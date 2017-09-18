Natural Gas Price Rallies As Storage Outlook Revised Lower

Last Monday, the natural gas prompt month contract was up 2.08% as the consumption forecast was revised higher over the weekend. We covered the story in this article. This Monday, the situation is almost identical.

Once again, our computer models delivered noticeable changes in the fundamentals forecast over the weekend. Here’s the print screen from a daily report that was sent out to our Seeking Alpha fans.

Source: Bluegold Research

Figures in the Long-Term table are monthly totals measured in billion cubic feet. Deviation is from the nine-year norm, measured in billion cubic feet. The changes (in the brackets) from the previous forecast are colored in accordance with their notional effect on the price. For example, an increase in consumption should have a positive effect (green color), whereas an increase in production has a negative effect (red color).

As you can see, changes in market variables were somewhat mixed:

Dry gas production is robust and was actually revised higher;

Imports forecast was also revised higher, as flows from Canada almost hit two-month high;

However, consumption is still very strong (some 10% above nine-year norm) and was also revised higher for September and October;

Exports forecast was mostly flat, but it absolute terms, exports would exceed their historical norm level by a great margin;

The net effect on total balance was mostly neutral for September, but bearish for October and November.

However, what about storage figures? After all, natural gas inventory number is the single most important piece of fundamental data in natural gas market.

We operate two forecasting models: one for market variables (production, consumption, imports and exports), another one for storage. It is beyond the scope of this article to explain why we are doing so, but the key reason is that by using slightly different methodologies, we improve the accuracy and avoid errors in the results. Overall, our storage model returned bullish changes in a four-week outlook and neutral-to-bearish changes in an eight-week outlook (see the table below).

Source: Bluegold Research

Figures in the Storage table are measured in billion cubic feet. Deviation is from five-year average, measured in billion cubic feet. End-of-season is the week ending October 27, 2017 (to be reported on November 2, 2017).

We actually thought the market would prefer to focus on the (bearish) supply side rather than on the (bullish demand) side and that therefore, short-term price weakness, which started on Friday would continue. Indeed, it is not uncommon for traders to give the benefit of the doubt to the supply side because its forecast is usually more stable. Unlike the forecast for the demand side, which is extremely volatile because it is driven in large part by weather conditions. And even though our storage outlook was revised lower (by 6 bcf) to 3,621 bcf for the week ending October 6, which is a bullish sign), we did not expect natural gas price to rally by 3.5% today. Still, it would an exaggeration to say that a rally was entirely a surprise to us. We managed to take the most out of it.

We cannot stress enough how important it is (if you a natural gas trader) to monitor market fundamentals on a daily basis – especially the changes in weather and production forecasts. The situation could be very different tomorrow and you better know about the changes in advance.

Today, we have made important adjustments in our overall trading exposure.