Omega Protein Is A Good Catch Trading At Book Value And 11.4x TTM P/E

Omega Protein is conservatively financed with financial leverage currently at 1.24x which should help them withstand any prolonged downturn in the business.

The current headwinds in the business may be transitory in nature as signaled by management with long-term demand growth for their products remaining strong.

Shares of Omega Protein Corporation (OME) are looking attractively priced at book value and an 11.4x TTM P/E after having a couple of bad quarters and are presenting a possible cyclical buying opportunity.

An Introduction to the Company

Omega is a vertically integrated nutritional products company with over 30 fishing vessels and 7 manufacturing facilities that produce over 300 products. 2016 revenue product categories consisted of specialty oils (49%), protein (48%), and other nutrients (3%). The company has a diversified end market consumer group which for 2016 was comprised of aquaculture (32%), supplements (20%), Companion/Pet (19%), Livestock (16%), and Food (13%). Omega's end market customers contains a diverse group with many blue chip companies such as Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, Nestle Purina, Mars Petcare, Blue Wilderness, GNC, and Danone to name a few.

Why the Opportunity?

In Q2 FY 2017, revenues and EPS came in lower than the prior year dropping around 17% and 45% respectively. This is also after disappointing Q1 numbers where revenue and EPS dropped by 13% and 35% respectively from the first quarter in the prior year.

However, on the Q2 conference call, management attributed the decline to lower production due to bad weather in the main fishing areas they operate in and softer pricing in markets. They see these current factors as transitory while macro-economic and industry trends continue to drive positive demand for their products; particularly from the aquaculture and pet food sectors. To get an idea of the unusual quarter, total production was approximately 68k tons, a 25% decrease compared to the corresponding period in 2016, and 18% lower than the prior three-year average. While management's comments should always be taken with a grain of salt, the company's business has experienced such weak periods in their business before such as in 2012 and 2015.

A Profitable & Growing Company

Omega has been profitable over the past decade with return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) averaging 9.0% and 8.4% respectively over the past decade. This average includes the most recent weak quarters where in the trailing twelve months ROE and ROIC were both 9.8% respectively.

Source data from Morningstar

This level of profitability is within my rule of thumb for 9% ROIC allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain its intrinsic value. While the ROE is below my rule of thumb of 15%, the company has been operating conservatively with financial leverage currently at only 1.24x which, if increased, would move ROE higher. ROIC is the more important figure of the two as it is not affected by financial leverage. Also, as will be discussed more later in this article, the company is trading at book value which means that ROE adjusted for the price an investor would pay today for their share of that equity could equal that 10 year average of 9.0%. Reinforcing this acceptable ROE has been growth in book value per share from $6.79 in 2008 to $15.52 in 2017 which when combined with the equity paid out in dividends (dividends only started this past year) has averaged 8.9% annually.

Price Ratios & Potential Shareholder Yields

Omega's 11.4x TTM P/E is attractive, but when looking at steady growth companies such as Omega, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how Omega's market valuation compares to competitors Darling Ingredients (DAR) and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), I have placed them all side-by-side.

Source data from Morningstar

As can be seen, Omega's market valuation reflects favorably to its peers and its average EPS growth has been top of the pack. Omega's PEG ratio of 0.5x is also well within Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x (a PEG ratio over 2 suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price).

The P/E of 11.4x can also be expressed as a 8.8% earnings yield which is adequate in its own right and around my goal of 9%. However, investors could also add potential long-term growth to this earnings yield for a company with such strong history as Omega. Adding 3% to represent Omega growing alongside global GDP would move potential long-term returns towards 11.8%.

I also always like to examine the relationship of ROE and price to book value. With the company earning an average ROE of 9.0% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 1.05 when the price is $16.30, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 8.6% for an investor's equity at that $16.30 purchase price, if history repeats itself. This is right around the 9% that I like to see. Adding the same 3% long term growth rate could increase this yield to 11.6%.

Source data from Morningstar

Risks

There is a risk that the current weaknesses affecting the company are more structural than transitory as management would have investors believe from the Q2 conference call. This could be caused by a variety of potential changes in the industry such as domestic competition from producers of vegetable and other animal protein and oil products and/or foreign competition in their product markets.

Conclusions

Omega Protein looks attractively priced with shares of the company trading at book value and an 11.4x TTM P/E. The company has a strong history of profits and while earnings have decreased in the last few quarters, they are still profitable. The company is conservatively financed which should help them survive a prolonged or deeper downturn in their business.

Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OME.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long OME with an average cost base of $17.20