stock Exchange, Pacific Drilling had a market cap of under $15 million. Thus, in order to raise $1.5 billion, the company would need to increase its total number of shares outstanding by 10,000%! That is also assuming that such a massive issuance would not reduce the share price, which it almost assuredly would (thus making the actual necessary float increase much larger). A share issuance of this size would also have the effect of essentially wiping out current shareholders through dilution. For these reasons, it is unlikely that Pacific Drilling will use this method to improve its financial situation, at least not in isolation.

Option 3: Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

The final option that is available to Pacific Drilling to resolve its financial problems is Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In fact, the company has already stated that it may pursue such an option as it works to get its financial house in order. At its core though, a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing is little more than asking the Court to protect the company from its creditors while it works to implement some of the other solutions discussed here. In the end, this option would likely result in Court-mandated actions such as a forced restructuring of the company's debts, cost-reduction actions such as laying off workers, possible asset sales, and either stock issuance or the conversion of debt to equity.

The market typically responds more harshly to a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing than it does to a debt restructuring despite the fact that the only real difference between the two is that a Chapter 11 bankruptcy involves oversight by a court. It also is occasionally possible for the Court to order the bankrupt company to take an action that it ordinarily would not consider, such as selling assets, so that might be one reason for the harsh market response. In this case, considering the size of the debt relative to current revenues, it is uncertain exactly what the Court might order. Therefore, it appears quite possible that the current shareholders would be wiped out by such a filing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.