For PG&E, The Utility Of The Future Is Already Here

No state in the U.S. faces greater immediate prospects of utility defection than California, where 85% of customers may leave their utility by 2020.

After my recent article on grid defection risk, readers asked for suggestions on how to invest in utilities exposed to reforms in this space.

After my recent article, How Grid Defection Could Hit 4 Utility Stalwarts, several readers requested I write about companies that could be positively affected by renewables and utility business model reforms. As an investor I too want to find a utility investment target with good returns and favorable exposure to industry reform trends.

I decided to not only write about the topic, but to put my money where my mouth is. I plan to look at several utilities in states with “utility of the future” reforms and, after sharing the analysis here, select one company for an investment of my own.

I start with PG&E, since it's one of the strongest utilities and at the heart of utility reform efforts in California. With its 3% dividend yield and potential for solid rate base growth, along with a progressive attitude towards distributed renewable energy and energy storage, PG&E has the potential to ride the wave of "utility of the future" reform efforts. In my view, dividend-focused utility investors should give the company serious consideration, and that this company may yet represent a hidden gem within the sector, despite its high P/E and strong performance year-to-date.

Introduction

PG&E Corporation (PCG)’s utility subsidiary Pacific Gas & Electric is the largest U.S. electric utility by customers served. It provides electricity to over 16 million people in San Francisco and other areas of northern and central California. It has a colorful recent history: PG&E settled the Erin Brockovich case in 1996, the movie hit theaters in 2000. Then came PG&E’s 2001 bankruptcy filing at the height of the California electricity crisis.

California reacted to the state’s market collapse by doubling down on market restructuring, experimenting with clean energy, demand response, and electric vehicles:

Renewable energy targets: California adopted its first renewable portfolio standard in 2002. The current mandate requires the state's utilities source 33% of electricity sales from renewables by 2020 (versus 29% actual in 2016), and 50% by 2030. Senate Bill 100 would target 50% renewable energy 2026 and 60% by the end of 2030, with the aim to hit 100% by 2045.



Distributed solar: The state's 2007-2016 California Solar Initiative subsidized installation of almost 2 gigawatts (GW) of residential and commercial solar.



Energy storage: In 2013, state lawmakers approved an energy storage mandate of 1.3 GW for the state, and in 2015 a new law (AB 2868) resulted in an additional 500 megawatts. California is the leading state for ES deployment.



Demand response: The state set a goal of demand response programs to cover 5% of utility load, and has mandated third-party demand response auctions and fostered third-party demand response aggregation providers.



Smart grid: The state's 2010 Smart Grid Roadmap laid out plans for investments in improved forecasting of weather and renewables, deployment of automated generation control, installation of phasors for transmission system voltage and current control, deployment of home area networks, and adoption of OpenADR standards for demand response. PG&E's smart grid investments are detailed here.



Transmission: California has upgraded transmission to improve renewable integration, and created a voluntary Energy Imbalance Market covering neighboring states to balance out renewable energy. Recently, the state has debated expanding the California Independent System Operator to cover neighboring states.



Electric vehicles: The state has a goal of 1.5 million EVs by 2025, and to meet that goal regulators are allowing the three largest utilities to build over 12,000 charging stations, of which PG&E will build 7,500. The design of the state's Zero-Emissions Vehicle mandate fueled the rise of the world's most famous EV company, Tesla (TSLA), right in PG&E's backyard.



The state has a goal of 1.5 million EVs by 2025, and to meet that goal regulators are allowing the three largest utilities to build over 12,000 charging stations, of which PG&E will build 7,500. The design of the state’s Zero-Emissions Vehicle mandate fueled the rise of the world’s most famous EV company, Tesla (TSLA), right in PG&E’s backyard. Carbon markets: California passed the Global Warming Solutions Act in 2006, creating the nation’s largest carbon market, and in 2017 extended the market to 2030 and cut economy-wide emissions in 2030 by 40% versus 1990 levels.

To understand what all this means for PG&E, I want to drill down into the financials, valuation, and growth prospects. But first, a bit about grid defection, the original catalyst for this series. Nowhere in the U.S. has more grid defection risk than California; regulators estimate as many as 85% of customers could join community choice aggregators, or CCAs, by 2020.

Renewable energy and grid defection key indicators for California

Source: Montana Investment Analysis, 2017

The state’s top 50 employers have only a moderate share of companies in either the Business Renewable Center or RE100, but several leading software, Internet, and new energy companies aren’t in the top 50, so this figure probably underestimates the fraction of companies actively pursuing renewable energy.

