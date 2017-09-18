Forget Amazon, Tesla Is The Bigger Threat To The Auto Parts Retail Sector

Aftermarket auto parts retail stocks Advance Auto Parts (AAP), AutoZone (AZO) and O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) have been negatively impacted by a confluence of fears and events including reports of Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) aggressive moves in the auto parts sector and declining same-store sales at AAP and AZO and decelerating growth at ORLY. The retailers have blamed weaker sales on tax-refund delays and two consecutive mild winters that led to less wear and tear on automobiles. Investors have been especially focused on Amazon’s growing presence as a potential contributor to the recent sales malaise and have punished share prices accordingly. In our opinion, the Amazon threat is real though its impact likely is exaggerated. However, the longer-term threat of electric batteries replacing the internal combustion engine is underappreciated. Despite still being a more distant threat to annual sales, it has a negative impact on stock values that makes the shares of AAP, AZO and ORLY less appealing than they appear at first glance.

Yes, the Amazon threat is real…

There is a great deal of debate about whether Amazon-related fears are overblown as it relates to the auto-parts sector. In order for AMZN to really hurt rival retailers, they need to be using their own capital to purchase and store inventory. This enables AMZN to use its purchasing power and willingness to earn subpar returns to grab market share and drive out competition. For retail segments where most of the goods listed on Amazon are sold through small third parties, the threat to incumbents is less potent. See our recent article on GWW for a good example of this.



Unfortunately for the big three aftermarket auto parts retailers, AMZN is using its own balance sheet in the auto parts sector. If you search for common auto replacement parts and consumables on Amazon.com, you will find products sold and shipped directly from Amazon in most cases. Product categories where Amazon has built inventory include: motor oil, oil filters, lead-acid batteries, wiper blades, spark plugs, alternators, and headlights. In other words, Amazon is attacking the highest-volume categories. This threat hurts AZO the most as it gets less than 20% of its revenue from professional customers with store accounts. However, as a majority of products sold by AAP and ORLY also are sold to do-it-yourself (DIY) consumers, they too are impacted.



It does not appear that AMZN is severely undercutting on price in the auto parts sector, at least not yet. But their dedication of inventory and efforts to improve product searchability undoubtedly are having an impact on capturing market share for purchases that have moved online. The consequence will be slower growth for the traditional retailers in this sector, though the impact on margins and profitability is more difficult to gauge.



...But the impact of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and the rise of electric cars may be even more disruptive.

There are studies suggesting that the maintenance and repair costs of electric vehicles may be as much as 35% lower than for vehicles with internal combustion engines, potentially diminishing the overall market size for aftermarket auto retail as electric vehicle adoption rates increase. And if the aftermarket auto parts retailers don’t play a role in battery replacement for electric vehicles, the hit to their addressable market will be even larger.



The threat of electric vehicles is often acknowledged, but given little investor focus as it is perceived to be a distant threat. Electric vehicles (either plug-in hybrids or electric battery only) represent a scant 0.2% of the global stock. And OEM announcements about the targeted mix of electric vehicles suggests that electric vehicles will account for only ~3%-5% of the total by 2025 and likely no more than 13% of automobiles by 2030 according to the International Energy Agency’s most recent report.



Before you start yawning, consider that in order for the total global stock of electric vehicles to hit the abovementioned penetration rates, the electric vehicle share of new car sales will need to accelerate over the next several years. And a mix of government incentives for electric vehicle buyers, tightening fuel economy standards, and lower battery costs as technology improves and production scales will all help drive electric vehicle adoption. There is a global initiative underway for electric vehicles to achieve a 30% share of new vehicle sales by 2030. And in order for the world to have any hope of achieving the often stated goal of limiting the average global temperature increase to 2 degrees centigrade over pre-industrial levels, roughly 60% of the global automobile stock will need to electric by 2060 (this level rises to more than 80% for a more aggressive target of capping global warming to 1.75 degrees centigrade).



If the current forces in motion drive an acceleration in the adoption rate of new electric vehicle sales (as seems likelier than not), it is simply a matter of time before the global stock percentages of electric vehicles catch up. And if three or four-fifths of the world’s vehicles will be electric at some point later this century it matters to investors today.



Here’s the math to back up that claim. As a perpetual ownership interest, a stock’s value is comprised of discounted cash flows from all future years. In a base case scenario for the aftermarket auto parts industry with an assumed annual real-growth rate for sales of ~1% (consistent with historical growth rates of vehicle miles driven in the U.S. since 2000), we get the following breakdown of the contribution to a stock’s value for various time periods:

Breakdown of auto parts stock value by time period



2018-2025 27% 2026-2030 13% 2030-2060 42% 2060+ 18%

Source: ArcPoint Advisor estimates.

The years of initial electric vehicle adoption (through 2025) will barely register on aftermarket sales, but unfortunately for AAP, AZP and ORLY, this time period only accounts for roughly one quarter of the value of their shares. By the 2026-2030 period, electric vehicle adoption could clip as much as 2 percentage points from annual sales growth. And if global initiatives are even close to successful, the annual hit to sales growth will accelerate to several percentage points per year after 2030. As the chart above illustrates, the post 2030 period accounts for roughly half the value of these stocks. By our estimate, the market for aftermarket auto parts, maintenance, and repair could be as much as 20% smaller in 2060 as it is today. Despite being a distance threat, an appropriate accounting of electric vehicle adoption curves suggests that it reduces the value of AAP, AZP, and ORLY by an estimated 13 to 17%.



A back of the envelope valuation of AAP, AZP, and ORLY indicates that the stocks are not as cheap as they appear at first glance. Using consensus EPS estimates, applying the estimated cyclical U.S. large-cap equity market P/E of 20.6x (based upon our ArcPoint Advisor platform estimates), and reducing the values by 13% and 17% in the high and low scenarios, respectively, yields the following stock values:



Value estimates

low high AAP 87 92 AZO 742 787 ORLY 201 213

Source: ArcPoint Advisor estimates.



AAP is currently trading slightly above the high end of our valuation range and ORLY is trading within the range, while AZO is trading at 25-30% discount. But recall that a) AZO is the most vulnerable to the near-term impact of Amazon’s more aggressive pursuit of auto parts sales, and b) AZO has a much heavier debt load than its peers. Both factors suggest that AZO ought to trade at some discount to AAP and ORLY. We conclude that our AZO back-of-the-envelope fair value estimate likely is too aggressive and that none of the stocks in the sector are worthy of investment. Amazon is a near-term headwind whose impact is likely exaggerated by investors, but electrification of the vehicle fleet is more obviously damaging to the long-term value of aftermarket auto retail stocks, in our opinion.