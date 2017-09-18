SCHB Or VTI To Ride The Bull?

The purpose of this article is to discuss the attractiveness of the Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) and Schwab U.S. Broad Market (SCHB) as investment options. To do so I will look at recent performance in the funds, current holdings and allocation, and trends in the market to attempt to determine how well these funds will do as we head in to 2018, and which one may be the better option for investors.

First, a little background about the funds. Both are ETFs that seek to track the market as a whole, rather than just one particular sector. SCHB's stated objective is to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Broad Stock Market Index and is manged by Charles Schwab. In comparison, VTI is managed by Vanguard and seeks to track the performance of the CRSP U.S. Total Market Index. Currently, SCHB is trading at $60.46/share and, based on its most recently quarterly dividend payment of $.27/share, is yielding 1.79%. VTI is trading at $128.60 and is yielding 1.77%, based on its most recently quarterly dividend of $.57/share. Given the fund's stated objectives, there is a lot of overlap in core holdings and, as you can see, the fund's yield similar amounts. In truth, investors would probably be well served owning either fund for the long-term but I believe based on a few characteristics that SCHB beats out the VTI as a fund to gain access to total market exposure.

Before I begin with why I feel SCHB is the more attractive option, I want to preface the discussion by advising I assume the market will be heading higher over the next few months and throughout 2018. While the recent natural disasters in both Texas and Florida have some analysts predicting a slowdown in Q3 this year, overall trends in the market have still be very favorable in 2017. While economic activity may have decreased because of those hurricanes, I expect the blip to be short-lived as the worst has passed, and would anticipate seeing increased economic activity from the resulting clean-up and re-build efforts. More importantly, wages in the U.S. have finally seen meaningful gains, something that has been a constant drag on the recovery since it started. For a second year in a row, median U.S. household income is up, reaching $59,039, which is a 3.2 percent increase after inflation. This is bright news for consumer and business confidence, consumer spending, and the economy as a whole, and all those factors should propel the market higher.

A side effect of finally seeing wages and household incomes increase, is that it should put pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates, which may hamper overall growth and limit market gains. When we started 2017, markets were predicting three interest rate hikes, only to begin to expect two as inflation remained stubbornly low. However, now for the first time in a while investors are pricing in a third rate hike in December as the likely scenario. According to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, there is a 55.6% chance of a quarter percent rate hike in December, and even a 2% chance of a half point rate hike. However, even if a rate hike does materialize, I expect its overall effect to be marginal and I am not lowering my equity positions. The reason being that even with another rate hike, rates remain at historic lows, which will continue to benefit the equities market. Furthermore, while the market is now anticipating that hike, CME's tracking indicates that investors are expecting the rate to remain steady through May 2018, meaning further hikes will be well spread out. There is currently an almost 52% chance of interest rates being in the 125-150 basis point range after the May meeting. In summary, the outlook for rate hikes in to the new year remains subdued, giving investors plenty of time to continue to take advantage of the benefits this has for stock prices.

Now that I have laid out my vision for the market as a whole, let's breakdown SCHB and VTI to understand why I currently give SCHB the slight edge. To begin, SCHB beats out VTI, albeit barely, in a few key metrics, yield, year to date performance, and expenses. SCHB's yield is .02% higher, its year to date gain is about .08% higher, and its expenses are also lower, with a .01% cost advantage (Vanguard charges .04% to own VTI, while Schwab's expenses for SCHB clock in at .03%). While these metrics are almost identical, given that SCHB has a slight edge in all three areas, I have to favor it.

Diving deeper, I prefer SCHB's current allocation to VTI's for a few reasons. One, SCHB seems more diversified and also has a lower allocation to financials, something I view as a positive as the low interest rate environment continues. Again, while the major holdings are fairly similar across both funds, there are a few noticeable differences. For instance, the top five holdings of VTI are all technology firms, while SCHB has four with Johnson and Johnson (JNJ), rounding out the top five. While the technology sector has the largest weightings in both funds, I prefer seeing at least one non-tech company in the top five, which SCHB has. Furthermore, VTI has a financials sector weighting of over 20%, while SCHB's weighting towards financials is around 15%. This is a key difference for me because financial firms have struggled in recent years as interest rates have remained at rock bottom levels. While financials have had a strong run this year on the anticipation of higher rates, I think these rallies have gotten a bit overblown and expect financials to under-perform short-term. The reality is rates are going to be low for the foreseeable future, pressuring bank earnings and profits. While financials will indeed benefit from a growing economy and increased economic activity, I think the other areas that SCHB is heavily invested in, such as the IT and consumer discretionary sectors, will out-perform financials.

Bottom-line: The market has had a steady run in 2017, and patient investors who ignored the increased volatility have been rewarded. As we approach the end of the year, the economic backdrop remains favorable for equities, with a growing U.S. economy, rising household income, and continued low interest rates. A key way to profit from these continuing trends are VTI and SCHB. Both fund's exposure to the U.S. consumer, (VTI and SCHB have approximately 20% exposure to consumer discretionary and consumer services sectors) should prove profitable. This is a key bright spot for me because of rising U.S. household income, which I mentioned earlier in the article. As household wealth grows, so to will consumer spending, benefiting the companies that may up a large chunk of both funds. While the look for both funds is bright, SCHB proves to be a bit more diversified and also charges less while yielding more. Given recent performance and metrics, I would advocate investors take a serious look at initiating positions in SCHB at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHB, VTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.