EIA's Latest DPR - Lower Eagle Ford Oil Production

EIA just released the latest drilling productivity report (DPR) today. While the crowd will focus mostly on the forecasted production increases in the shale regions, we are watching Eagle Ford figures like a hawk.

Surprise! EIA revises lower Eagle Ford production.

In an article we wrote on August 29 titled, "Aggressive Shale Production Growth Powered By Delusional Assumptions," we specifically pointed out Eagle Ford as the issue in the consensus's growth estimates. Here's what we said:

Eagle Ford is where the issue lies... Permian will grow and carry the US shale oil industry, but that's not where the issue lies. We made aggressive growth assumptions for the Permian and saw what was needed to get Permian to grow to 4.2 million b/d by 2020. But after sifting through consensus forecasts from IEA, EIA, OPEC and the various sell-side banks, it's Eagle Ford that stands out as the issue.

We followed up that article with a corresponding one titled, "EIA Revises Lower U.S. Oil Production But It's Still Not Enough." We noted that EIA's analysts have already started looking at the disappointing Eagle Ford production figures.

When we probed EIA for a comment on why the weeklies have diverged so much from the monthly figures, the response we got noted a "slowdown in the Texas growth rate, specially in the Eagle Ford region."

In today's EIA DPR report, we saw exactly that - lower oil production figures coming out of the Eagle Ford.

To make the apple-to-apple comparison, we won't look at August oil production data. We will look at July.

The previous figure was 87k b/d higher than where EIA revised the latest figures to. It's also illustrated in this chart:

Source: EIA

Now you might ask, "87k b/d in the grand scheme of things is irrelevant to global oil supplies." That is true, but the issue is with the aggressive US shale production growth estimates from now to 2018. In order for US to grow 1 million b/d, it needs growth from Eagle Ford. It is the second largest shale basin, and without it, US will see at best 600k to 700k b/d.

So now you might ask, "What does a few 100k b/d here or there make a difference in global oil supplies?"

Well, the issue is that the consensus only expects 2018 fundamentals to show oversupply of 300k to 600k b/d. If we ignore the 100k b/d here and there, we can flip from a "forecasted oversupply" scenario to a "forecasted undersupply" scenario.

The latest EIA revision lower to Eagle Ford production isn't just a wake-up call to the complacent analyst community, but also one to the lower for longer community.

Well completions are seeing bottlenecks form...

The growth engine of US shale, Permian, is seeing a slowdown in well completion activities. Despite higher wells drilled month-over-month, well completion growth has slowed tremendously.

Rystad Energy recently came out with an estimate for US shale oil to grow 1.2 million b/d y-o-y in 2018. The assumption assumes well completions to average 950 per month up from the ~660 per month today.

At this rate, it looks like well completions will continue to stall. There is certainly a timing aspect we need to consider like well completion rates spiking in Q4 this year, however, from the contractors we've spoken to, a lack of frack crews continue to delay drilling programs in Permian. If the delay continues, we expect servicing costs to rise offsetting the "new low breakeven" suggested by the consensus.

Perfect storm on the horizon...

This EIA DPR highlights the discussion we had with the EIA analyst. Our figures have also shown an over-exaggerated production estimate for Eagle Ford, and we are finally starting to see that come through.

As EIA revises lower US production for the coming months, we see a perfect storm forming for oil prices. In a special report this week published exclusively to HFI Research subscribers, we talk about the 5 factors we are seeing that's going to push oil prices higher than what everyone currently expects.

