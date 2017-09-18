Visa: A 'Boss' Company, But Is Its Valuation Higher Than Its Upside?

Is it time to consider selling V, is it a solid hold, or is now an OK time to buy it?

Investors almost always have to pay a premium price to own Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) is vexing for investors. On the one hand, it trades at top dollar - a situation that can be worrisome, especially with an aging bull market as a backdrop. On the other hand, like Bruce Springsteen, V just keeps rockin' the house year after year after year.

It would be a bit of a stretch to say that Chuck Carnevale is Seeking Alpha's Springsteen, but "Mr. Valuation" has been one of this site's popular stars for years. In his most recent article, he used the word "extreme" when discussing how expensive Visa has become. He spoke of "the undeniable reality that Visa's stock price has become significantly overvalued."

I respect and admire Chuck, and I consider him one of my investing mentors. And yet, despite his warning, I bought more Visa anyway. How dopey am I?

Before I go into whether it is, indeed, an "undeniable reality" that Visa is significantly overvalued, let me talk about my brief history as shareholder in a company that, along with MasterCard (NYSE:MA), is part of the world's reigning credit-card duopoly.

I almost bought some Visa back in 2014, when it was trading at about $200 a share. I liked its deep moat, its world-wide brand and its incredible business model. I also liked its status as part financial giant and part technology leader.

And yet I didn't buy it back then. Why? Because it was overvalued. Maybe even extremely overvalued, depending upon who was doing the analysis. Also, I was in my early stages as a Dividend Growth Investing practitioner, and Visa's yield was almost too small to be seen by the naked eye.

Later that year, I did my first Seeking Alpha collaborative project. I asked 10 fellow contributors to select 50 companies each, and I called the compilation the "New Nifty Fifty." Visa was chosen by 6 of the 10 panelists. It was priced at $204.28 on Oct. 13, 2014, the date used in the article.

It was Year 6 of the bull market, and several panelists went out of their way to point out that many of their selections were overvalued. Visa was deemed one of the most pricey picks.

Two months later, I turned that project into a real-time, real-money portfolio, which I renamed the Dividend Growth 50. On Dec. 16, 2014, when I spent about $500 on each component, I bought two shares of Visa at $257.83 apiece (After Visa's 4-for-1 split in March 2015, the buy price was adjusted to $64.46).

I considered buying Visa for my personal portfolio many times over the next couple of years but, again, I couldn't pull the trigger. My daughter Katie, who obviously gets her intelligence from her mom, brushed aside my valuation concerns and initiated a Visa position on April 22, 2016, at $78.51/share.

After that, I established several limit orders - all with the intent of getting Visa closer to "fair value." None of those orders struck. As is the case with many growth stocks, fair value for V is quite elusive.

Finally, in July, I "upside capitulated" and bought some Visa at $99.29. I got tired of watching V burn up the market without me. As The Boss famously sang: "You can't start a fire without a spark."

Everything I liked about the company in 2014, I still like about it today - and then some. Heck, I have been carrying around the same $20 bill in my wallet for months, because I use Visa to buy everything - and I think I'm a fairly typical middle-class American consumer.

As if Visa needed any more validation as the world's dominant credit card, Costco (NASDAQ:COST) last year ended its long relationship with American Express (NYSE:AXP) and made Visa the only credit card it would accept.

Despite Visa's "frothy" valuation, it didn't take long for my July investment to look pretty good. V closed Friday at $105.30.

V data by YCharts

Here is a table showing Visa's performance in relation to each of the occasions I named above:

EVENT DATE PRICE GAIN $10K $10K GN S$P500 New Nifty Fifty 10/13/14 $51.07 106.2% $21,071 110.7% 41.4% DG50 Buy 12/16/14 $64.46 63.4% $16,954 69.5% 33.9% Katie Buy 4/22/16 $78.51 34.1% $13,555 35.6% 23.0% Mike Buy 7/27/17 $99.29 6.1% $10,592 5.9% 1.3%

(Key: PRICE is split-adjusted. GAIN is share-price gain, not including dividends, through market close Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. $10K is cash value, with dividends reinvested, had $10,000 worth of Visa been bought on the corresponding date. $10K GN is percentage gain of $10K investment. S&P 500 is how much the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) gained, with dividends reinvested, over the same periods. Data in the last 3 columns are from the calculator at DividendChannel.com).

Market-Crushing Performance

Look at that table. Visa has convincingly outperformed the S&P 500, rewarding shareholders handsomely with terrific total return. Hey, I have only owned V outside of the DG50 for about seven weeks, and that position has experienced nearly five times the gain of the overall market.

One of the most successful IPOs in recent history, Visa has rewarded buy-and-holders who initiated positions on March 18, 2008, with a 700% return. I guess one could say, "Baby, V was born to run!"

