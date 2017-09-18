Delphi: Analyzing The Upcoming Spin-Off

Delphi’s (DLPH) decision to spin-off its Powertrain segment as a standalone business took me by surprise when it was announced several months ago, and I’m finally coming around to doing some due diligence on the transaction as the transaction date nears. Most are likely aware of the proven back tested alpha generation at this point within spins, and despite what I think is likely now getting to be a very crowded type of trade, I still often get involved in these transactions once or twice a year when they look especially appealing (Honeywell (HON) and AdvanSix (ASIX) being the latest, which was a big winner for me). I could have elected to wait until the Investor Day on the 27th to polish off this research given there may be additional new details from Delphi, but on the other hand it can be more valuable to put myself in management’s shoes and try to work out the details on my own, versus letting the management team spoon-feed me the bull case.

Transaction Announcement, Business Overview and Drivers

For a little context, Delphi announced this transaction on May 3rd of this year, citing the usual reasons for spin-offs (two businesses with separate goals and focus, ability to standalone, unlock value for shareholders, etc.), with the legacy company (“RemainCo”) retaining the Electrical/Electrical Architecture (“E/EA”) and Electronics and Safety (“E&S”) businesses, while the new business (“NewCo”) receives the Powertrain assets. For a little background on what these businesses actually do, E/EA focuses on complete electrical design of vehicles, from connectors to wiring harnesses to ancillary electrical system controls; basically, the entire electrical structure minus those controlling the engine and transmission. E&S focuses more on safety systems (airbag controls and other safety equipment, autonomous driving research, and infotainment/software connectivity). The Powertrain segment encompasses full end-to-end gasoline and diesel engine management, from fuel handling to injection, combustion control, etc. Broadly, these categories are all electronics-related, and are simply separated based on where on the vehicle the particular electronic component is located.

Among auto suppliers, Delphi has long attracted investor interest (and steeper valuations) because of its dominant position in electronic components. That premium is well-earned, given the historic growth profile, as well as outlook. There are two megatrends behind Delphi: within conventional internal combustion (“ICE”) vehicles, and, more longer-term, within non-ICE vehicles. Even within traditional ICE vehicles, there is still growing electrical content per vehicles. With each passing year, more and more sensors are included, driven by increased emission and safety standards mandated by the federal government, as well as other discretionary trends within electrification, such as infotainment. If Delphi can continue to move into these products, and win bids utilizing its existing OE manufacturer relationships, revenue growth is all but assured. Stepping out five years, this ties into the 48V battery push on new vehicles (your car’s current battery is most likely 12V). 48V systems have an electric motor (replaces the starter and alternator, but is also charged off the engine’s pulley system, as well as during breaking). It provides additional horsepower (much like a belt-driven supercharger), which allows smaller motor configurations. Its essentially a bridge alternative between traditional setups and hybrids, meant to get a good chunk of the benefits at half the cost. These systems will be particularly popular in China and Europe, which tend towards small motor sizing, as well as turbocharger utilization (to bump horsepower), since electric motors can provide low RPM torque that turbochargers cannot (turbo lag). Delphi is one of the leaders in the development of these systems.

Further down the line, auto markets will continue to move towards battery-powered electric vehicles (“BEVs”), with hybrid electrical vehicles (“HEVs”) being the stepping stone on the way, the more electrification content that can be found on that vehicle. Within Powertrain, for instance, Delphi puts total addressable content at $300/vehicle. That jumps to $450/vehicle for 48V-enabled vehicles, $1,200 for HEVs, and all the way up to $1,500/vehicle for BEVs.

Delhi predicts China will command nearly 50% of global non-ICE vehicle market share by 2025, so the company continues to press for an advantage. In the past five years, Delphi has built six new manufacturing plants there, while also courting Chinese OEs (such as via the Shanghai Auto Show). Revenues were up 11.3% in China in 2016, and are tracking similar numbers this year (8% over the Chinese market rate in 1H 2017). Given the usual perception in the West of China as a massive polluter, that really is not the case within the auto industry. While there has been a shift in China towards larger, more luxurious vehicles like SUVs, which could be deemed as a negative for emissions trends (although still positive for Delphi), the Chinese government recently began to enforce new stricter pollutions controls, and there has been a push towards more active safety and driver assistance programs with new vehicle production as well – markets where Delphi dominates and more traditional local auto suppliers and OEs do not have as much expertise in this kind of product development. Further inroads in the Chinese market will be key to both RemainCo and NewCo having successful futures.

