Why The Bull Doesn't Need The Fed

One of the most dominant financial market themes of the last few years has been the omnipotence of central banks. Central banks, led by the U.S. Fed, have done everything in their power to support asset prices in the wake of the global deflationary threat following the 2008 crash. Rock-bottom interest rates and large scale asset purchases have been the favored tools used by banks to boost the markets.

The remarkable eight-year run of the S&P 500, along with the impressive comeback in emerging markets since 2016, has given investors a reason to thank the banks for years of non-stop intervention. The adulation heaped upon central bankers for their role in supposedly “saving” the global economy from collapse, reached a fever pitch a few years ago when The Atlantic put the then Fed Chair on the front cover of its magazine, proclaiming him “Our Hero, Ben Bernanke.”

Even after the formal end of QE, central banks including the Fed continue to actively support asset prices through their policies. Bank of America’s Michael Hartnett recently noted that in the year to date, central banks have purchased nearly $2 trillion in financial assets, with central bank balance sheets having expanded by $11.26 trillion, since 2008 to $15.6 trillion. The conclusion is that all too many analysts and investors jump to is that without this unprecedented monetary stimulus, stocks would be treading water at best if not caught up in the throes of a long-term bear market. This conclusion isn’t a substantive one, however.

Despite the limitless resources at their disposal, central bankers can’t create demand out of nothing. Demand must be both organic and latent before it can have the desirable effect of lifting asset prices. Without pre-existing demand, no amount of central bank stimulus can convince investors to buy stocks. The veracity of this statement was proven during the tumultuous credit crisis period of September 2007-March 2009 when, despite several Fed attempts at cutting interest rates and (starting in November 2008) purchasing mortgage-backed securities, the S&P 500 continued to sink until finally bottoming in March 2009.

To ascribe the bull market which began in March 2009 to the interventionist efforts of the Fed is to credit it with a power it doesn’t possess, namely the ability to create demand for financial assets where it doesn’t already exist.

The Fed always maintained that its Quantitative Easing bond purchases would stimulate economic growth by lowering borrowing costs for businesses and consumers. The evidence showed, however, that QE bond purchases actually coincided with increases in long-term interest rates. From 2009 until 2014, yields on 10-year Treasuries rose on balance during each period of QE and declined only when the Fed was not purchasing bonds.

There was also no indication that Fed purchases had a depressing effect on mortgage yields. During 2013, a year in which the Fed purchased some $40 billion of mortgage backed securities per month, mortgage yields actually increased by about 100 basis points. More than anything else, QE satisfied the unprecedented demand for short-term, safe assets during the post-crisis years.

The equity bull market was born not from the Fed’s efforts at stimulating the economy, but from the recognition by smart investors in 2009 that stocks were extremely undervalued and that the credit crisis had run its course, irrespective of the Fed’s efforts. The bull lives on today not because central bank balance sheets are so expansive, but because companies are still lean and profitable, and corporate shares still represent value compared to other assets, namely Treasuries. Giving banks too much credit for the current state of things is to undermine the foundation of market capitalism and ignore its workings.

Investors have indeed erred in giving the Fed too much credit for its ability to steer financial markets. Yet there is another side to this error. It lies in not recognizing the extent to which investor psychology plays in determining the fate of long-term market conditions.

There’s a market bromide which says that bull markets are born in pessimism, flourish in apprehension, and die in ebullience. This saying roughly delineates the life cycle of a bull market. From this pattern it’s easy to see that the extreme pessimism of early 2009 was the breeding ground of the long-term bull market still underway. The extraordinary fear which accompanied the bull’s early years has since given way to a healthy apprehension which still persists. Only when apprehension gives way to unrestrained optimism will the bull market finally reach its apex. As the following graph testifies, we’re still a long way from that point.

Source: https://fred.stlouisfed.org/

This chart shows the velocity of M2 money stock has been falling precipitous since the crisis years of 2008-09. Money demand, as measured by the ratio of M2 money stock to nominal GDP, has been extremely high by historical standards for several years now. The inverse of this measure is the velocity of M2 money (nominal GDP divided by M2). It remains near multi-decade lows in reflection of the public’s massive demand for cash vis-à-vis riskier assets (e.g. stocks) and shows no sign of reversing any time soon.

While some observers will agree that the Fed is unable of its own accord to create bull markets, it would be tempting to conclude that it at least has the power of killing them. The basis behind this widespread belief is the historical tendency for bull markets to terminate in a restrictive monetary policy environment. This, however, is to confuse cause with effect. A careful study of long-term Treasury yields and Fed funds rates will show that it’s not the Fed which sets the prevailing interest rate path. Rather, it’s the Treasury market which dictates the dominant interest rate trend; the Fed merely follows suit.

An example of this can be seen in the interest rate trend immediately before and after the 2008 credit crash. The 10-year Treasury Yield Index (TNX) reached a bottoming out point in June 2003 following a 3 ½-year decline. From there TNX rose substantially into September 2003 and continued to slowly meander its way higher before peaking in June 2007.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Meanwhile the Fed funds rate didn’t begin rising until July 2004, at which point it rose sharply until hitting a plateau in July 2006. It wasn’t until the late summer of 2007 that the Fed began to lower rates even though Treasury yields had already begun declining by that time. This is but one of many instances of the Fed being behind the curve.

Source: https://fred.stlouisfed.org/

All of this is to say that the Fed is simply a reactive creature relegated to following the lead of the bond market – and is usually one or two steps behind for that matter. In view of the evidence we’ve examined, it is to the market that we must look for clues as to future financial conditions. The market is firmly in the driver’s seat while the Fed merely pretends to be in control. The takeaway for investors is that financial conditions are still favorable for equity investors and the pontifications of FOMC members can be safely ignored for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.