Big Blockchain IPO In Canada As Cryptocurrencies Put In Major Low

HIVE could be an important sentiment tell for the cryptocurrency space as a whole.

HIVE is essentially a spin-off from the world's largest crypto miner, Genesis Mining, and it is the first of its kind in Canada's public markets.

It's not every day that the CEO of a top 5 global bank calls something a 'fraud' (i.e. Bitcoin) and then that asset rallies ~30% in a few days.

Last week's tumultuous action in the cryptocurrency space may have helped put in place a major low in many leading cryptos.

Sentiment on cryptocurrencies has undergone some wild swings during the last month; from near euphoria towards the end of August and the beginning of September to panic last week as headlines touted a China crackdown on ICOs (initial coin offerings) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon calling Bitcoin a ‘fraud.’

The interesting aspect from a trading/technical chart perspective is the leading cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, etc.) may have weathered the storm and put in important lows last week:

Bitcoin/USD (Daily)

One of the most fundamental concepts of technical analysis is the notion that previous resistance becomes support during corrections. We saw this illustrated in textbook fashion in Bitcoin Friday morning as price briefly broke below the key $3,000 level. Previous resistance became support, and support held.

The $4,000 area should offer some upside resistance, however, the ferocity of the snapback indicates that this resistance may not prove to be much of a problem for very long.

Ethereum/USD (Daily)

Ethereum briefly broke below the $200 level Friday morning and has since rallied back to nearly $300. Perhaps the most interesting aspect of Ethereum's chart is the resistance up at $400; while most market observers will deem $400 to be major resistance, once Ethereum breaks out above $400 it could quickly see another $200+ of upside - that will be something to watch.

Dash/USD (Daily)

Dash is #6 on the crypto market cap list (~US$2.5 billion) and while it did put in a price peak in August, its chart structure is still quite bullish. A breakout from the downward trending channel (formed during the last few weeks) would target fresh all-time highs above $425.

A brief review of the crypto charts reveals that as long as you stay in quality (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Dash, etc.) the technical structure of the space remains robust.

Another chart I have been following for a couple months is not a cryptocurrency, but a publicly traded crypto miner:

MGTI (Daily)

MGTI is a crypto miner run by the enigmatic John McAfee. The stock went on a parabolic advance during August and then proceeded to give back almost all of those gains as of last Thursday. Friday's large bullish candlestick offers some evidence that perhaps the bottom is in place. MGTI has been a good sentiment tell on the cryptocurrency sector in the last couple of months.

Another crypto miner will begin trading today on the TSX-Venture in Canada. HIVE Blockchain (HIVE.V) is essentially a spin-off from the world's largest crypto miner, Genesis Mining, and it is the first of its kind in Canada's public markets.

Genesis Mining was founded in Munich, Germany in 2013 by three early bitcoin investors. Through vision, execution, speed, and a booming Blockchain backdrop, they became the top crypto miner in the world. Their cloud mining business has grown to over 700,000 customers. Genesis built the first large scale Ethereum farm, Enigma, in Iceland. They are arguably the most successful company of the blockchain era.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSXV.HIVE) is a reorganized company listed on Canada’s TSX Venture Exchange. Genesis is the largest shareholder of HIVE and has a strategic partnership to help HIVE grow a new blockchain public company, as well as build and operate data centers. HIVE acquired from Genesis a large-scale GPU-based data center in Iceland, opened in May 2017 that mines cryptocurrency like Ethereum, for US $9 million and stock worth CAD $20 million.

The data center would have earned approximately $7 million in the trailing 12 months assuming it mined and sold coins. HIVE has the option to acquire at least four additional data centers from Genesis in Iceland or Sweden.

US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) CEO Frank Holmes is chairman of HIVE. He spoke about the company on US Global’s latest conference call and suggested the true trailing 12 month numbers were significantly greater given the rapid appreciation of the coins.

A transcript went public yesterday and Holmes’ discussion of US Global’s positioning in the cryptocurrency market through its roughly 10% stake in HIVE helped spark a nearly 50% move in shares of GROW in the last couple of trading sessions:

GROW (Daily)

While I don't have a strong opinion as to HIVE's appropriate valuation, I absolutely love the fact that the company will retain at least 60% of its newly mined coins according to board member Frank Holmes (CIO of US Global Investors). This makes HIVE shares a bet on rising cryptocurrency prices, the fact that it is a highly profitable crypto miner with aggressive expansion plans is simply the icing on the cake.

