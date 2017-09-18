A Window Has Opened For NuVasive

Writing on NuVasive (NUVA) three months ago I said, “Given the history here of the market swinging too far during both the bad times and the good times, I'd be careful buying near the highs, but I'd certainly reconsider if the sector sells off on another bout of health insurance reform uncertainty and/or a company-specific shortfall in earnings/guidance.”

One of those big swings has occurred, with the shares down a quarter since then. The decline hasn't come without some reasons, including a slower U.S. spine market, executive departures, and a subpoena from the OIG, but these don't strike me as long-term issues. Instead, they remind me of a lot of the other short-term setbacks that have created interruptions in NuVasive's long-term run. To that end, I believe strong revenue growth and margin leverage are still in play here, and I believe the shares are actually undervalued.

A Triple Play Of Concerning News

NuVasive certainly rattled the Street with its second quarter earnings and other non-financial news. I'll talk about the financials in a moment, but the Street did not like the announcement that the company's CFO and COO were both leaving the company, nor the announcement of a subpoena related to potential misconduct with regard to Medicare and/or Medicaid.

The management changes were significant, with the company losing its CFO and COO – both of whom were well-respected by the Street. NuVasive was able to quickly hire a new CFO, but that hasn't changed the stock's downward trajectory. The person NuVasive hired, Raj Asarpota, appears well-qualified for the job, having worked as a CFO at Questcor and Life Technologies before those companies were bought out and having recently worked in healthcare private equity. There's also a prior working relationship here between Mr. Asarpota and NuVasive's CEO Greg Lucier (both were at Life Tech in these roles). Perhaps some of the muted reaction to this hire is due to the fact that Mr. Asarpota doesn't have much direct medical device/ortho experience and isn't going to be well-known to the community of analysts and institutional investors covering NuVasive.

The second piece of bad news was the announcement that the company received a subpoena from the OIG relating to Medicare and Medicaid claims between 2014 and 2017. At this point, it seems that the inquiry concerns only one customer and NuVasive's customer concentration (or lack thereof) is such that the scope of the issue is likely to be small.

As for the financials, NuVasive's second quarter was a little soft. Revenue rose about 4% on an organic basis, with around 26% constant-currency growth outside the U.S. (less than 20% of the total) and weaker growth in the U.S. U.S spinal hardware sales were soft on weak procedure volumes, while U.S. surgical support saw an organic decline of around 2% on weak biologic sales (down 7%) tied to misaligned sales force incentives and weaker pull-through. There is a lot of competition in the biologics space (nobody has really come up with a compelling product), and it takes pretty constant effort to maintain procedure pull-through, especially with newer accounts.

Margins were mixed in the quarter. Gross margin was down more than three points (in part due to weaker Biotronic results), but operating income increased 13% and operating margin improved about 40bp on more efficient spending.

The State Of The Market Is Now A Concern

Arguably the biggest takeaway from the second quarter was the feeble state of the spinal market, where there was about 1% growth. This phenomenon was seen at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Stryker (SYK), and Medtronic (MDT), so it doesn't look like a NuVasive-specific issue. Apparently, there was a little more pushback from insurers on procedures and a different mix with respect to high-deductible polices. This has understandably raised concerns about underlying market demand for the second half of the year, but demand has ebbed and flowed over the years and it hasn't prevented NuVasive from logging good growth in a still-growing market.

Innovation Still A Driver

I believe there are still several factors in play that can drive good results at NuVasive over the next few years. NuVasive continues to add sales reps at a rapid pace, and annualizing year-ago hires in the second half of 2017 should help boost revenue. I would also expect improving utilization as those reps bring more surgeons into the fold and then work with them to increase their usage of NuVasive products.

Beyond that, NuVasive has a lot of technology coming to the market. The company has the Modulus XLIF 3D interbody, new expandable cages, Biotronic disposables, and the Reline and Unyte platforms. And then there is LessRay, which the company just launched this month.

LessRay is an imaging system that allows for minimally-invasive procedures with up to 90% less radiation exposure. Minimally-invasive spinal procedures require significantly more imaging and that means more radiation exposure for the medical personnel. LessRay gets around that without compromising procedure success (or time) and offers interesting features like translucent tool overlays. With a selling price around $200,000 to $250,000, NuVasive is likely looking at an addressable market of around $450 million, with potential to grow from there as more surgeons migrate to minimally-invasive procedures and hospitals add additional units. I would also expect NuVasive to look for ways to improve and build upon the system – including, perhaps, a disposable component. LessRay isn't going to be a major driver this year (though it could swing 1% or 2% of total expected revenue), but it certainly could be a significant driver over time.

I'd also note that NuVasive continues to be highly acquisitive – having bought Vertera Spine earlier this month. Although a small company, Vertera's porus PEEK technology fusion implants are potentially interesting given what they should offer in terms of enhanced imaging visibility and bone in-growth. This is an interesting alternative to 3D-printed titanium, an area where Stryker and K2M (KTWO) have been strong, but where NuVasive has thus far been more of a follower.

The Opportunity

There are still risks in the second half of 2017, not from just slower procedure volumes but now also the potential impact of those hurricanes that hit Texas and Florida. I wouldn't necessarily say that buying NuVasive is catching a falling knife, but investors should understand the risk that there could be another lower reset (or two). Longer term, I still believe NuVasive can generate around 7% long-term revenue growth, with FCF margins improving into the 20%s over time.

The Bottom Line

I believe NuVasive can/should trade into the mid-to-high $60s on the basis of its FCF growth prospects and a “fair” EV/revenue multiple based upon what the market typically pays for this combination of growth and margins. That suggests double-digit undervaluation today; a level of undervaluation that is rare with NuVasive and rare enough to give me pause as to whether there's another shoe (or two) still left to drop. As I still believe that NuVasive has share growth potential in spine care and is a well-run company with meaningful margin leverage potential, I am seriously thinking about picking up shares on this decline.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.