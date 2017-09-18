IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF: An Intriguing Potential Portfolio Piece

In a time of elevated equity valuations and low interest rates, it is difficult to find an asset class that is poised for attractive risk adjusted returns. Many investors have broadened their horizons to alternatives in search of better returns, diversification, or both. Would an asset that is uncorrelated to stocks and bonds, has a low duration, and exhibits a return profile of modest positive returns with small drawdowns deserve an allocation in our portfolios? The asset in question is that of merger arbitrage, and this article will dive into one iteration of a merger arbitrage strategy.

Introduction to Merger Arbitrage

The unique area of merger arbitrage offers an intriguing opportunity. The basic idea is to capture the difference between a company’s stock price when another entity has made an offer to purchase the company, and the offer price. In other words, the aim is to bear the deal risk – the risk of an announced deal failing to complete. If a deal completes, the result is a small positive return. If a deal falls through, the result is a potentially large loss. The goal is not to take on any fluctuations in the underlying stock of the target or acquirer to the extent that those fluctuations do not jeopardize the chances of the deal completing. As a result, to the extent that the regular systematic risk of stock and bond markets do not have a material effect on the probability of any deal closing, merger arbitrage should behave quite differently than stocks and bonds.

The two most basic examples are a simple cash purchase and a simple share purchase. In an all cash buyout, the arbitrageur purchases shares of the target and holds until the shares are handed over for cash. In an all stock purchase, the arbitrageur purchases shares of the target but also proportionately shorts the buyer to lock in the spread between what the target is trading at and what consideration (in shares of the acquirer) will be received at the completion of the deal.

Let’s take WebMD (WBMD) as an example, which just got acquired by private equity firm KKR (NYSE:KKR) for $66.50 per share in cash. On July 24, when the deal was announced, shares opened at 66.10, a $0.40 discount to the offer price. They gravitated to the offer price until the deal completed on September 15. In its simplest form, a merger arbitrageur would have bought shares at $66.10 and held them until they received $66.50 from KKR, reaping a 0.7% gain. The small difference between the trading price and the offer price reflects the confidence of the market in the deal completing.

Another recent deal was made for DuPont Fabros (DFT), which was taken out by Digital Realty (DLR) in an all-share deal. DuPont Fabros holders will receive 0.545 Digital Realty shares for every share they own. On June 9, the announcement date, DuPont Fabros opened at $61.35, and Digital Realty at 113.95. A merger arbitrageur could have locked in a $62.10 price ($113.95*0.545) for DFT shares, or a 1.2% gain, by going long DFT and short 0.545 shares of DLR for each DFT share. The deal closed on September 14.

The merger and acquisition scenarios continue from there, and the tactics to isolate and bear the deal risk in cash and stock deals can get significantly more complicated depending on the terms.

The key risks in risk arbitrage are a delayed deal completion (same return but earned over a longer time period), a reduction in the buyout price (as recently occurred in the Verizon-Yahoo! tie-up), or a falling through of the deal entirely (with the target giving back gains made on the announcement of the deal or more).

Just like the downside is by no means capped at what the target traded at prior to the takeover announcement, the upside is not capped at what one company is willing to pay. Bidding wars can lead to gains above and beyond originally expected.

Whole Foods (WFM) is an interesting example. For some time after the announcement that Amazon (AMZN) would buy the firm, shares traded above the $42 acquisition price. The market expected a bidding war. Those buying above the acquisition price put themselves at risk of the deal completing at the original price, thus locking in a loss. The price subsequently dropped below $42, and the transaction completed on August 28 without a bidding war.

With this fundamental introduction in mind, we can step into the real world and consider an ETF that offers exposure to merger arbitrage. For an excellent treatment on the topic beyond the introduction here, I recommend The “Risk” in Risk Arbitrage by John Paulson, a chapter in Managing Hedge Fund Risk.

The ETF: IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)

New York Life’s MainStay Investments has offered an ETF seeking to track a merger arbitrage index since 2009.

