Scorpio Tankers: Mixed Bag

Management is either stupid or crazy or about to be vindicated and very right.

Scorpio (STNG) long awaited conference call to discuss Q2 numbers, and more importantly, the rationale for the Navig8 deal was fairly uneventful. If people were hoping for the normal cheerleading from management, particularly, Robert Bugbee, the President, they didn't get it. Frankly, it almost seemed as if Bugbee was bored with having to walk investors through the thesis since it seems nothing has really changed:

Supply growth is slowing down to 1-2% for the remainder of this year

Demand growth is holding steady at 4%

Supply growth will remain suppressed for the foreseeable future

Rates are poised to trend higher now that we are finally entering this supply/demand imbalance

The place where I imagine other investors take issue with the bored, blase attitude is that management issued 105mm shares at a big discount to book value to acquire the Navig8 boats at a small discount to their market value at the time and have never explained the rationale in detail. They didn't even have slides for this call. Management also did not even really talk about the deal beyond answering a question about it and stating:

Navig8 fleet was the only fleet that was younger that STNG

Navig8 fleet was complementary to STNG, given the LR makeup.

Both of these facts were known. I guess they view the rationale of their expectations for day rates to move so meaningfully higher and soon as self-evident that it didn't warrant explanation. Still, Bugbee's smugness is bound to rub some people the wrong way.

With these relative negative attributes about the call out of the way, there were a few positives:

Quarter to date day rates for all types of boats were 25-30% better than published rates by firms such as Clarksons. This outperformance is typical of the company, though, and highlights the futility of using published rates as anything but a directional indicator.

The company pointed out that firm dry bulk rates and firm gasoline prices are proof that the worldwide economy is extremely firm, leading to drawdowns of gasoline inventory everywhere but the United States where inventories are now also coming down because of the hurricanes. As a result, they indicated that rates are firming into the seasonally stronger fourth quarter.

Lower than expected earnings were partly due to higher charter costs. I find this fact to be most telling of management's continued confidence in the thesis. Management is chartering in boats (leasing boats from third parties) for 6-month periods with 6 month to 1 year extension options. The charter rates are $14,750 for an LR2 and $13,000 for an MR. Both of these rates are higher than the rates they realized so far in Q3. So management is either crazy and willingly taking money out of its pocket and setting it on fire or they are extremely confident that day rates will improve very shortly.

As I pointed out in the May article, management has doubled down on their thesis of supply/demand imbalances leading to better day rates starting soon and persisting for a fairly prolonged period of time (through 2019). I think the Q3 earnings announcement in 5-6 weeks will be more telling about whether management is right or not. If we don't see some firming of rates by then absent some weird macro event, management's credibility will be pretty shot.

