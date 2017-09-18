The Euro Is Fairly Valued, British Pound Can Still Strengthen

I wrote an article in early March this year, calling for an end to the U.S. dollar bull-run. Around that time I opened two significant long positions, one for GBPUSD and another for EURUSD - I bet that the euro and the British pound would strengthen against the U.S. dollar. I just closed my EURUSD position (it was slightly below 1.06 then, and it is slightly below 1.20 now), and still keeping the GBPUSD long in place. This doesn't necessarily mean that I am bearish on the euro for now, but it is rather a cautionary measure for a possible short, or medium term, retreat for the euro. After-all, the trade was not a belief on my side that the U.S. dollar is not a better currency than the euro. I actually did, and still do, believe that in the really long run it is better to hold U.S. dollars rather than euros. The U.S. economy is still the most stable and promising developed major economy out there, and I believe that it is likely to stay that way for a very long time.

The euro still faces some existential challenges, that may very well not kill it, but they have the real ability to undermine it for the years that are to come. Southern European economies are still very vulnerable, and in the event of the next recession, which will come sooner or later, southern Europe will mean a very serious weakness for the euro. However, I do agree that this threat has been priced in the euro. And this is actually the main reason I am comfortably exiting my EURUSD position now, as I believe that the euro is quite fairly valued around this level.

The British pound on the other hand is facing one very clear uncertainty - Brexit. This uncertainty has shaken the British pound, and to a smaller degree, the British economy. However this uncertainty is a relatively short-term phenomenon, as the deadline for Britain to exit the EU is March 29, 2018, and that date is not actually that distant from today. British politicians may not prove very competent to negotiate the best deal, or they may even create further headaches for investors by some stupid decisions, like the triggering of a snap election that Theresa May, the British prime minister, actually lost. But the British pound is still relatively undervalued, compared to other major currencies, to offer a good likelihood of decent gains for the patient trader. The British pound is still near historical lows against the U.S. dollar:

There is also a real case for tightening policy in Britain, as inflation has seriously picked up, mainly because of a too weak national currency. I doubt the situation will normalize because of Bank of England policy, but rather more likely because of market forces pushing the Sterling higher. The U.S. and the Eurozone have both been struggling with below 2% inflation while U.K. inflation has been above 2% for a while:

There is no major/large country in the world, let alone a developed economy, unable to trade with the rest of the world, or even neighboring countries. Fears about Brexit are rational, but their impact has been exaggerated. Markets don't like uncertainties after-all. Trade deals, better or worse, will be in place, sooner or later. New trade deals may harm some industries, but they will definitely help some industries too. That's why I don't have any real fear holding on to my GBPUSD position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.