Why You Should Avoid Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin recently hit a new all time high at $4,385 and is around $4,000 at the time of this writing, I am starting to get deluged with questions from readers as to whether it is not too late to buy.



My answer is always the same.



I wouldn’t touch it with a ten-foot pole. I wouldn’t even buy it with Donald Trump’s money.



Bitcoin was a great buy at $1,000. At $4,000? $5,000? Not so much.



The inquiries are being driven by analysis from friends of mine, like Tom Lee of Fundstrat, concluding that the theoretical value of bitcoin could be as high as $50,000.



These are based on some obscure calculations of bitcoin’s value relative to the size of the global monetary base.





By the way, the same calculations done elsewhere suggest that gold (GLD) should also be worth $50,000 an ounce.



Here is the problem that I have with all cryptocurrencies.



The security is terrible.



When your Platinum American Express card is stolen, you just conveniently call the 800 number listed on the back of the card.



Not so with cryptocurrencies. When it’s gone, it’s gone. There is no recourse anywhere.



According to Chainalysis, a New York based firm that sells anti money laundering software, about 10% of all outstanding cryptocurrencies were stolen last year worth about $225 million.



More than 30,000 investors have fallen prey to ethereum-based scams alone, losing an average of $7,500 each.



The security for bitcoin is no better.



There are in fact 32 cryptocurrencies now trading online, including Auroracoin, Dash, Gridcoin, Primecoin, and Zcash.



Most of these originated abroad, often in countries with no US extradition treaty.



New cryptocurrency issuance is expected to exceed $1.6 billion this year.



There is no limit. The amount of cryptocurrencies that can ultimately be issued is infinite. Think of them as modern day tulips.



According to the FBI, cyber fraud in the US topped $390 billion in 2015. Retired FBI chief, Robert Mueller, once told me that the bulk of all American crime now takes place on line.



It is THE preferred method of picking your pocket.



Cryptocurrencies most often fall victim to phishing scams by crooks posing as legitimate cryptocurrency creators, or “miners” as they are known.



Once the victims open up their digital currency accounts, they are cleaned out.



It doesn’t help that cryptocurrencies have become the currency of choice for a number of criminal enterprises, including those employing ransomware attacks.

Like Jamie Dimon said, this currency is useful if you live in North Korea or Venezuela but why would you want to use it in North America.



About 99% of the daily trading volume in bitcoin takes place with Chinese counterparties.



They need it to sidestep strict foreign exchange restrictions and capital controls.



The average Chinese is not allowed to take more than $50,000 a year out of the country. Extensive disclosures on the use of funds are also required to discourage money laundering.



Bitcoin has also been popular in other emerging countries where the convertibility of their own currencies are either sketchy, or non existent.



It is possible that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain technology they use have a role in the financial system in the future. I’m thinking the FAR future.



However, massive investments are first required in infrastructure and security. The technology needs to mature.



When online commerce first emerged in the mid 1990’s, I was similarly suspicious.



I used a low limit credit card for my first Amazon purchase, even though I personally knew the founder of the company.



That way, if my card got stolen, the loss would be manageable.



I may take a similar approach to cryptocurrencies in the future. Again, in the FAR future.

Jamie Dimon's claim reinforces cryptocurrency as a modern day fly by night operation and the ban on Chinese bitcoin activity reinforces that. Governments do not want to lose control of financial hegemony and hand over power to these third party markets.



Personally, I would rather buy gold if a currency alternative was my inclination.



For a much more extensive discussion of bitcoin specifically, please click here for “Is There a Bitcoin in Your Future.”

