Nike: Should We Listen To Kevin Durant?

NBA superstar Kevin Durant has been hitting on all cylinders this year. He made the decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder in the summer of 2016 to join the Golden State Warriors. The decision was met with disgust from many NBA fans, particularly Oklahoma City Thunder fans. However, at the end of the 2017 NBA season, Kevin Durant was standing on the podium at center court receiving the NBA Championship Trophy as well as the NBA Finals MVP Trophy. In the end, Kevin Durant was right. At the end of August, Kevin Durant was quoted saying kids these days only prefer to play in Nike.

“For me, I didn’t want to go to Maryland. I didn’t want to stay home. I wanted to see what was outside that area. I don’t think a lot of kids, to be honest, they don’t choose Maryland unless they play in an Under Armour system coming up. Shoe companies have a real, real big influence on where these kids go. So, nobody wants to play in Under Armours, I’m sorry. Like, the top kids because they all play Nike.” - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant made the right move to Golden State, is he right about Nike (NYSE:NKE)? Is Nike still what athletes look to for performance? Let’s dive into the company’s recent performance and also take a look at where it is headed moving forward to see if we should join team Nike.

Business Overview

Nike, Inc. is a sportswear company that designs, develops, markets, and sells footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories across the globe. NKE is the largest seller of athletic footwear and apparel in the world. The company operates under four brands: Nike, Jordan, Hurley, and Converse.

Nike operates within seven main divisions which include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, China, Japan, Emerging Markets, and Global Brands & Corporate.

Source: Generated by author from SEC filings

As you can see in the chart above, the company earns the majority of its revenues from North America. Looking back over the past five years, China only made up 9.7% of total revenues compared to 12.3% in 2017. This region has obviously been a major focus point of growth for management. The potential in China is still enormous. North America has grown from 40.9% to 44.3% during that same time span, as the company continues to grow revenues in this region, even with new competitors entering the market.

Within the divisions, the majority of revenue is broken out by three main revenue streams: Footwear, Apparel, and Equipment.

As you can see, footwear is by far the main driver of revenue followed by apparel. As such, when stories in the news come out about new sports shoes not gaining traction with consumers, investors of Nike tend to get concerned. Or when shoe retailers such as Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) or Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) discuss slower footwear sales, Nike investors again have cause for concern. However, the results of these retailers should not be a main focus of Nike investors, as this is just a few of many outlets Nike sells products through. YTD, NKE's stock is up 6% compared to FL and FINL being down 48% and 45%, respectively.

The last point I would like to make in the Business Overview section is related to e-commerce. As I am sure many of you have heard, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is taking over the world or at least that is what many investors have been led to believe. Is it impacting retail? Absolutely! Is it changing the retail environment? Yes! However, it is not going to take over and replace every retailer, which is just not going to happen. Companies are reshaping how they do retail by ensuring their e-commerce component is up to par. Today’s consumer still wants to shop in person, but they also want the convenience of ordering items online. Nike's products are already sold on Amazon through licensed and unlicensed third-party vendors. However, during the Q4 earnings call, CEO Mark Parker confirmed both Nike and Amazon have a partnership to sell their products directly, which will eliminate the middleman and help the company gain greater control over how its products are marketed. Parker mentioned that a "limited" selection of Nike products would be for sale at first. This seems like a likely route for products that are selling slowly or a path for the company to trim inventory. It does not sound like new products will be available through Amazon.

As you can see in the charts above, sales have increased for both wholesale and direct-to-consumer (e-commerce) over the past six years. However, the pace at which the company is ramping up e-commerce sales has been trending up, with the percentage of sales through e-commerce nearly tripling since 2012. As of 2017, wholesale revenues make up 72% of total revenues, whereas direct-to-consumer revenues make up 28%. This will continue to be a main focus of the company going forward.

Recent Financial Results

Nike recently filed its full-year 2017 results back in July. The company posted 2017 revenues of $34.4 billion, a 6% increase from the prior year. The company has grown at an average rate of 8% over the past five years. It posted operating income of $4.7 billion during 2017, a 5.5% increase from the prior year. Over the past five years, operating income has increased an average of 9% per year. Net income for 2017 was $4.2 billion, a 13% increase over the prior year. During the same five-year span, net income has increased an average of 14% per year.

As you can see, the company has continued to grow not only the top line but also the bottom line, which is the sign of a quality growth company. However, when you look closer, the concern lies in the slowing of growth. Investors usually do not mind paying a premium PE for a quality growth company, but when a company goes from being a double-digit growth company to just a mid-single-digit growth company, red flags are raised. Based on the chart below, revenues, net income, and operating income have all been on the decline since peaking in 2015. Does this trend continue or is the company just going through a rough two years in which the retail sector has been going through numerous changes?

