Scynexis: A $2 'Busted IPO' And Lottery Ticket?

“Pride and folly, they go together like two tightly grasping hands.” - Patrick Rothfuss

Today we look at a “busted IPO” that the market is overlooked and unloved by the market. It currently goes for approximately $2.00 a share. However, if development of its primary compound results in commercialization - analysts believe it could trade as high as $10.00 to $15.00 a share. There also has been some recent insider buying. Let’s take a look at this high risk/high reward biopharma concern.

Company Overview:

With a minute market capitalization of around $50 million, shares of Scynexis (SCYX) have fallen close to 40% year to date and over 75% since their initial public offering in 2014. In August shares rebounded by over 15% and might be looking to fill the gap back up to highs last seen in spring in the $3 range. Perhaps one reason for the recent pop in share price could be a drug-resistant fungus infecting hospitals across the UK, bringing the spotlight back to the company and their promising lead drug candidate to be discussed below.

The New Jersey-based firm is focused on delivering innovative anti-infective therapies for patients suffering from infections that are difficult to treat and often life threatening. They are pushing forward a new chemical class of triterpenoid glucan synthase inhibitors which combat invasive fungal infections by interfering with the assembly of the fungal cell wall and prevent growth. The company exploits its platform of enfumafungin derivatives to discover novel clinical candidates for the treatment of both systemic and cutaneous fungal infections afflicting humans.

Invasive fungal infections have been highlighted as an increasing problem for our healthcare system - Candida and Aspergillus species account for around 85% of cases in the United States and Europe. Typically, these infections occur in patients that are quite ill, including those undergoing transplants or chemotherapy. According to the company Candida is the fourth most common hospital-acquired bloodstream infection in the United States. One clinically validated approach to antifungal therapy is utilizing the echinocandin class of drugs. However, these can only be given to patients parenterally which often results in longer hospital stays for patients and higher costs for the healthcare system. Additionally, it must be taken into consideration that increasing rates of resistance to commonly used anti-fungal drugs have left physicians with few treatment alternatives. Lately even the CDC has gotten involved, listing fluconazole-resistant Candida as requiring urgent attention and calling for novel solutions.

Pipeline:

The company's pipeline is highly concentrated, with all efforts focused on progressing lead candidate SCY-078 through clinical trials. SCY-078 is an oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, and has been shown to be effective against a broad range of Candida and Aspergillus species in preclinical studies. Historically infections by Candida result in mortality rates of 20% to 40% depending on the immune status of the patient. The product candidates also has demonstrated in vitro activity against Candida auris, a multi-drug resistant pathogen designated as an emerging global health threat by the CDC.

Over 300 healthy subjects and patients have been administered SCY-078 by either method or by an IV-oral step down, with most commonly reported adverse events after oral administration including nausea, diarrhea and vomiting. However, these cases were typically mild to moderate in nature and did not lead to discontinuation.

In early March the company received unwelcome news when they announced that the FDA had placed a clinical hold on the initiation of any new studies utilizing the IV formulation of SCY-078 until a review of all available data has been completed. This was due to three mild-to-moderate thrombotic events in healthy volunteers who received the highest doses and concentrations of the IV formulation in a phase 1 study. Digging deeper, it is highly likely that the dose utilized was significantly above that which is necessary for use in the clinic. Additionally, based on previous information there is a good chance that SCY-078 is not at fault for these events - the FDA typically errs on the side of caution (which is a good thing). After meeting with the FDA in the second quarter the company announced plans to submit a comprehensive analysis of data from both preclinical and clinical studies. If all goes as planned the initiation of a phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with invasive Candida infections would take place in 2018.

The oral version of the drug continues to make progress in the clinic. In early August, the company announced dosing had commenced in a phase 2 trial for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). Also known as “yeast infection,” the company estimates that 75% of women of reproductive age will experience at least one episode of VVC during their lives and around 40% will have two or more episodes. Up to 9% of these patients suffer from recurrent VVC, defined as four or more episodes within a 12-month period, a condition for which there are currently no approved products. In a phase 2 proof of concept study in VVC high clinical cure rates were observed (78% versus 66% for fluconazole), along with a significantly lower recurrence rate of 4% versus 15% for fluconazole.

The company’s management hails from the likes of Schering-Plough, Incyte, Tetraphase and Amgen, collectively possessing a wealth of experience that should come in handy in their current roles.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

The average analyst price target is $10, multiples of where the current stock price lies today. While these numbers will likely be updated in the near future to take into account delays with the company’s IV formulation of SCY-078, they are still a decent indicator of the potential to be found here. In July Roth started the stock with a Buy rating and an $8.50 price target, while in March Guggenheim reiterated their Buy rating and placed a $15 price target. The latter pointed out that Scynexis was not going to progress with the high doses where thrombotic events occurred. They also pointed out that oral SCY-078 development continues unhindered and that the candidate still has a promising future as an IV to oral stepdown therapy for invasive fungal infections. Interestingly enough insiders continue to buy shares, with the CEO purchasing some 30,000 shares since May in several transactions and the company’s Chief Medical Officer doing the same. Another director purchased 20,000 shares in June. There was some additional very small purchases in August as well.

For the second quarter the company reported cash and equivalents of $49.3 million, comparing favorably to net loss of $4.2 million. Cash on hand is approximately what the company’s current market capitalization is as well. Research and development expenses decreased to 33% to $4.4 million, while total other income rose to $2.5 million due to a $2.9 million non-cash gain related to an adjustment in the fair value of the warrant liability (offset by a $0.4 million increase in interest expense).

Verdict:

Scynexis is not for the faint of heart. However, as an asymmetrical bet it has a favorable risk/reward profile and it is a wager that insiders seem to be willing to make. This could be an ultimate "swing and miss" or "home run" stock. If SCY-078 is ultimately approved, I can see the stock being a "five-bagger" or better. If not, the shares could eventually run down to zero. It is only prudent to take a small stake within a well-diversified biotech portfolio.

Pride is the chalice into which all human sins are poured: it glitters and jingles and its arabesque lures your gaze, while your lips involuntarily touch the seductive beverage.” - Vladimir Odoyevsky

If you would like to get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just become a real-time follower to the Busted IPO Forum by clicking here and hitting the big, orange "follow" button, selecting the "real-time alerts" option.