The immediate threat of grid defection comes from community choice aggregators: towns, cities, and counties that are forming their own retail choice utilities, while continuing to be served by transmission and distribution provided by the investor-owned utilities, or IOUs. By the end of 2017, CCAs will serve 1 million California customers. As the California Public Utilities Commission wrote in a white paper published in May:

This new set of developments fundamentally challenges the incumbent regulated utility business model, which depends on: a) borrowing large amounts of money to meet customer needs based on the expectation that IOUs are able to recover their investment through retail rates; b) maintaining highly reliable service at all times and for all customers; c) providing help to low income customers to ensure that everyone has access to basic electricity service; and d) providing quality customer service among other more traditional services. Additionally, utility financing is increasingly being used to pay for new mandates that will help reduce California’s greenhouse gas emissions.

To handle the transition to CCAs, the CPUC is planning to reform the state’s planning process and rate design to ensure a smooth transition to greater consumer retail choice.

Distributed energy issue is another issue: California has over 500,000 customers with solar, and PG&E has more distributed solar on its system than any other utility: 4 GW as of 2016. Energy storage is rising, in part to address the famous duck curve: Solar output peaks midday, but consumption peaks early-evening. Under the state’s former net-energy-metering (NEM) policy, solar customers were paid the full retail rate for solar sent to the grid. Under a new policy, called NEM 2.0, solar customers pay non-bypassable charges of about $0.02/kWh for all energy consumed.

In my view, the state’s regulators are working to ensure that the utility and its investors do not pay an unfair price for the trend towards distributed energy and community choice. The state’s utilities already mostly pass through energy charges to customers, to decouple incentives between customer energy consumption and utility profits. As Jigar Shah stated on the Energy Gang podcast this May:

Everyone now is calling [the CPUC] saying, I want to leave my utility... But it’s important to note the utilities are fine. California has created some sort of communistic regime where the utilities are always fine. They’re unbundled, energy efficiency doesn’t bother them, nothing bothers them. They have a sort of protected status."

PG&E is not a pure “wires and pipes” play, however. It still owns 7.7 gigawatts GW of generation, which met 43% of demand in 2016. PG&E’s capacity will shrink by 2.2 GW when the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant retires in 2024-2025, to be replaced by renewable energy, demand response, and efficiency measures. PG&E's peak annual load varies from year to year between 19-21 GW. The gap is met by generation from Qualifying Facilities, third-party power-purchase agreements, and spot market purchases by the California ISO.

2016 PG&E generation portfolio versus peak demand, megawatts

Source: company filings and California Independent System Operator

PG&E Corp’s financial picture

Revenues in millions

Source: Company filings

The company’s revenues have grown gradually at around 3.3% since 2007. Operating revenues have grown slightly more robustly at 4% over the same period.

PG&E Corp earnings per share, 2005-2017E

Source: Company filings and 2Q 2017 slides

Reported earnings per share have risen strongly since their recent nadir in 2015. Given that revenue was growing, what happened? A big part of the answer lies in costs associated with a gas pipeline accident in San Bruno, California, in 2010, that killed eight people and sparked legal liabilities, fines, customer refunds, as well as years of higher maintenance spending that couldn’t all be passed on to customers. The low-point as far as earnings impact was 2015, when the utility paid fines and refunds under the penalty decision by the CPUC, accounting for a $1.19/share hit that year. Private lawsuits are still pending. Shares outstanding have also risen from 353 million in 2007 to 501 million in 2016.

PG&E Corp dividends per share, 2005-2017E

Source: Company filings and 2Q 2017 slides

Dividends have seen solid 8% growth from 2015 to 2017E, as the company emphasized in its earnings presentation recently. The dividend stagnated throughout the first half of the decade following the San Bruno incident. Still, the company never cut the dividend. Under a constant 55-65% payout guided by the company, dividends are now poised to resume growth.

Growth numbers

Macro: California’s population grew 10% in the last decade and 5% since 2010, about in line with the U.S. average. California’s economy grew much faster than the national average, at around 3.2% (inflation-adjusted) over the past five-years. California’s electricity prices are higher than all but a handful of states, and almost 48% above the national average. The state’s electricity consumption has grown slowly at around 1-1.5% statewide since 2000, due in part to the state’s efforts on energy efficiency. Much of PG&E’s earnings come from regulated infrastructure investment, while costs of electricity are mainly passed through.

Rates: The company in 2017 has a rate base of $34.4 billion, of which $6.8 billion is for transmission regulated by the federal government, with the remainder accounted for in electric utilities and gas regulated in California. Capital expenditures are authorized at $5.9 billion, including $1.1 billion for FERC-regulated transmission. The capital structure is set at 52% equity with a 10.4% allowed return, about typical in the U.S.

