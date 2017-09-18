Crude Oil: Demand To Rise Pushing Prices Higher

Demand for oil should continue to rise on the back of firming global economic growth and should send crude oil prices for another move higher.

Rig counts declined while oil inventories rose, but the declining inventory trend has been strong over the last fourteen weeks.

Crude oil global demand is picking up according to the International Energy Agency.

In my last few articles, we've been analyzing how the demand for oil has been picking up despite crude being in a bearish trend. However, oil has begun to bounce back as a result of rising demand and verbal intervention from OPEC.

As a result, the growing demand for oil story driven by an economic backdrop of higher economic growth, falling rig counts, and a multi-month trend of falling inventory levels continues to build up steam.

The roller coaster ride in crude oil prices has impacted investors who are long crude via The United States Oil ETF, LP (USO), the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) and stocks like Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), Chevron Corporation (CVX), and ConocoPhillips (COP) to name a few.

Just last week, rig counts fell while crude oil inventories rose.

Rig Counts:

The total U.S. rig count fell by 8 to 936, according to the latest weekly survey from Baker Hughes.

The oil rig fell by 7 to 749 for its third decline in four weeks, and gas rigs shed 1 at 186.

Crude oil inventory weekly report:

Despite two weeks in a row of increases in oil inventories, as reported by the EIA, the trend of rising demand for oil remains intact .

. Why? In the graph below we can see that inventories have declined in 12 out of the last 14 weeks. The week of June 23rd was up only by 100K, so I counted that week as flat.

In my last article on August 22nd, I highlighted the falling weekly inventories as a sign that oil should bounce higher on the back of rising demand. This overall trend of falling inventories, in my opinion, created a YTD bottom for oil prices and we're now seeing the resulting bump higher.

More solid signs of crude oil demand picking up in the second half of 2017:

Economic data:

Gross Domestic Product (or GDP) measures the total output for a country and GDP is closely tied to falling crude stocks.

Q2 GDP growth was revised higher to 3% by the BEA. Of course, growth from other countries affect crude stocks as well, but U.S. GDP is a good indicator for overall global growth.

We can see that other than Q1 of this year, the economic growth story is picking up steam in the U.S. and bodes well for the global economy.

China growth was 6.9% in Q2 and beat out expectations for the quarter. As a result, it looks like China will surpass its annual target of 6.5% growth.

India GDP growth for Q2 was fairly in line with expectations at 5.7%. However, growth is expected to be higher, but below 6.5% for Q3 and Q4. I believe a growth rate above 6% by the end of the year is a positive sign for India and would demonstrate a rising trend in economic activity.

With global growth behind it, crude oil should get a lift in the coming weeks and at the very least, keep prices up above the September lows.

Global oil supply and demand:

According to estimates from the International Energy Agency, IEA, global demand for crude was revised higher to 1.6m b/d for 2017. The IEA also added the Q217 global oil demand was very strong.

"Global oil demand grew very strongly year-on-year in 2Q17, by 2.3 mb/d (2.4%). For 2017, we have revised upwards our growth estimate to 1.6 mb/d." - IEA Oil Market Report

The IEA also reported that OPEC production rose by 230 kb/d in July, but what's interesting is that 70% of the increase in production since March has been from Nigeria and Libya which is exempt from the supply cuts.

"This means that production from OPEC as a whole has been cut by only 230 kb/d." - IEA

I think we'll see more verbal intervention from OPEC to drive up prices. Also, I think it'll be hard for Libya and Nigeria to continue the current production levels indefinitely. As a result, oil prices might get a much needed lift from OPEC in the coming weeks.

Graph from IEA oil market report.

Impact on crude oil prices:

With overall economic growth firming, falling rig counts, production cuts from OPEC except for two countries, and 12 out of 14 weeks of falling inventories, crude oil got a lift from the lows of the year and topped out at around the $50 level this past week.

Here's my weekly chart from my August 22nd article showing how the momentum break higher was an early indicator of firming demand. I won't rehash the article but here are two quick notes.

From Augusts 22nd: Although the price of crude has not gotten back to previous levels, of $50.45, the weekly RSI break shows momentum is building and typically signifies that more investors are initiating long positions.

Although the price of crude has not gotten back to previous levels, of $50.45, the weekly RSI break shows momentum is building and typically signifies that more investors are initiating long positions. I believe the weekly break of the RSI momentum indicator (break of the pink RSI trend line) signifies another move higher in crude perhaps retesting the $53 to $55 levels.



Here's the current weekly chart:

Crude has since broken out of the bearish channel (pink lines) as it attempts to close above $50 on a weekly basis.

Look for a retrace lower temporarily back to the pink trendline, (which is typical following a break as traders take-profits).

However, if crude holds above the pink trendline and bounces off it which would create a September bottom, we should see prices push higher to $53 or possibly $55 in the coming weeks. By the way, monthly lows are great support levels to monitor for maintaining an uptrend.

Takeaways:

If you follow my articles on Seeking Alpha, you know that I've written many times that the charts don't drive the price, but rather fundamentals drive the charts.

The Q3 GDP release will be important to watch since economic growth has been a key determinant of the rising demand for crude.

A good indicator for the market's expectations for growth in the U.S. economy is the 10-year Treasury yield. We need to see the 10-year get back above 2.4% for investors to feel optimistic about growth in the coming months. A higher 10-year yield signals an expectation of an increase in economic growth and that bodes well for crude oil.

Of course, watching OPEC, oil inventory levels, and rig counts will be important in the coming weeks. In particular, watch for Libya and Nigeria since they account for most of the increases in OPEC oil production. If these two countries dial back production, and all else remains constant, we might see a tightening of global supply.

With economic growth picking up steam in the U.S., India, and China, falling inventory levels for crude for 12 out of the last 14 weeks, momentum building in the long-term charts, crude oil looks poised for holding onto its current price gains.

Once investors see evidence of a September bottom and the start of a follow-up move higher, I believe more bulls will get in. As a result, it shouldn't be too hard to imagine oil making a run higher to the $53 and possibly the $55 levels.

In the days to come, I'll follow up with another article to drill deeper into the specific levels for crude needed for another push higher. Also, stay tuned for analysis on the O&G companies that might get a lift from the rising oil demand story.

Good luck out there.