OK, but it's easy to look at the past. How about looking forward?

Well, there's the trick, right? Nobody knows how Visa is going to perform. Nor does anybody know when this bull market is going to end.

According to Chuck Carnevale's F.A.S.T. Graphs valuation tool (which he used to make his point in his most recent article), Visa is expected to continue growing annual earnings in 15% to 20% range over the next few years.

Finviz.com's analysts project Visa to grow EPS 16.6% annually over the next five years, bettering its 14% annual growth the past five years.

Since going public, Visa has exceeded earnings expectations in 36 of 38 quarters (The only exceptions: V merely met expectations in Q4 2013, and it missed by a penny in Q4 2015). That's the kind of consistency investors love, especially from a growth company, and it gives me confidence that V's 26.2 forward P/E is not based on wild guesses.

What Goes Up...

Because Visa is a high-flying growth company, it generally is assumed that it would be hit particularly hard the next time the market suffers a correction and/or the economy enters the next recession.

But to look backward again, from Visa's IPO to the Great Recession's end on March 9, 2009, V sustained only an 11.4% drawdown while the S&P 500 fell 46.5%. Pick pretty much any date in that nearly year-long stretch, and Visa lost less (usually much less) than SPY did.

Furthermore, I plugged in Sept. 9, 2008 - six months before the recession ended - and discovered that Visa experienced a smaller drawdown than some of the most popular companies in the Dividend Growth Investing universe, including Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AT&T (NYSE:T), 3M (NYSE:MMM), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

V data by YCharts

By the time the next recession actually arrives, Visa's share price might be more than $200 again and the company might be announcing yet another split. Or the next crash could start tomorrow and V could crash, too. Again, nobody knows!

My Latest Buy

I added to my Visa position Monday morning at $105.05/share.

The stake I purchased back in July was small relative to the size of my other holdings, and I certainly didn't go "whole hog" this time, either. The amount I bought Monday was roughly one-third the size of my initial purchase. Even after the buy, Visa is one of my smallest positions, making up less than 1% of my stock portfolio.

I will be looking for further opportunities to add more shares of this great company. And believe me, if there is a major pullback or correction or crash that pulls Visa down with it, V will be near the top of the list of companies I'll be buying hand over fist.

Although I own Visa primarily for its potential total return, the DGI guy in me does like that its annual dividend raises have been 25%, 17%, 20%, 21%, 50%, 47%, 20% and 19%. With a payout ratio of around 25%, I would be surprised if V doesn't announce another huge divvy hike next month.

V Dividends Paid (TTM) data by YCharts

Two More Views

Two other Seeking Alpha contributors recently offered thought-provoking takes on Visa:

In response to Chuck Carnevale's article, David Pinsen suggested possible hedging strategies for investors who want to hold Visa while also protecting against a crash.

The Virtuous Cycle discussed possible competition for Visa and MasterCard from "Blockchain technology" such as Bitcoin.

Hedging isn't my investing style, but others might appreciate the options David Pinsen presented. And for many of the reasons The Virtuous Cycle cited, I am not overly concerned that Blockchain technology will erode Visa's power. Indeed, in my view, Visa would be more likely to adopt such technology for the good of its own bottom line than to succumb to it.

About That Valuation

Great companies that almost always command premium prices are difficult to evaluate for fair value.

Morningstar, for one, disagrees with F.A.S.T. Graphs that Visa is too expensive; its Fair Value Estimate is $108. Argus Research calls V a "BUY" and assigns it a $109 Target Price. Value Line has included Visa in its model portfolio of "stocks with long-term price growth potential."

One day, F.A.S.T. Graphs might prove to have been 100% correct about Visa being significantly overvalued now. Given the numbers from other analysts, however, is there truly an "undeniable reality" that Visa's 26.2 forward P/E ratio is crazy high?

Interestingly, as concerned as he is, Chuck Carnevale has decided to hold onto his Visa stake for now, saying:

I find myself faced with one of my most frustrating dilemmas. I don't want to sell this wonderful business, but I also don't want to see my gift of excess profits vanish either.

He said he will hold the company with his "eyes wide open," and he will sell "at the hint of any bad news." Finally, Chuck said he will not be buying more shares of the company while it is so overvalued.

Conclusion

My eyes are wide open, too. I know there is no such thing as a perfect stock, and Visa is darn near priced for perfection. Still, I have decided it is a company I want to own long-term, so I'm going to take my time and build a position.

Please know that I am not saying Chuck is "wrong." Nor am I recommending that others buy V. I am only sharing my decision, and my reasons for it.

I happen to believe Visa's glory days are here right now, and I see the company rockin' and rollin' for years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, JNJ, COST, T, MMM, KO, PG, O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.