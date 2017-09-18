Are You Ready For Hyperinflation?

I don’t bet on inflation protected treasuries because I think inflation will be raging soon. It could. But it’s not why I’ve made TIPS a core component of the Numeraire - one of the portfolios within The Black Swan Portfolio. Both Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) and SPDR DB International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) are big positions. They are because short-term treasuries or cash are too vulnerable.

With the Numeraire I wanted to create something that would withstand adverse circumstances much better compared to a cash baseline. This should accomplish that my health, happiness and fortune isn't affected too greatly even if the portfolio is put in stress situations.

There always are some crisis that are top of mind at various points in time but you can roughly divide them into four categories (Bernstein):

Inflation Deflation Confiscation Devastation

Like many of the holdings that ended up in the Numeraire TIPS are subject to a relative negative carry.

Negative carry is when something costs more to hold as compared to its yield.

Some of the Numeraire components have negative carry but many merely a relative negative carry where they show some yield or return, but it compares unfavorably to that on more widely held competing assets.

The treasury inflation protected securities are a great example.

If you take a short-term bond ETF like the Vanguard Short Term Bond ETF (BSV) and a short term inflation protected bond ETF like the VTIP I mentioned earlier the latter should offer lower total returns most of the time. See graph below.

If they offered the same rate of return, the latter would be strictly better. You would get the inflation insurance for free.

That isn’t usually the case except for a brief period in '09.

It is possible that inflation risk is systematically underestimated but I can't be sure.

We just didn’t see the hyperinflation freak events show up in the data for a long time and so it’s deemed a highly unlikely event. To be sure, it probably is an unlikely event. By which I mean there is a good chance we won't see it in our lifetimes. Which still means it may be underestimated because it is so destructive.

Keeping inflation at a low single-digit level is deemed desirable and most governments have more or less independent institutions - Central Banks - that control the money supply with the aim of keeping inflation steady. They usually succeed and fail in spectacular fashion on irregular intervals.

Here are some graphs of inflation in different geographies.

Latin America:



Africa:



The U.S. has managed inflation more successfully but it still was unable to control inflation in the 70s.

Here are a few short quotes on hyperinflation from Wikipedia:

There can be a number of causes of high inflation. However, most hyperinflation has been caused by government budget deficits financed by money creation. Peter Bernholz analyzed 29 hyperinflation events (following Cagan's definition) and concludes that at least 25 of them have been caused in this way.[8] A necessary condition for hyperinflation is the use of paper money instead of gold or silver coins. Most hyperinflation events in history, with some exceptions, such as the French hyperinflation of 1789-1796, occurred after the use of fiat currency became widespread in the late 19th Century. Hyperinflation occurs when there is a continuing (and often accelerating) rapid increase in the amount of money that is not supported by corresponding growth in the output of goods and services. Usually, the excessive money supply growth results from the government being either unable or unwilling to fully finance the government budget through taxation or borrowing, and instead it finances the government budget deficit through the printing of money.

All these boxes can be checked right now.

Meanwhile the return we are missing out on by holding inflation protected securities over non-inflation protected securities is quite small.

I’m not willing to put a lot of interest rate risk in the Numeraire and on shorter term periods the premium is smaller.

Conclusion - Why I like inflation protected bonds

There is no way around the fact - except for buying them at very opportune times - that inflation protected bonds will carry a cost compared to regular bonds. You are paying the government for insurance.

However, this added security means the government isn’t able to devalue its liability to you by exercising its prerogative to create additional money. There are numerous examples of governments exercising this power over time.

Historical conditions that tend to be present before hyperinflation are all present. It seems like a good time to have inflation insurance.

There is a cost to this safety but because the Numeraire is highly defensive it allows me to be more aggressive with The Black Swan Portfolio investments which should over time make up for some of the (relative) carry.