Long-term rate base growth is the bread and butter of this business. To compare with how the utility was performing before San Bruno, in 2009 the company reported a rate base of $19 billion and capital expenditures of $3.8 billion, with an allowed rate of return of 11.35%. In 2007, the company’s electric, gas, and generation rate base was $12.7 billion, transmission was $2.6 billion, and gas transmission was $1.5 billion.

Over the long haul between 2007 and 2017, a period when PG&E’s overall business and financial structure has changed only modestly, state-utility rate base has grown at 7% while the FERC-regulated rate base has grown at 10%. While allowed returns have slipped due to low interest rates, I tend to assume these normalize over time and across U.S. states.

Valuation

According to this report by Yardeni Research, U.S. utilities are currently trading at around 18.2 times forward P/E, a cyclical high, and above the S&P as a whole. PG&E Corp, at 19.2x 2017 earnings, trades above that average. Periods of rising interest rates are seen as a poor time to invest in utilities, but that hasn’t affected stocks in the sector, which are performing strongly this year. PG&E is trading at 22% above its 52-week low.

Future drivers

While I value PG&E as a rate base utility, I do think the transformation of the utility business gives the company a “story stock” bounce to its step. Frankly, I’m excited about what’s going on in this business, and this is ground zero for the changes taking place. With Tesla right in PG&E’s backyard promoting electric vehicle charging, and the nation’s clean energy finance and policy gurus regularly converging on either Sacramento or San Francisco to bat around grid-of-the-future ideas, what utility do you think is most poised to benefit?

Here’s where the utility has upside, but I want to caution there is high uncertainty around each of these three items:

EV charging infrastructure: While California has the most EVs of any state and the most well-developed fast-charging infrastructure, there’s a long way to go before it can support the 1.5 million zero-emissions vehicles planned for 2025. Last year PG&E won approval for $130 million in spending related to EV charging and has requested $250 million more. Southern California Edison has requested $500 million over five years. Regulators have approved utility spending on hooking up new EV charging, while not allowing utilities to corner the market. Studies show major upgrades to transformers and other distribution-level infrastructure will be needed to support EVs. I wouldn’t be surprised if the spending could add billions to rate base by 2020—not all of which will be listed out in filings as charging infrastructure per se.



Distributed grid infrastructure: California’s ambitions to continue growing distributed solar and distributed energy storage has pros and cons for utilities, but in the past the utility has been allowed to benefit from the new investment needed to support distributed energy paradigm. This includes a modest amount of utility-owned solar and energy storage, under the energy storage mandate. California is currently undergoing a distributed energy rate case as well as an integrated resource planning process that could result in approvals of more utility spending on storage and distribution-level support for distributed energy.



Western grid integration: As noted, this month the legislature failed to pass a measure that would have given a green-light to the expansion of the California ISO to cover a wide swath of the U.S. West, which likely would have triggered new investments in transmission to support sharing energy from variable renewable sources across the region. PG&E has a partnership formed with Pinnacle West (PNW) and Berkshire Hathaway Energy, called TransCanyon LLC, that could participate in major new transmission projects in the region. Under the integrated resource plan, PG&E will likely see other new lines approved within its territory to support solar and regional integration.

Conclusion: High valuation, but dividend growth appeals

PG&E is currently trading at a relatively lofty valuation, but this may be deserved given the potential for above-average rate-base growth in both its state- and federally-regulated operations. The company has an attractive 3% dividend yield, and dividends are once again growing strongly. I believe the company’s future earnings could benefit from California’s growing need for new investments to support ever-rising targets for distributed energy, electric vehicle integration, and future dispatch of wind and solar resources over wider geographical areas and markets. At the same time, the utility faces heightened uncertainty due to the state’s transition to community choice aggregation and greater distributed energy production.

I will hold my final recommendation until I add more case studies in what I intend as a series on utilities of the future and grid defection. Overall, I view PG&E as a strong contender among utilities adapting to the future of the utility industry.

In terms of catalysts, the next few months may see few developments on the policy side and investors focus on the near-term earnings developments. The real fireworks, involving substantive changes to California and western power markets, will evolve gradually over the coming months. So far, investors have granted PG&E and its fellow California utilities rising valuations even as CCAs and state policy evolve towards more distributed energy and more retail independence. I anticipate that investors are awaiting more clarity on CPUC decisions that could affect rate base, which will likely dribble in over the next 12-18 months rather than arriving in short bursts. Patience will be rewarded.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more, please consider subscribing and commenting. I particularly welcome discussion of what California’s reforms and clean energy vision will mean for investor-owned utility business models, and whether this vision can or should be adopted by other states.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.