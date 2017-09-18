General Motors: Now Is Not The Time To Sell

General Motors' (GM) shares broke out of their trading range in September on the back of stronger-than-expected August sales and revitalized investor interest. Though General Motors' shares have surged, I continue to see the auto company as a promising income vehicle set to deliver a growing dividend in the future.

General Motors' blew the roof off when it announced August sales for the U.S. market earlier this month. General Motors sold 275,552 vehicles in August 2017 compared to 256,429 vehicles that were sold in August 2016, marking an increase of 7.5 percent year-over-year. GMC sales surged 12.4 percent in August to 47,718 vehicles, and Chevrolet sales were up 11.4 percent, with 196,007 vehicles being sold last month. U.S. commercial fleet deliveries jumped 19 percent.

GM's retail sales also saw some momentum last month, growing 4.2 percent year-over-year as the auto company sold a total of 221,778 vehicles.

Year-to-date, General Motors has now sold 1,916,105 vehicles compared to 1,962,602 vehicles that were sold in the first eight months of last year, reflecting a total sales decline of 2.4 percent.

With U.S. sales dropping for the most part in 2017, expectations were pretty low for GM's August sales: The estimate was for General Motors to grow August sales by only 1.9 percent. Thus, reporting 7.5 percent year-over-year sales growth was a really big deal, both for the company and investors.

Positive Momentum

Investors liked General Motors' much better-than-expected August sales, with a lot of investors hoping that August is the beginning of a reversal in U.S. auto sales. GM has pushed crossover models hard in 2017, a move that now seems to pay off for the company. GM's Chevrolet brand, for instance, had the best August retail sales performance since 2004 and last month was arguably the "best August crossover month ever". GM's chief economist, Mustafa Mohatarem, further said that GM expects that "retail sales will be strong for the foreseeable future".

Interest in General Motors exploded after the company released U.S. vehicle sales numbers for the month of August, and investors started to price a better retail sales environment into General Motors' shares. GM's share price has risen 8.76 percent over the last month.

The Dividend Is Still Worth Buying

I always say that investors shouldn't pay too much attention to price swings, but focus on the value proposition itself.

In that regard, I continue to see General Motors as a Strong Buy. Despite the surge in valuation in the last two weeks, General Motors' shares are still in the bargain bin, changing hands for a little over 6x next year's estimated earnings.

GM PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

While I think that GM's shares are at risk of overheating over the short haul, I also believe that GM's dividend is worth buying because the auto company will likely continue to return more capital to shareholders, just like it did in the past. In addition, if retail sales for the remainder of the year come in strong (or better: stronger than expected), investors may even be rewarded with a higher quarterly cash dividend. After all, GM has regularly hiked its dividend as part of its 2015 capital allocation plan.

GM Dividend data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Now is not the time to sell. General Motors didn't do well in the first half of the year due to the U.S. auto market cooling off. However, General Motors is quite successful on the crossover front now, and the retail sales outlook for the U.S. is moderately bullish. Though shares have surged lately, there are a lot of reasons to stay invested including a low equity valuation, a solid dividend, and potential for dividend growth. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

