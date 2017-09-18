Federal Reserve Watch: Are We Entering A New Era?

But, there are lots of other things going on, many of which can have an impact on what the Fed does and how its actions should be interpreted.

This is completely new territory, and we just began the ninth year of the economic recovery, one where growth has disappointed, and inflation has remained very mild.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to begin shrinking its balance sheet in October, something that will be finalized in this week's FOMC.

Everything seems to point to a “go” in terms of the Federal Reserve starting to reduce the size of its balance sheet.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meets this Tuesday and Wednesday and is expected to begin the process of downsizing the Fed’s $4.5 trillion balance sheet. Note that the size of the Fed’s balance sheet was in the low $900 billion before the 2007 financial crisis became an issue.

To me, a move in this direction will usher in the start of a new era. The world outside the Fed has changed and with this move on the part of Fed officials, the world inside the Fed will also be adapting to a new situation.

What won’t change, I believe, is the psychology of the FOMC - its desire, in whatever it is doing, to err on the side of monetary ease.

Federal Reserve officials feel that it is time, however, to return things to “normal” after ten years or so of the most unusual times.

In 2007, a financial collapse occurred that was followed by the Great Recession, from December 2007 through June of 2009.

The period from July 2009 to October 2014 was a period of economic recovery, but an economic recovery impacted by the dark cloud of the events of the 1937-38 depression, an economic collapse attributed to Federal Reserve errors in managing commercial bank reserve positions.

Federal Reserve officials did not want a replay of these events and, consequently, always worked to err on the side of monetary ease in everything it did during this time period.

Since, October 2014, the Fed has been raising its policy rate of interest but has not supported the increases using the traditional tool of open market operations, the buying and selling of US Treasury securities, to manage its efforts to conduct monetary policy.

During this time, the Fed used tools like reverse repurchase agreements, Term deposits, and the General Account of the US Treasury Department at the Fed, to manage bank reserves and money markets.

The Fed has smoothly overseen the increase in its target range for the Federal Funds rate from 0.00 percent to 0.25 percent to the current level of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent over this time period.

Now, the Fed wants to return to the use of its traditional approach to the management of monetary policy, open market operations, so that the Fed’s management of bank reserves and interest rates can be more flexible and more efficiently carried out.

Federal Reserve officials believe that this can only be done if the Fed’s balance sheet is reduced.

Officials, however, have not given us any target for the size of balance sheet it is shooting for.

Bill Dudley, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has suggested that the Fed’s balance sheet will be reduced by $1.0 to $2.0 billion during this exercise, which is tentatively expected to end in early 2020.

But, this is purely speculation, as the actual amount of the reduction will be determined by economic conditions. No one knows what the final amount will be.

And, Federal Reserve officials will continue to err on the side of monetary ease; they do not want to upset the banking system. Thus, they have indicated that they will start off very slowly, reducing the securities portfolio very modestly in the first months of the program.

Furthermore, not only has the Federal Reserve never done anything like this before, there are other issues floating around that will make the decision-making just that much more difficult.

For one, the economy is now in its ninth year of recovery - and, many analysts think that the recovery must end sometime in the near future. And, there is no other reason for this belief other than the fact that the recovery has gone on for such a long time, it is the third longest recovery on record.

Unemployment is down to 4.4 percent although the labor force participation rate stands at 62.4 percent, around the lowest level since the late 1970s.

What is so bothering at this stage of the recovery is that the inflation rate in the United States is so low and no one can seemingly define why this is the case. But, how do you basically “tighten” up on monetary policy - reduce the Fed’s balance sheet and continue to raise interest rates - when the economy is in the state that it is in?

On top of this, other central banks around the world are beginning to raise their policy rates of interest. Canada did so two weeks ago. Last week the Governor of the Bank of England argued that the BOE would begin raising its policy rate soon and would follow this up with even more rate increases. And, the European Central Bank is going to end its quantitative easing program soon and has also stated that it will begin to raise its policy rate in the near future.

And, the value of the dollar against the Euro, against the British pound, and against other major currencies has dropped a great deal. This situation is going to create a large amount of uncertainty going forward.

Then on top of this, the federal government does not have a budget yet and is planning to purpose tax reform as well as other economic programs. These will impact the deficits and the amount of government securities outstanding.

Then there is the uncertainty relating to the fact that Mr. Trump has appointments to make to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System right now and the fact that Janet Yellen’s term as Chair of the Board of Governors runs out in February. By spring 2018, Mr. Trump’s appointments to the Board will represent a strong majority and control the future of monetary policy.

In terms of monetary policy, I would say that the past is done - we are moving on to something new. What that is, we don’t really know at this time.

Finally, I have not said anything about the stock market. Readers of this blog know that I believe that the Federal Reserve has underwritten all the historic highs in the stock market over the past several years. The mantra of investors has been to “go with the flow of the Fed” and the Fed has kept interest rates at historic lows and created a substantial wealth bubble in stock prices.

Now, as I have written above, we are entering a new era of Federal Reserve monetary policy. We don’t really know what that means. Just having to produce a substantial reduction in the balance sheet is unknown territory. Where this leads is anyone’s guess. We all, the Fed officials as well as investors and even ourselves, will be learning as we go.