Name Ticker Inception AUM MER IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF MNA November 17, 2009 $267.09 million 0.77%

Source: Morningstar.com as of 9/15/2017

The Underlying Index

IQ Merger Arbitrage Index by New York Life’s MainStay Investments

A reading of the index methodology is strongly recommended. The index tracks various types of deals across major developed markets worldwide. To select deals from the available universe, the index calculates a probability scenario based on:

Closing price 1 day prior to the monthly rebalancing of the index Closing price 1 day prior to the deal announcement Offer price on the announcement date

The relationship between these three figures will fall into one of 6 scenarios. The index assigns a probability to each scenario, and 4 of the 6 scenarios are eligible for inclusion on the first business day of each month. Once included, securities are held until the acquisition completes, or 180 or 360 days pass, depending on the scenario.

To hedge the long exposure to target companies, the index shorts sector and/or regional ETFs. This differs from some merger arbitrage approaches that would short the acquirer directly. The index also holds long positions in short and/or medium term bond ETFs representing the cash exposure and short sale proceeds.

For the monthly rebalancing, weighting is done based on 7 day median dollar value traded (with a maximum of 10% in a single security), not market cap as one may have guessed. Hedges are adjusted accordingly. The index can hold up to 25% in bond ETFs, at which point it will be reduced to 20% and all other weights increased proportionately.

Performance

Diversification Benefit

In order to assess MNA in the context of a typical portfolio, ETF proxies for the basic domestic equity and bond asset classes were chosen:

Ticker Name SPY SPDR® S&P 500 ETF AGG iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Since inception, MNA shows low correlation among these basic portfolio building blocks:

MNA SPY AGG MNA 0.50 -0.17 SPY 0.50 -0.22 AGG -0.17 -0.22

Source: Bloomberg, monthly return correlation 12/1/2009-8/31/2017

Frequency of Returns

The histogram below gives a good sense of the return distributions these asset classes have delivered in the 93 monthly periods since December 2009.

Although MNA had the most frequent negative returns (37 months), it rarely experienced a monthly return below -2.5%. Meanwhile, small positive returns up to 2.5% were the most common result.

Downside Behavior

A particularly captivating portfolio diversification asset is one that does not provide negative returns when the other assets in the portfolio do. How has MNA performed against the 5 worst months of the other asset classes since MNA’s inception.

Month MNA Return SPY Return Difference May 2010 -4.13% -7.95% 3.82% September 2011 -2.55% -6.91% 4.36% August 2015 -0.18% -6.10% 5.92% May 2012 -3.55% -6.01% 2.45% August 2011 -1.87% -5.50% 3.63% Average -2.46% -6.49% 4.04%

Source: Bloomberg, 5 worst monthly SPY returns 12/1/2009-8/31/2017

MNA outperformed in all 5 of the worst months for the S&P 500 Index in the period, by 4% on average. Unfortunately, it has had a negative return in all 5 of the periods. Ideally, MNA would hang tight when SPY has a drawdown, such that funds can rotate out of MNA and into SPY, but MNA did outperform in those periods, so the rotation still would have made some sense. The fact that 4 of MNA’s 5 worst months overlap with SPY does suggest a stronger relationship than the correlation alone.

Month MNA Return AGG Return Difference November 2016 1.56% -2.56% 4.12% May 2013 1.95% -2.00% 3.95% December 2009 1.44% -1.88% 3.32% June 2013 0.69% -1.56% 2.26% June 2015 -1.27% -1.07% -0.20% Average 0.88% -1.81% 2.69%

Source: Bloomberg, 5 worst monthly AGG returns 12/1/2009-8/31/2017

Relative to U.S. bonds, MNA managed a positive return in all but one of the periods. Through this lens, MNA appears to be a better diversifier to bonds than equities. However, it did underperform in one of the periods.

Month Average Return Average MNA Return Difference SPY Negative Months -2.82% -0.50% 2.32% AGG Negative Months -0.56% 0.35% 0.91%

Source: Bloomberg, monthly returns 12/1/2009-8/31/2017

Taking into account all negative months for SPY and AGG, MNA outperforms both. The outperformance is stronger relative to SPY, but returns are positive for MNA during AGG negative months.

In a Portfolio

To add some context to the backtests, here is the performance of the ETFs considered during the backtest period (12/1/2009-8/31/2017):

ETF Annualized Return Annualized Standard Deviation SPY 13.32% 12.10% AGG 3.36% 2.99% MNA 3.00% 4.75%

Source: Bloomberg, monthly returns 12/1/2009-8/31/2017

Because of the strong run of U.S. equities in the period, we can expect that lowering the allocation to SPY to make room for anything else will lower the return of the portfolio. Instead, we are better served to focus on the risk side, where we can gleam some insight into the effect of adding merger arbitrage to a portfolio. Of course, it would be ideal if MNA had a history that included a bear market in U.S. equities.

