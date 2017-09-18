The Slowly, But Surely Dividend Income Portfolio - August 2017 Update

Over this time, through additional purchases and sales, the income for the portfolio is approaching $500.

I first opened the portfolio that would become the Slowly, But Surely Dividend Income Portfolio in July 2015.

The early weeks of September have been quite busy. Summer, while officially over this week, traditionally ends around Labor Day as everyone who is not already in school returns. The days are getting shorter, as is the current year.

Because of this busyness, I've delayed my monthly dividend portfolio update for August until past the halfway point of the month.

The month of August is a milestone month in some regards. August 2015 was the first month that I was able to receive a dividend from any of my holdings. That first dividend was a whopping $0.64 from Apple (AAPL). I no longer (unfortunately) own shares of Apple, but my dividend income account has grown.

I've put in additional capital, and I've also rolled over a 403b fund. All of this is now in a traditional IRA. Some have questioned my choice of a traditional fund, rather than the Roth variety, but this is tied to my desire to save taxes in the near term, which should allow me to save more because of fewer dollars going toward paying taxes.

Why Publish Such A Small Fund?

As I've noted a few times, I've decided to publish my monthly updates for a couple of reasons. First, I want to keep myself accountable. Hopefully, putting a monthly update out there will keep me motivated to keep moving forward with a growing dividend account.

The second reason I publish these each month is related to another motivation. I hope that people who still have a few years until retirement will be motivated to open their own investment accounts, even if they only buy index funds. I've recently purchased a few shares of Vanguard's Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI)--and it pays quarterly.

Many of the public portfolios that are out there have tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of dollars invested. This would generally take years, if not decades, to build up.

People who might be making $30,000 or $40,000 today might not think that the $50 or $100 a month that they can currently invest will make much of a difference. Seeing only portfolios that are in the $500,000 or $1 million range can become quite frustrating.

By showing a real-time portfolio that's pretty small to start, I hope that my process can be an inspiration that helps others see how much little incremental investments can add up over time to become something fairly substantial.

August Purchase

I debated on making a purchase in August because of the high values of many stocks, and I came down toward the end of the month before deciding to make a purchase in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT).

I purchased 25 shares at an average price of $24.22, and these shares should increase my annual dividend income by $34.25. While this is not a huge amount of money--it will pay me a little more than $8.50 a quarter--it is a building block in my overall goal of being able to replace much of my working income with passive income by the time I'm able to retire in a couple of decades.

My starting yield on my Tanger purchase is a nice 5.66 percent, which has been helped by a 40 percent drop in the price of shares over the past year. The company recently extended its dividend growth record to a healthy 24 year streak, which would show that the company is not terribly pessimistic about its near-term performance.

Slowly, But Surely Portfolio As Of 8/31

This brings me to the monthly update portion of the report where I show what my holdings were at a given point in history. I choose the end of the month, as it's a great time to reflect on where the portfolio stands.

Keep in mind that these numbers fluctuate from day to day and month to month. These were the holdings of the Slowly, But Surely Dividend Income Portfolio at the close of the market on the last business day of the month of August.

Monthly Comparison

When looking at my last monthly update that covered July 2017, my capital loss was a bit less in August. I don't like to see the losses, but capital gains are not the main goal with this portfolio. It's a growing stream of income.

As of July 31, my projected dividend income for the next 12 months stood at $456.05. This did not reflect my sale of General Electric (GE) stock that occurred at the tail end of the month. It did not show up on my July statement. I replaced that holding with the 5 shares of VTI and the 25 shares of SKT.

These trades added a little more than $5 to my forward dividend estimates. I realize the estimating for VTI is a bit tricky; therefore, I'm planning to update this number once a quarter based upon the payments that have gone out over the past 12 months on a rolling basis.

I like to look at my dividend income in terms of the freedom that it could theoretically buy me. I estimate that I'd need to replace about $20/hour to live life at a similar level that I do now. I make quite a bit more than this on an hourly basis, but I have to pay taxes and commute to work each day while wearing clothes that are appropriate to my line of work, which is business casual. These are costs that I would not have were I not working.

This number will most likely go up over time as inflation impacts my bottom line. However, I think it's a nice place to start.

The companies and funds that I owned paid me $65.20 in August, which is quite a bit more than the $0.64 that I mentioned as my earnings for the same month just two years ago.

My current 12-month forward dividend estimate is now $463.40, which would buy me a little more than 23 hours of freedom each year. This breaks down to slightly less than 2 hours of freedom a month. Perhaps I'll break over the 2 hour a month/24 hours a year mark this month, although I'm not sure that I'll make any purchases.

Last month, I was about 1.10 percent of the way to financial independence. With the $5 and change of additional dividend income that I built up in August, I'm now at 1.11 percent of coverage. While this is not a huge increase, it's an increase nonetheless.

I like to see the number going in an upward trajectory. As I continue to add more capital to my account and see dividend payments and dividend increases come as well, I should be able to build this coverage up.

My hope is that by the time I hit traditional retirement age in a couple of decades that I will be able to replace a nice amount of my annual income. If I can replace all of my income before that point, I'll be happier than a pig in slop and retire a bit early. However, this will obviously take some time unless Publisher's Clearing House shows up at my door.

