Appian: A Close Look At The IPO, 4 Months Later

Trading above 8x forward revenues, Appian is an expensive stock especially considering its muted growth profile relative to other recent software IPO peers.

Appian went public on May 25 at $12/share and traded up 25% on its first day to $15.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is one of tech's success stories this year. After filing a small $75 million IPO and selling 6.25 million shares at $12 each, shares quickly traded up to $15 in Day 1 and have been on an unstoppable climb since. The buzz surrounding the company is incredible, with both customers and investors praising Appian's ability to turn non-technical employees into developers, using its low-code app development platform.

The below chart shows Appian's phenomenal public market performance since its IPO. After beginning its public life as a relatively small-cap company, the stock has since shot up 72% and now carries a market cap of $1.6 billion.

Is Appian the best thing since sliced bread? Or will it eventually face growth pressures and competitive squeezing like the majority of its software peers?

Appian is a leading vendor in a sphere of software known as BPM, or business process management. BPM software seeks to take the many processes and functions we incur in our daily work routines across a variety of functions and disciplines and make them more efficient and seamless via software. The trick is that, prior to low-code platforms like Appian's, companies had limited IT resources to dedicate to automating and digitizing every function's work processes. Appian claims to turn that upside down, by allowing line-of-business users to design their own custom applications for their own personalized workflows, without needing to involve IT.

Despite the rosy rhetoric coming out of Appian's narrative, I believe the stock has reached a temporary peak. While Appian's low-code development product has doubtlessly gained a foothold in the enterprise technology market, the company is forecasting only 22% y/y growth in FY17 - a far cry below other recent IPO peers who are projecting to achieve growth in excess of 30% or 40%. Appian's elevated multiple is unsustainable - and until it shows it can accelerate its growth further, I would prefer to stay on the sidelines for the stock to cool down.

Product overview: app development for the masses

With BPM software, the keyword is "software-enabled digital transformation." Think about the cadence of tasks you perform in your day-to-day job: how many of those offline tasks could be made paperless, or more efficient, or automated entirely via software? This is the use case Appian is addressing, across a variety of verticals and functions. In its marketing documents, Appian claims that low-code developers have used the tool to streamline component procurement and speed up drug development.

In theory, every company could create these technology-enabled solutions without Appian - they can just send in their IT teams to sit down with lines of business, listen to their specific pain points, and build custom software to speed up workflows. Indeed, this is the standard practice at many established companies, even technology companies. But this approach has two limitations:

Cost. Every line of business and functional group has varied needs, and it's not feasible to send in the IT army to address every problem.

Talent shortage. The best developers are software engineers, not IT laborers. IT is often reserved for maintenance tasks and is inadequately staffed to tackle multifaceted new development needs.

This is where Appian (and its competitors) come in: offering app development platforms that allow non-technical users to create custom-designed applications with intuitive drag-and-drop interfaces. The non-technical, line-of-business users generally understand their pain points and requirements much better than IT anyway - so if they were given the tools to build their own applications, they would have a higher hit rate of getting it right.

The below screenshot from Appian's S-1 shows what Appian's user interface looks like. Using drag-and-drop controls, line-of-business users can create an application that intelligently routes an otherwise complex workflow:

Figure 1. Appian UI example Appian's offering is considered Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS - a cloud-delivered tool for creating applications. Forrester, an industry analysis firm, believes the market for low-code development platforms is $3.9 billion in 2017 and will grow to $15.5 billion in 2020. Another leading industry analyst, Gartner, however, places Appian in the lower-growth BPM category, which it calculates at $4.4 billion in 2017 and growing to only $5.0 billion in 2020.

The below infographic, taken from Appian's S-1, shows how the platform is intended to be used (read it from bottom-up). Low-code developers, leveraging the enterprise's data residing across on-premise datacenters, cloud, and inside applications, can transform the data into rich applications, which can be delivered to business users on desktop or mobile.