How The Two Portfolios Will Be Different

Given NewCo and RemainCo will have such similar megatrends, its worth looking at what will really make the two businesses different in the end. The largest one is that RemainCo will have substantially more North American exposure, and as a result see much larger share of sales going to American OEs like General Motors (GM) and Ford (F). Roughly 43% of sales are going to be North American driven, whereas Powertrain/NewCo will see less than a third of its sales generated here domestically. Given what we know about trends in Powertrain sales (e.g., 48V’s importance in Europe/China), the expectation should be for that mix to potentially widen with time. Powertrain also has a more substantial aftermarket presence (e.g., higher margin sales to non-OEs), which eliminates some of the company’s substantial reliance on new car sales trends. Given the peakiness of the North American auto market, as well as larger North American automakers demanding their usual yearly price concessions from suppliers, the expectation should be for NewCo to have an easier time achieving intermediate-term growth.

This was bolstered by recent segment results in Q2 2017, where RemainCo showed 4.7% blended growth over Q2 2016 (excluding FX impact). E&S has been a great growth driver in recent quarters (up 19% y/y excluding divestiture of Mechatronics), but results continue to be diluted by E/EA, which is the mature segment (54% of consolidated Delphi revenue) that continues to see no to low single digit growth. NewCo assets meanwhile saw 7% growth excluding FX impact, well ahead of market rates. Perhaps most importantly, NewCo saw 200bps of margin expansion over the prior year, with the rest of the business experiencing margin compression (primarily a result of 1.9% price down impact). A high revenue growth business (above market rates), experiencing margin expansion, along with some stellar long-term tailwinds? Expect investors to be all over the NewCo business.

We will have to wait until the Form 10 filings are complete before we know how debt will be allocated, but that remains a key decision. Delphi held $3,267mm in net debt at the end of Q2 2017, with the announcement of a $750mm senior notes offering last week tacked on top of the Q2 number that will push net debt above $4,000m. Beyond that debt load, it also has $986mm in pension obligations, as well as other long-term liabilities like $320mm in accrued and deferred income taxes. Coupled with an estimated $325mm in cash separation costs (likely including a special dividend paid to RemainCo from NewCo), management has to be careful how much debt they intend to thrust onto the new firm. To some degree, this likely will also depend on how the company’s roadshow goes, and how well investment bankers pitch the new company’s outlook to institutional buyers of corporate debt. The Delphi of today pays next to nothing on its debt: its 4.25% coupon 2026 senior notes traded at 3.2% indicated yield to maturity yesterday.

Takeaway

For me, my initial reaction is that it will be tough to see a lot of value from this deal. Delphi traded at some fairly steep multiples prior to this transaction given peer valuations (9.5-10.5x EBITDA), and the company now trades at a 10.7x multiple given fiscal 2017 guidance. Amongst auto suppliers, that’s pretty steep, particularly when high quality names like Tenneco (TEN) or Lear Corporation LEA) trade at 6.5-7.5x EBITDA, and throw off so much cash flow in comparison. In general, I prefer spin-offs where assets may have been neglected when consolidated at the prior parent: AdvanSix being a great prior example. Given its small contribution to earnings and no real ties to the Honeywell theme, management neglected the business, and new management has been able to really turn around margins given the free reign they now have as a standalone company. I don’t think you can make the case that Powertrain assets at Delphi have been neglected in recent years; in fact, its been a big pitch for owning Delphi in the first place. I’m not sure management can unlock higher margins at the company, particularly once the added costs of being a standalone company are added (corporate costs, likely incrementally higher interest expense, etc.). Given the market’s exuberance leading up to the deal, if I were personally long Delphi I would be all too tempted to take a little profit off the table at current levels, rather than letting it all ride from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.