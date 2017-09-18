Corning Looks Like A Bright Idea At 13.3x TTM P/E

Corning (GLW) is looking attractive these days with their shares priced at only a 13.3x TTM P/E in this expensive market environment. The company has a long 165 year history of delivering profitable growth and returning capital to shareholders. For the past year, total shareholder returns were around 9% with a 7% share buyback for the year on top of the 2% dividend. The company continued its steady growth in Q2 2017 with core sales up 6% and EPS up 14% year over year.

An Introduction to the Company

Corning has a more than 165 year history of profits and innovation in material science that date back to providing the glass tub enclosure for Thomas Edison's light bulb. Since then, Corning has continued to be behind innovations that are crucial to our evolving society. To get an idea, I have listed only a few of the dozen notable highlights below.

1913 - Developed the heat resistant and durable Pyrex brand dishes that still fill many of our kitchen cupboards

- Developed the heat resistant and durable Pyrex brand dishes that still fill many of our kitchen cupboards 1947 - Revolutionized the television industry through developing a process to mass produce TV picture tubes

- Revolutionized the television industry through developing a process to mass produce TV picture tubes 1982 - Created active matrix liquid crystal displays (LCDs) to make large flat panel display screens possible

- Created active matrix liquid crystal displays (LCDs) to make large flat panel display screens possible 2007 - Created a highly flexible fibre optic cable named ClearCurve that can bend at 90 degrees with minimal loss of signal

- Created a highly flexible fibre optic cable named ClearCurve that can bend at 90 degrees with minimal loss of signal 2007 - Developed GorillaGlass which is tough enough to resist the scratches, bumps, and drops of everyday use in smartphones, tablets, PCs, TVs, and more. Used by large manufacturers such as Samsung, LG, Huawei, and HTC. All of those cracked iPhone screens you see, they are not made of GorillaGlass.

As you might have gathered already, Corning has a good understanding that investing in research and development (R&D) drives the innovation that is crucial to creating a sustainable and growing business. Corning has a significant patent portfolio which as Warren Buffett might say provides it with an economic moat around the businesses they choose to operate in. Corning continues to maintain this economic moat and in 2016 was granted around 460 patents in the U.S. and 1,100 patents in countries outside the U.S. Over the past decade, Corning has invested on average 9% of revenues into R&D to continue driving growth in the decades to come. Given the high R&D budget at the disposal of researchers and scientists, Corning will probably remain one of the world's most attractive companies for material scientists to flock to in the coming decades.

A Profitable & Growing Business

Corning's strong patent portfolio and efficient operations have allowed the company to achieve average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 17.9% and 15.6% respectively over the past decade. This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value in the future. On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $6.06 in 2007 to $17.40 which when combined with the dividends paid out from equity has averaged growth of 14.5% annually.

Source data from Morningstar

Conservatively Financed

While Corning could easily increase leveraged to boost ROE, the company seems to have a policy of maintaining a conservative capital structure. Over the past decade, finance leverage (assets/equity) at the company has stayed within 1.3 to 1.8x meaning assets have been financed with 23-44% debt. While leverage has increased in the past couple years, Corning current sits with financial leverage at 1.8x leaving interest coverage at a very conservative 22.4x.

However, this conservatism does not mean that the company has not been buying back shares to support EPS growth. Over the past decade, share count has fallen 32% from 1,566 million to 1,064 million. For the past year, when the 7% share buyback for the year is combined with the 2.1% dividend, total shareholder return reaches an impressive 9.1%. With such low financial leverage, these share buybacks look ripe to continue.

Source data from Morningstar

Price Ratios & Potential Shareholder Yields

When looking at steady growth companies such as Corning, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how Corning's market valuation compares to competitor Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), I have placed them all side-by-side.

Source data from Morningstar

As can be seen, Corning's market valuation reflects favorably and its average EPS growth has been top of the pair supported by share buybacks. Corning's PEG ratio of 1.3x is also well within Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x (a PEG ratio over 2 suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price).

To get an idea of potential returns, the P/E of 13.3x can also be expressed as a 7.5% earnings yield which while respectable, is below the 9% that I like to see. However, investors could also add potential long-term growth to this earnings yield for a company with such a strong history of growth and innovation such as Corning. Adding 3% to represent Corning growing alongside global GDP would move potential long-term returns towards 10.5%. In the mid-term, the company's low leverage ratio gives it more room for share repurchases to drive EPS growth possibly beyond this 3% level.

I also always like to examine the relationship of ROE and price to book value. With the company earning an average ROE of 17.9% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 1.69 when the price is $29.35, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 10.5% for an investor's equity at that $29.35 purchase price, if history repeats itself. This is above the 9% that I like to see. Adding the same 3% long term growth rate could increase this yield to 13.5%.

Source data from Morningstar

Conclusion

Corning is a profitable company with a great history and potentially bright future ahead of it. The company is conservatively financed giving it room to drive EPS growth through continued share buybacks. Currently trading at a 13x TTM P/E it offers an attractive entry point for potential investors.