Figure 2. Appian use case infographic

Business model

Like the rest of its cloud peers, Appian sells its product primarily via recurring contract subscriptions, priced per user. Typical contract durations range anywhere from one to five years, with three years being the average. For customers who aren't keen to deploy Appian in the cloud, the company also offers term licenses for on-premise datacenters for specified contract lengths. Perpetual licenses are also available, although these are more rare - as most buyers in the cloud era aren't keen on making heavy upfront IT investments.

Appian reports a 95% gross subscription renewal rate (excluding upsets), indicating only 5% churn - which is sturdy, but in line with the churn rates of other enterprise software peers. Appian's dollar-based retention rate, which does include upsell and expansions, stood at 112% at the end of 2016 and 120% as of the most recent quarter, 2Q17.

What makes Appian relatively unattractive compared to the majority of its software peers, however, is that a large portion (approximately half) of its revenue base is derived from professional services - basically one-time consulting fees paid to Appian to set up the product. Service revenues are very low-margin, as the company often performs this consultative work at cost, only to get customers in the door. Typical services engagements last 2-6 months, front-loaded toward the beginning of a customer's initial deployment with Appian.

While Appian believes services revenues will become a minor part of the business in its long-term model, the fact that Appian derives a disproportionate amount of revenues from professional services is ironic for a company that touts the do-it-yourself nature of its low-code platform.

Like other software companies, Appian employs a large direct sales force, with sales and marketing spend consuming 40% of revenues. A network of partners and resellers also sells Appian solutions via the indirect channel and performs consulting and professional services on its behalf. One positive indicator to look out for as Appian scales is if it can manage to ramp up its partner channel - as these third parties often take on the bulk of the lower-margin services work, Appian would benefit greatly from offloading this work to partners while maintaining service availability to give customers more comfort in buying the software.

Appian counted 280 customers in its installed base as of December 2016, with 55 of those customers being government or non-profit entities. The chart below shows some of Appian's marquee clients:

Figure 3. Appian customers

Financial overview: still growing, but at a slower pace

Appian's growth has trended slower relative to its startup peers in enterprise IT. Revenue of $132.9 million in FY16 grew only 20% from the prior year. At the $100 million scale, it's not uncommon for a software company to grow in excess of 40%. See Appian's summary financials below:

Figure 4. Appian income statement

Part of the reason Appian is being weighed down, as aforementioned earlier in the article, is its reliance on slow-growing services revenues. Subscription revenues grew 32% in 2016 while services revenues grew just a hair, only 9%.

Services revenues are also much less valuable to the company - providing only 32% of gross margin, compared to subscription's 89% gross margin. When factoring in unallocated administrative and marketing costs, service revenues generally come at a loss to the company.

For a company in the 20% growth range, we would generally like to see some margin improvement and a path to profitability, but Appian fails to deliver in this regard as well. The lack of margin improvement is easy to see in the common-size income statement presented below:

Figure 5. Appian margins

We can forgive the increase in sales and marketing costs, as sales spending is of utmost importance for growth. Likewise, we can forgive the increased R&D expense, as technology leadership is essential to capture IT mindshare and dominate a market. Where Appian disappoints is its spike in general and administrative costs - there's no excuse for a company to sprawl in its admin and exec spending if its growth is falling short.

Results and guidance from the most recent quarter

Now, let's turn to Appian's most recent results - the company reported its first earnings as a public company in early August, delivering upside in Q2:

Figure 6. Appian Q2 results Revenue growth accelerated to 32%, significantly higher than FY16 growth of 20%, and perhaps buoyed by the buzz generated in the IPO (as well as the additional cash firepower provided by IPO proceeds).

Diving into the revenue components, however, leads to some more disappointment - the large portion of the growth was in professional services revenues, which are neither recurring nor profitable. Appian can't seem to shake its reliance on services revenues, and with Q2 revenues comprising of 49% services revenues, Appian seems unable of making good on its promise of shifting its revenue base toward more reliable subscription revenues.

