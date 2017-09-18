Will Coca-Cola Go Back To The Good Old Days?

The potential problems of Coca-Cola (KO) have been discussed in abundance in Seeking Alpha with regard to possible problems with the continued payment of its dividends. Everyone is aware that Coca-Cola's products have over the years been a fantastic source of sales and earnings. Its brand is a worldwide symbol known by all, and the company is one of the strongest bulwarks of value. In fact, the dividend paid to the holders of its shares has always increased in value annually since the last 55 years.

However, is the company experiencing difficulties making it just a memory of the past? It has been emphasized that debt is too high, sales will continue to decline and the level of earnings per share is very low. All of this happened because the company has taken advantage of the very low interest rates of the debt market while it has been putting in place a true turnaround. Indeed, Coca-Cola is finalizing a 100% re-franchise and a new market strategy. All of this could make the company's guidance of industry retail value growth of around 4% CAGR in the period 2017- 2019 quite credible.

Many investors point out that there are campaigns against the fat effects of Coca-Cola that led to a decrease in demand. I don't see why these concerns are relevant only now when the company itself has sugar-free substitute products. Anyone who wants to consume more or less moderately a couple of Cokes will surely continue to do so. And we can also say that they will drink it like many other consumers who use hundreds of products that do not primarily aim to make people healthier - as if they were medicament, but rather happier.

The current situation of the company is already well known. While sales have decreased in the last years, earnings per share have shown modest figures. However, this situation will tend to change according to the recovery strategy that the company has been undertaking. In fact, both in terms of products and in the market strategy, the strength of the company will once again become a reality.

Sales and EPS will likely rise as has already happened sequentially in the latter for the first two quarters of 2017. As one expects an increase in free cash flow not only the stock price may rise as the dividend may continue to increase.

Looking at the weekly chart below, it is worth noting that from 1997 to 2009 the company's stock price has remained within a very large trading zone. Instead of what could be supposed, only from 2009 the rise has been strong with a well-defined upward trend.

Let's look at what the company announced on these issues in its last quarterly earnings report:

As expected, organic revenue grew 3% in the quarter.(...) Our revenue growth was largely driven by innovation in sparkling soft drinks where we have continued to roll out Coca-Cola Zero Sugar around the world.(...) We have stated that we'd like to get out of the trend of declining EPS, which we've seen in the last few years, and that we are going to invest where it makes sense. Global volume growth for Coke Zero Sugar has stepped up over the last few years from mid-single digits to high-single digits, and now it's running in the teens. So it's done well in Western Europe,(...) and we think it has a long way to go. We're bringing it to the U.S. because we think it will do better and help the U.S. business grow.

Being a part of the one-brand strategy, Coke Zero Sugar will help people stay in the Coca-Cola franchise whether they want the original with sugar or without it.

According to analysts' estimates the inflection in EPS may reach 5% growth in the next five years. While planned re-franchising activities are close to be finished in the U.S., the key to Coca-Cola future will be to expand sales through a compelling marketing strategy and leveraging the corresponding cash flow increase.

Therefore, we see as a positive factor that Coca-Cola has identified the problems and is again, albeit slowly, gaining market share. The sustainability that is expected over the next few years - as opposed to making us fear the decrease or partial cut of the dividend - represents the guarantee that a sound recovery strategy will continue to be put into action.

Conclusion

Free cash flow (FCF) will have to be the prime indicator that will guide managers and investors. Within suitable limits, the more the annual dividend is lower than FCF the more favorable the company's situation will be. It is likely that Coca-Cola will once again achieve a relevant upside potential thanks to having built a good base for sustainable growth.

