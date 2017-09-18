Ingles Markets: A Bargain Trading At Book Value And 10.2x TTM P/E

There are contrain opportunities in the grocery industry after Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods in June further shook the industry which was already suffering from food deflation.

The carnage sweeping through the grocery industry has left Ingles Markets (IMKTA) looking attractive with its company's shares trading at book value and a 10.2x TTM P/E. Amazon's (AMZN) purchase of Whole Foods (WFM) in June further shook the grocery industry, which was already suffering from food deflation. But as the 18th century quote from British nobleman Baron Rothschild goes, "The time to buy is when there's blood in the streets." After first looking at Kroger (NYSE:KR) for a possible contrarian opportunity in my previous article here, this article will look at their smaller competitor Ingles Markets.

Introduction to the Company

Over its 50 year history, Ingles has grown to operate 199 supermarkets in 6 southern states. The company is also involved in operating some of the neighbourhood shopping centers which contain one of their supermarkets as well as operating a fluid dairy facility that supplies Ingles supermarkets and unaffiliated customers.

A Profitable & Growing Company

Ingles has had a profitable and growing past, with revenue and EPS growing at an average annual rate of 3.81% and 4.41% over the past decade without one unprofitable year. In terms of profitability, Ingles has achieved adequate returns on equity (ROE) and returns on invested capital (ROIC) that have averaged 10.4% and 6.4% over the past decade, respectively. This level of profitability is below my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC that I like to see in a great company. However, the company has been able to grow its book value over the past decade while not having any unprofitable years, which signals, in my opinion, that the company is able to meet its cost of capital and thus maintain its intrinsic value.

Price Ratios

When looking at steady growth companies such as Ingles, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how Ingles' market valuation compares to competitors Sprouts Farmers Markets (SFM) and Kroger, I have placed them all side-by-side.

As can be seen, Ingles' market valuation reflects favorably to its peers in terms of P/E. However, Sprouts Farmers Markets has the lowest PEG ratio of the pack given its high growth. Ingles' PEG ratio of 2.3x based on EPS is just above Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x (a PEG ratio over 2 suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price).

The P/E of 10.2x can also be expressed as a 9.8% earnings yield, which seems adequate in its own right. To get a sense of potential long-term returns, I also always like to examine the relationship of ROE and price to book value. With Ingles earning an average ROE of 10.4% over the past decade and the shares currently trading slightly under book value when the price is $24.50, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 10.5% for an investor's equity at that $24.50 purchase price, if history repeats itself. This is above the 9% that I like to see.

Risks

Rivalry in the grocery industry is fierce as net margins across the industry are at paper thin levels. Companies drive return on equity through high asset turnovers which means a loss in market share and store traffic can greatly reduce returns. In addition to the new threat coming from the Amazon and Whole Foods combination, the German grocery chain Aldi, which has been in the U.S. since 1976, is planning to increase its U.S. locations from 1,600 currently to 2,500 locations by 2022. Another German grocer Lidl, which has 10,000 stores in 27 countries, will open its first 100 stores in the U.S. this year. These German chains have previously encroached on the British grocery industry hurting returns at historical British grocery giants Sainsbury (OTCQX:JSAIY) and Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDY).

Lots of retailers operate with a high degree of leverage in the business and Ingles is no exception. As well as debt, some stores are leased which while increasing financial obligations keeps capital invested in the business low as well as allows for a certain degree of flexibility in their operations. To get an idea of how well operating income covers these additional fixed obligations from leases, we can add lease expenses back to operating income and then divide it into the combination of interest and lease expenses. As you can see in the below table that outlines the last 5 years of this adjusted coverage ratio, Ingles' operating income before lease expenses has bounced around but improved in recent years to currently sit at 4.74x. This level of coverage is not unusual in the retail industry; Kroger's coverage ratio including lease payments was 3.08x in 2016 for comparison.

Conclusion

The grocery industry is tough and competition is heating up. Ingles looks attractively priced with its shares trading at book value and 10.2x TTM P/E. However, the company is not as profitable as I like to see with ROIC averaging only 6.4% over the past decade. That being said, with the shares trading at book value, the historical ROE adjusted for price-to-book is appealing at 10.5%. The company's moderate leverage with interest and lease payments covered 4.74x in 2016 should help it withstand future potential headwinds in the industry.

