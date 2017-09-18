Market Volatility Bulletin: Vol. Is Ready To Retire

Organic ATM vol getting down to the summer's lows: we think we may revisit and even dip lower.

A look at term structure and the history of the VIX around the inception of popular trading product VXX.

CNBC: 1:48PM EST

Stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) held on to gains that were pressed into the close on Friday, with S&P 2500 now a reality. One year ago the popular investment index stood at 2139: a 16.8% price gain without including dividends. The increase in the index is reasonably in line with EPS growth over the same period.

The VIX rapidly descended last Monday, only to slowly bleed down to lower levels and testing the sub-ten region early in today's trade.

As the Dollar (UUP) perks up and geopolitical tensions fade, precious metals (GLD, SLV) are taking it hard. The PMs were the one stand-out members in the risk-off complex that did not meaningfully sell off last week, as vol receded and Treasury yields peaked higher.

This week the Fed will hold its meeting. The probability of a September rate hike is basically zero. For our take on why the Fed should hike rates on Wednesday, click here.

Shout Out

We had a toss-up on today's shout out, between a more bullish take on markets and the economy vs. bearish. We'll go with the bullish piece today, and tomorrow perhaps exam the other side.

Bill Ehrman's Let's Make a Deal caught our attention over the weekend. It captured some really important ideas that we've been discussing since President Trump's surprise move of siding with Democrats on pushing back the debt ceiling discussions the week before last.

Mr. Ehrman has this to say:

My comments last week that Trump apparently had learned from his past mistakes on healthcare reform and has decided to reach out and work with the Democrats on DACA, tax reform and his infrastructure programs was controversial to say the least but now appears on the mark. Smart move by Trump as it looked too difficult to pass anything through Congress with lines drawn in the sand between both parties. The truth is that the Democrats have no agenda and need to latch on and be part of any agenda that will help Americans, especially the middle class, while the ultra right conservative Republicans have nowhere else really to go unless they want to go into the 2018 election as the real obstructionists to 'Make America Great Again.'

The author goes on to mention that stocks shot higher last week, and bonds took a hit. He believes that financial markets are now primed to respond to what could be a more likely path forward on getting legislation passed that will boost the economy via increased demand.

Mr. Ehrman acknowledges that market multiples are high, but then works to put valuations in the context of low rates and inflation. He discusses the potential for equities if "real" tax rates decline from 28% to, say, 20%. He also mentions repatriation of $3.5 trillion in cash held by US corporations in foreign accounts.

We do not agree with everything that this contributor has to say. But we do agree that siding with Democrats may have been pretty crafty on Mr. Trump's part. Someone has to reach across the aisle, and large acts can sometimes work to break the ice. That said, there is very little trust between parties in today's political landscape, and any healing would take more than one or two grand acts.

Thank you to Bill Ehrman for sharing his view. As we like to use these pieces to further ideas and discussion, we will quote the piece and then ask a question (emphasis added):

If the "real" corporate tax rate declines to say 20%, which we still see as most likely case, now from a "real" rate close to 28% today, S&P earnings are boosted 11% overnight with improvements to cash flow and free cash flow too. Then there is the prospect of a tax holiday on repatriation of foreign cash. That number is close to $3.5 trillion today and growing. Pretty powerful stuff and enough to fuel another leg up for sure. None of this really factored into the markets yet.

Our question to readers: do you believe that tax cuts are not already priced into equities? Bonds sold off after Mr. Trump was elected, but have for the time being at least staged a pretty decent recovery. The dollar took off and has since plunged. But equities have stood resolute: up 25% from the time of his election if you count the limit-down in futures of 2028 on the ES. We await your ideas on the matter.

Thoughts on Volatility

Near the open VIX briefly dipped down below a ten handle for what was the first time in over a month. Those who regularly follow the index are aware that spot was regularly sporting a nine-handle (even briefly below nine in late July!). So the current level is high by this summer's standards, but still spectacularly low from an historical perspective (VIX records go back to 1990 or 1986 for the related "VXO")

The F1 contract expires tomorrow, after which the October 17th VX will be the new front month. We contend that the real contract to keep an eye on - maybe this week - is the December 19. Sure it is typical for the Dec to trade depressed. But with the Fed having a potential rate hike the prior week (decision date on December 13) and the debt ceiling discussion being pushed back to that time, our view is that the contract is a little underpriced relative to the Nov or Jan.

Question: does anyone who trades VX here do time flies? Say short the Nov and the Jan, long two of the Dec. Thoughts?

We're going to do a quick history lesson today. We have been covering different aspects of the popular inverse volatility product known as XIV. We've gotten many comments about what a horrible product VXX is. Certainly buy-and-hold has not served the financial interests of those with an ownership stake in the asset.

But we want to remind readers what the term structure looked like at the product's inception on January 29th, 2009:

As can be seen, for the first three months of the product's life the VIX term structure was in backwardation - sometimes steeply so. Note that even the flat April contract had more or less constant vol of 37 or so. To our minds today this is unfathomable.

In April 2009 the bull market had begun. March 2009 was of course the beginning of the bull (though some would dispute this as the start date, preferring instead dates as late as 2016).

Since that harrowing time, extended periods of term structure backwardation have been punctuated, generally lasting no more than a week or so. And of course, the overall direction of vol has been markedly to the downside.

This has perhaps exacerbated problems for the VXX, and also given a strong tail wind to XIV. That said, VXX carries a great deal more convexity than does its counterpart. The worst daily losses are not as bad for the long-vol product as for the short-vol ETP, and the best days have also been better. And that in an extended period of ghoulishly low vol.

With good reason, traders frequently look at VIX and related products (futures, VXX, TVIX, etc) to get a handle on volatility. But it's worthwhile to consider where volatility comes from: implied volatility on a basket of S&P 500 options. We call it "Organic vol".

Organic at-the-money vol as measured on ES options took that next swing lower that seemed inevitable after the stunning summer doldrums. If we recall 5.3 was the low we recorded on the weekly contract, 6.9 on the monthly, and 9.3 on the quarterly. Readers can see we are edging very close to these figures, even while spot VIX trades close to a full point higher than it did at the lows.

We stated last week that we thought there was a really good chance we'd see the monthly print below 7.3; we now see ATM for 7.1. At this point theta seems far more of a risk source than vega for the monthly. We do believe there's actually a decent chance that new lows are in store for this contract of perhaps 6.5. That is to say that, we see a sell off continuing as the "invincibility" of the market really sinks in. If hurricanes and nukes and a smattering of poor economic figures cannot take equities down by more than a couple percent for a couple weeks, then why buy any protection at all - even cheap protection? That's the question traders seem to be asking over the last week or so, and we believe it to be a fair one.

The weekly contract tends to price itself the closest to true realized vol, as the time horizon for "unknown unknowns" to hit is rather limited. As such, we tend to be the least committal on a view for the weekly. That said sub-six does look pretty tasty, as any kind of move regardless of how brief could be profitable. Sub-six is basically a statement that nothing is going to happen.

We've seen a lot of bleed on the quarterly, but we think there's more pain in store on that contract. We'd be sellers of the quarterly iron butterfly. What's more, we'd likely bring in the wings by a couple weeks (perhaps 2% OTM for the wing put/call).

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section. As always, trade ideas, questions, and general sharing are appreciated.

Happy Monday!