Nor did margins improve, with every component of operating spend spiking. Sales and marketing grew to 53% of revenues (up 10 points from 43% in 2Q16), R&D grew to 23% of revenue (up 7 points from 16% in 2Q16), and worst of all, general and administrative spend grew to 20% of revenue (up 7 points from 13% in 2Q16). As a result, operating losses ballooned to a -34% margin, down from -14% in the prior year quarter.

The company burned through $6 million of cash (operating cash flow of -$5.8 million, plus $0.2 million of capex). While this is nominally a slim number, it's not a meaningless chunk of the company's $77.7 million of cash on the balance sheet (most of which, by the way, was raised in IPO proceeds, not through operating profits, of which there are none).

Guidance also left more to be desired. Though the company grew 32% in Q2, Appian guided to only $162.3-163.5 million of revenue for FY17, or 22% growth at the midpoint.

This leads to a rather grim conclusion: the Q2 acceleration was more of a one-time event, and the company is forecasting a slower back half of the year, which is traditionally the stronger half for most software companies. Given this lackluster guidance and the mix tilt toward services revenues, it's a small miracle that Wall Street treated Appian's Q2 as a beat, despite the one-off uptick in revenue growth.

Competitive pressures

Appian doesn't exist in a vacuum: though its solutions are admittedly useful products in the enterprise toolkit, it's not alone. Its two primary competitors in the low-code platform space are Salesforce.com's (NYSE:CRM) App Cloud and ServiceNow's (NYSE:NOW) Now Platform.

Both companies are cloud juggernauts, and both are favorites of customers. Both companies also have more resources in their war chests than Appian: ServiceNow generates $1.8 billion in revenues and has $2.0 billion in cash; Salesforce generates $10 billion in revenue and has $3.5 billion in cash. While these companies have large product portfolios and don't focus only on BPM and PaaS, it wouldn't be inaccurate to say these companies are in a different league than Appian.

App Cloud and Now Platform are marketed in almost the same way as Appian's platform. Now Platform claims "anyone from business users to developers can easily build intuitive applications," while App Cloud says "You can quickly deliver innovative apps with quality UX by using reusable building blocks." Drag-and-drop development features are not unique to Appian.

While Appian's brand is more solidly centered around its BPM platform, the selection of software tools is often a matter of preference or intuitive feel, and with 3+ major players in this niche discipline, Appian will have a more difficult time cornering the market.

Valuation

With all of Appian's flaws, it certainly isn't helpful that it trades at one of the highest valuations in the software sector at 8.5x forward revenues. See below a comparison of Appian versus its peers in the software IPO class of 2017:

Figure 7. Appian trading comps

Note on methodology: market cap based on close of trading on September 15; balance sheet figures taken from most recent quarter; margins and OCF taken from last full fiscal year; forward revenues based on extrapolation of management guidance

Appian trades a turn higher than its already-elevated peer average, despite showing a much lower growth profile than all of its 2017 IPO peers. The only thing that could be said about Appian is that its operating loss was thinner in its last fiscal year, but remember, its losses have ballooned post-IPO.

Buying Appian stock is like purchasing a Camry at the price of a Lexus. Much higher quality companies can be had for better value. In this particular group of recent IPOs, I'm partial toward Alteryx and Cloudera. Appian is the last company in this group I would turn to for a bullish position.

An appropriate multiple that rewards Appian for its technology leadership, while at the same time factoring in its lower growth profile and dependence on low-margin services revenues would be 6x. This implies a price target of $19 for the stock.

Key takeaways

By no means is Appian a bad company - it has earned the love of its customers, is still growing (albeit at a slower pace), and has earned a steady reputation in a niche area of enterprise software.

It's just not a good stock to buy, given its expensive valuation that is traditionally reserved for companies with better fundamental performance.

Appian is scheduled to report Q3 earnings in the first week of November, and unless the company can deliver a blowout quarter and meaningfully increase its guidance, the stock is bound to unwind some of its undeserved gains.