The first backtest takes the classic 60/40 portfolio (60% U.S. equities represented by SPY/40% U.S. bonds represented by AGG) and adding 10% MNA by reducing the other assets by 5% each. The introduction of MNA yielded a marginal improvement in risk metrics at the cost of a material decrease in returns.

Portfolio Return Standard Deviation Worst Year Maximum Drawdown 60% SPY/40% AGG 9.51% 7.06% 0.39% -7.96% 55% SPY/35% AGG/10% MNA 8.96% 6.72% 0.53% -7.91%

Source: PortfolioVisualizer.com

The negative correlation to U.S. bonds suggest MNA would be a better fit in an all bond portfolio. Indeed, the risk metrics are much improved with a minimal retreat in returns.

Portfolio Return Standard Deviation Worst Year Maximum Drawdown 100% AGG 3.37% 3.00% -1.98% -4.07% 75% AGG/25% MNA 3.32% 2.36% -1.05% -2.50%

Source: PortfolioVisualizer.com

But is using this alternative asset just reinventing the wheel? Why not add some equities to the all bond portfolio instead? Giving that same 25% to SPY yields mixed risk measures but better returns (as we expected given SPY’s performance in the period). If one values better downside performance and drawdown more highly than standard deviation, the case could easily be made that adding equities to a bond portfolio was superior.

Portfolio Return Standard Deviation Worst Year Maximum Drawdown 100% AGG 3.37% 3.00% -1.98% -4.07% 75% AGG/25% SPY 5.98% 3.33% -0.93% -2.40%

Source: PortfolioVisualizer.com

Where does that leave merger arbitrage? MNA did not impress in the backtest, but relying on past returns alone ignores a key feature of the strategy: its short duration nature. Since MNA was launched, long duration assets have outperformed. What will the results look like when they underperform for an extended period of time? This is where merger arbitrage should shine.

Because deals are usually expected to close within a year or less, merger arbitrage is inherently a short duration asset. This makes it logical complement to longer duration portfolios, especially for those with exposure to intermediate or longer duration bonds. If interest rates and thus discount rates rise, merger arbitrage is not poised to experience the losses that long term bonds and equities would. Because merger arbitrage seeks to benefit from bearing deal risk, not interest rate or equity market risk, fluctuations in bonds and stocks should not have a strong impact on the strategy.

Ben Inker of GMO agrees. In his piece, The Duration Connection in the GMO Q2 2016 quarterly letter, he had this to say when addressing the alternative asset class in light of declining discount rates among most assets:

If things hold together, we should expect to make money from activities such as merger arbitrage... If the world does surprisingly well and causes investors to raise their expectations for discount rates, these strategies should be largely unaffected and could still make money. If we head into a severe recession or financial crisis, they will presumably lose money, as we saw in 2008, but that is no different from other risk assets.

GMO more recently published a piece on merger arbitrage on their website by Peter Chiappinelli, titled Merger Arb and Unicorns. It covers some of the ideas presented here and supports a favorable view of the strategy. Of course, the difference here is that we are concerned with one index and ETF iteration of the strategy, which adds another risk – that the ETF may not behave like merger arbitrage would be expected to.

Cost

Fees

With a total expense ratio of 0.77%, MNA is not particularly cheap, but this should not be seen as an issue for two reasons: the unique nature of the fund and the fact that other merger arbitrage funds have similar or higher fees.

Tracking Difference

MNA uses derivatives and short positions to hedge, a necessary component of merger arbitrage. One concern with any ETF using derivatives or short selling is the ability of the ETF to track its index without losing too much to the inherent cost of using such instruments. Merger arbitrage also calls for high turnover and the high trading costs that go along with it.

Returns YTD 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year IQ Merger Arbitrage Index 4.72% 6.80% 4.79% 5.44% IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF 4.02% 6.01% 3.78% 4.35% Tracking Difference -0.70% -0.79% -1.01% -1.09%

Source: NYLinvestments.com as of 8/31/2017, price return for ETF

A significant tracking difference exists in excess of the expense ratio. The 1 year figure is quite good, but the longer history shows a sizable lag.

