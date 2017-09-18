ALR's Stock Of The Week: The Cheapest Healthcare Stock?

MCK could just be the best value available in the entire healthcare industry.

Analysts think an EPS revival is on tap starting in 2018.

The broad averages hit a series of new records last week. Finding bargain-priced shares is a tough job. Most stocks which are down in this environment have obvious flaws.

Can stocks with "warts" still hold amazing upside potential? Absolutely. The "efficient market theory", which says every stock sells for exactly what it is actually worth, gets disproven regularly.

McKesson (MCK) is a prime example of a company offering big potential gains due to public perception that its business model is in jeopardy. Traders who disagree can snag great value.

MCK is on pace to post more than $200 billion in FY 2017 revenues, more than ever before (fiscal year ends Mar. 31, 2018). The shares carved out a peak north of $234 back in 2015. They rallied to more than $197 last year. McKesson closed on Friday, Sep. 15, 2017, at just $149.88.

EPS are expected to dip slightly this year, from $12.88 to about $12.07. That downer may have obscured the company's superior longer-term track record. McKesson's share price has done well but it fails to reflect anywhere near the past decade's true growth in fundamentals.

The market remains skeptical but analysts see FY 2017 as nothing more than a small speed bump. Consensus views for FY 2018 now project EPS of $12.89. Value Line thinks earnings could reach more than $20 per share by 2022.

MCK's current valuation looks remarkably similar to its previous best entry points (green-starred below). McKesson was expensive when it peaked in 2015. The P/E was 23.8x then versus a 2010 - 2016 average level of 15.7x. The yield was sub-par, too.

A simple regression to the mean valuation on next year's estimate suggests $203 as a reasonable 12 to 18-month target price. That's far from an upper limit as MCK broached $214 in both 2014 and 2015 when fundamentals were less favorable than they are today.

Don't just take my word on this.

Standard and Poor's research seconds the idea that MCK can see profits rebound next year. They call present day fair value as $220.30 while conservatively seeking a share price of $172 over the coming 12-months. McKesson falls into S&P's top 2% in terms of "investability", a measure of quality.

Independent analysis from Morningstar goes further. They label MCK a 4-star (out of 5) BUY and would upgrade to their very top rating should the shares dip below $147. Its view of McKesson's fair value runs $210.

The firm's higher than typical current yield and wide moat serve as added plus factors.

Value Line assigns MCK their highest possible financial strength rating. You can now own this long-term winner at a discount price. Why not buy when it's on sale?

Option savvy traders might consider selling some MCK Jan. 2019, expiration date puts. With the stock just below $150 you could snare $15.40 for the at the money strike, greater than $20 on the $160s or about $26.80 for standing ready to buy, if exercised later, at the more aggressive $170 level.

Break-evens drop to very attractive levels of between $134.60 and $144.90.

Maximum profit on these, or any other option sales, would be keeping 100% of all premium received up front. The worst-case scenario on these would be forced purchase at the net prices indicated in the table above.

Outright ownership of the shares offers unlimited upside but without any extra margin of safety should things out less well than expected.

McKesson is a blue-chip company at a decidedly white-chip valuation right now.

Buy MCK shares, sell some puts or consider doing both.

Disclosure: Long MCK shares. Short MCK options.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long stock, short options