Now just looking at the chart above may appear as a short-term negative, but let’s take a look at the EPS growth. During 2017, the company posted EPS of $2.51, which was a 16% increase from prior year. Over the past five years, the company has grown earnings 16% per year on average, which is in line with the current year EPS.

Turning to efficiency, the company recorded its largest return on assets in the last five years by posting an ROA of 18% in 2017. Company management has increased the ROA each of the last five years, which is a testament to the quality of management. Gross margins came in at 44.6% for 2017, down from the five-year high posted in 2016 of 46.2%.

Taking a quick look at the company’s balance sheet, it currently has a TL/A ratio of 46.7%, which is the highest in the past six years. This could be a cause for concern going forward, but considering the company has a long-term debt rating of AA- and A1 from Standard & Poor's and Moody’s, respectively, I am not too concerned. A large part of the increase in the TL/A ratio is related to the $1.5 billion of senior notes the company issued during the year. The company’s current ratio sits at 2.93, which is the highest since 2013, so from a liquidity perspective, the company is doing fine.

Looking Ahead

According to NBA Star Kevin Durant, top athletes only want to play in Nike. Nike shareholders hope he is right. Looking at where Nike stacks up against two of its largest competitors, adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), is a good start.

Source: NPD Group

According to the footwear industry results as of May 2017, adidas has nearly doubled its footwear market share while Nike has seen both its home brand and Jordan brand fall year over year. After Nike, Jordan (Nike-owned), and adidas, the next closest competitors are Skechers (NYSE:SKX) (6.3%), New Balance (3.7%), Converse (3.6%, Nike-owned), and Under Armour (2.4%). As such, Nike owns 50% of the footwear industry and is still the most popular, but adidas, with the help of the Kanye West, inspired Yeezy branded shoes. Under Armour has fallen flat with its most popular shoe being inspired by NBA Superstar Steph Curry, who happens to be teammates with Kevin Durant. As Nike has been restructuring its online sales and beginning to work with Amazon, adidas has been charging ahead to take a bite out of Nike’s dominance.

Is this cause for concern being a Nike shareholder, sure? However, Nike has recently released the Air VaporMax, which is a high-performance running shoe that has seen success. Also, the company has a strong pipeline of products to be released in the near future. On the Q4 conference call, the company mentioned how excited it is about the innovative products it has coming soon. In addition, the footwear market will continue to grow, especially internationally. According to Transparency Market Research, the international market is "expected to amass nearly 41.6% market share within the footwear industry by 2018." This is one reason why Nike is so focused on growth overseas, particularly in China. Another area of the company that has gained traction the last two years is NIKEiD. This fits into the company’s focus on direct-to-consumer revenues, as consumers can design their own sneakers online through the NIKEiD online service.

Source: Nike.com

Valuation

Currently, the stock is trading at $53.87, and is up about 6% YTD. The stock trades at a P/E ratio of 21.46, which is slightly below the six-year average of 21.92. Based on P/E alone, the stock appears to be trading at fair value based on recent historical data.

Looking at free cash flow, an investor can determine how much cash a company is bringing in based on normal operations. Over the past six years, the company has increased FCF 27% per year on average. For the most recent fiscal year ending May 31, 2017, the company increased FCF by 30%. Another useful metric I like to look at is Price to FCF. Over the past six years, Nike has traded at a P/FCF of 28.70. Currently the stock is trading at a P/FCF of 35.96, which suggests it is slightly overvalued. However, if you look back at just the last four years' P/FCF of 34.35, it suggests the stock is more fairly valued.

The company currently yields a dividend of 1.34%, which is slightly below the six-year average yield of 1.45%. When looking into dividends and the company’s ability to continue paying or even growing it, I turn to the trailing twelve month payout ratio. Currently, the stock has a payout ratio of just 29%, meaning Nike only pays out 29% of its earnings in the form of dividends. As the company continues to be in growth mode, with aggressive expansion taking place overseas as we have discussed, much of the earnings are being reinvested in the company right now, but I still believe it will look to grow its dividend. Over time, for a long-term investor, this stock will make for a solid position in a DGI portfolio. I will be looking for the company to increase the dividend during the next earnings release.

In conclusion, Nike was stuck in a rut in 2016, being a big laggard in the Dow Industrial Index, but as the company refocuses its strategy in the ever changing retail industry, I believe it is set up to be a nice, long-term play. Adidas has come on strong, but Nike is still the dominant player in the athletic space, so I only see this competition as a short-term headwind. Amazon should help the company decrease inventory as well as control how items are marketed on the site, giving it more control. New exciting footwear and other items the company has set to release in the near future, combined with the aggressive international expansion, should propel Nike and the growth story moving forward. I am going to side with Kevin Durant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.