Lockheed Martin Invests In Ocean Aero For Unmanned Technology

The deal is well within Lockheed's investment mandate, which is focused on a number of strategic technology areas.

Defense giant Lockheed Martin (LMT) has made a strategic investment of undisclosed amount in Ocean Aero.

Ocean Aero is developing autonomous ocean sensing systems for maritime observation and data collection.

Lockheed has recently refocused its investment efforts toward technologies that are strategic and Ocean Aero represents a convergence of autonomous systems, robotics and sensor technologies it views as important to its future.

San Diego, California-based Ocean Aero was founded in 2012 to research and develop unmanned underwater and above water systems that monitor the world’s oceans.

Management is headed by Eric Patten, CEO and president, who has been with the firm since March 2013 and was previously a consultant and Director of Marketing at Esri’s Defense and Intelligence Global Solutions unit.

Below is a brief video about Ocean’s Submaran S10 sailing, diving and resurfacing:

(Source: Ocean Aero)

The firm’s latest product is the Submaran S10, a wind and solar-powered surface and sub-surface autonomous vehicle that can submerge with its payload down to 200 meters below surface and travel for months at a time.

Ocean previously received investment from Teledyne Technologies (TDY) in 2014.

Neither the amount of the investment nor the valuation was disclosed. Ocean also didn’t disclose the amount of the Teledyne investment.

The two companies have had a previous relationship, having partnered on a demonstration of unmanned systems at the 2016 Annual Naval Technology Exercise at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center.

As Chris Moran, executive director and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures stated in the deal announcement,

Ocean Aero represents the next generation of environmentally powered, autonomous ocean systems. Our investment will allow us to better respond to customers' maritime needs with technology solutions for a diverse set of missions.

Lockheed has been a recently active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in venture-backed companies since 2007.

The firm invests in early-stage startups and said it ‘refocused in 2016 to long-term, strategic investments in technology innovations that could drive growth in existing and new markets for the company.’

Furthermore, Lockheed’s ‘technology priorities include autonomous systems and robotics, cyber security, artificial intelligence, advanced electronics and sensor technologies.’

So, its investment in Ocean Aero is directly in line with its stated priorities of autonomous systems and sensor technologies.

Competitors are also busy investing or acquiring ocean-going unmanned systems. Boeing (BA) and L3 Technologies (LLL) are two defense contractors that have been ramping up their focus on autonomous maritime systems.

Lockheed has a variety of unmanned and autonomous systems in production and development, and the investment in Ocean advances the firm’s focus as the U.S. Navy develops an increasing interest in autonomous ocean sensing systems.