Other Merger Arbitrage Funds

The oldest active merger arbitrage fund is The Merger Fund (MERFX), a mutual fund offered by Westchester Capital. The fund was incepted on January 31, 1989 and has only experienced three years of negative returns (2002, 2008, and 2015), with the largest of those three declines being less than 6%. The since inception annual return was (at the end of 2016) a very attractive 6.11% net of a sizable expense ratio. The 10 year net return was a much more humble 2.10% (as of 8/31/2017).

Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage (VARAX) is the other mutual fund in the space. It has been around since April 1, 2000 and holds the impressive accolade of not having a single losing calendar year. An impressive 10.59% return since inception and 6.42% over the past 10 years should be checked by the more recent 5 year return of 3.73%. The all time max drawdown of 6.81% further points to the success the fund has had (A shares as of 6/30/2017).

The other ETF offering merger arbitrage is ProShares Merger (MRGR). Unfortunately, it has recorded several negative calendar year returns since inception (12/11/2012) while other merger arbitrage funds have been doing well. This suggests fundamental issues with execution. Further, the small size of the fund ($3.6 million according to Morningstar.com on 9/15/2017) can make trading challenging and raises the possibility of closure.

Additional Considerations

Rising Interest Rate Impact

The risk free rate is a key determinant in merger arbitrage returns, and low rates in recent years help explain why this strategy has delivered lower returns recently than in the past.

Merger arbitrage can benefit from rising interest rates. As the discount rate used by the market to price a target below the offer price rises, the spread widens, holding the risk of the deal not closing constant. This implies higher absolute returns from bearing deal risk. This needs to be weighed by the higher cost of debt financing for acquirers and higher interest rates on short selling for arbitrageurs. Higher interest rates could widen spreads in deals already held by the arbitrageur, leading to a paper loss. When and if the deals still complete, the gain would be limited to the smaller spread that was locked in before interest rates rose. On balance, it appears slowly rising interest rates, which is the current consensus outlook, should be a tailwind.

Merger and Acquisition Activity

Merger and acquisition activity is needed to supply deal risk to bear. A weak flow of deals means merger arbitrage portfolios will not be well diversified. The damage done by large deals breaking down increases in that situation.

Is Indexing Merger Arbitrage Prudent?

The risks to the strategy we discussed above (delay in deal, lower consideration, collapse in deal) are all things a skilled manager would try to manoeuvre around. Does indexing merger arbitrage mean taking all of the hits of the failed deals? The complexities of any given transaction are the main reason most investors should not attempt to run a merger arbitrage strategy on their own, so is the added diversification and rules based approach of an index a sufficient substitute for an experienced team who can pore through legal offer documents? Can a skilled manager correctly assess the chance of a deal closing, avoiding deals where the chance to break is significant while the payoff of closing is small, and pursing deals where the chance to break is attractively compensated for?

Conclusion – Intrigued, But Holding Off

Merger arbitrage is very interesting strategy, offering uncorrelated returns to major assets, a short duration, modest drawdowns, and a potential tailwind in rising interest rates. Despite these appealing features, I decided to lean towards not adding any to my portfolio at this time, primarily for these 4 reasons:

Uninspiring performance during worst 5 SPY months. The theory says the stock market should not have a large effect on returns, but that some of MNA's worst months were in common with SPY's worst months raises concerns about the performance of MNA during a more severe stock market correction. Lack of compelling backtest output outside of the all fixed income portfolio. It was difficult to see the benefits of adding MNA to the traditional stock and bond portfolios, especially when working with the limited history of the fund. No insight into how MNA behaves in a bear market. Merger arbitrage may hold up just fine in a stock bear market, but it would be better to see how MNA's specific strategy has. Cost. The management expense ratio and tracking difference for MNA add up. It doesn’t appear that the issue is an overpriced product or inefficient execution. Instead, merger arbitrage is probably just an expensive strategy. Lots of turnover and lots of hedging are necessary, and costly.

That said, investors not optimistic about upcoming equity or fixed income returns may want to dig deeper. Investors with a high allocation to bonds that are not interested in equities should take a closer look as well. Lastly, anyone feeling they lack diversification would be well served with a deeper dive in this alternative strategy.

