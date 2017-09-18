Pure Storage Is Still A Bargain

I wrote the first time about Pure Storage (PSTG) in April, when it was trading at around $10. Today, it is trading around $14. The investment thesis back then was that investors were avoiding the company for the wrong reasons despite undeniable potential. After a 40% increase in the stock price, it is legit to ask whether the gap between intrinsic value and market price is closing. What follows are some comments on the latest developments and an attempt to answer that question.

Who is Charles Giancarlo?

The biggest news from the last earnings call was the stepping down of Scott Dietzen in favor of Charles Giancarlo. The management justified the hiring of Mr. Giancarlo with his ability to scale $1 billion revenue companies to multi-billion market leaders. Overall, I believe that this was a good move, even though I don't have enough information to judge whether Mr. Giancarlo is the perfect fit.

Giancarlo joined Cisco in 1994, where he lived through the company’s boom and bust years. First, as a vice president managing the company’s mergers and acquisitions, and after the dot-com bubble, as a chief technical officer and later as a chief technology officer. Mr. Giancarlo left Cisco in 2007 to join Silver Lake Partners as a managing director and "head of value creation." Silver Lake Partners is a private equity firm that focuses on providing mature technology companies with growth capital. Mr. Giancarlo's publicly available interviews and presentations suggest he has expertise in M&A and in turning around tech businesses. In other words, he is not a direct hire from a growing multi-billion tech enterprise, as one would expect given the reason for which he was hired.

Nevertheless, investors should welcome the change in management. Switching the CEO even when things go well is a sign of humbleness and willingness to do what it takes to achieve the next milestones. Also, Scott Dietzen remains as a full-time chairman. This means that the hiring of a hardware veteran like Charles Giancarlo equals to allocating more expertise and brainpower to Pure Storage's management.

Charles Giancarlo received 464,745 shares (close to $6M market value) of Pure Storage’s stock plus options before the earnings call.

Last earnings call

The earnings call also confirmed that Pure Storage is on a steady growth path. The management is confident that it will reach around $1B in revenues by the end of the year and expects to have its first profitable quarter ever in Q4. Revenues were up 38% Y/Y, while the number of customers grew by 60% Y/Y. Flashblade has contributed better than expected to this result. Free cash flow was a negative $17.5M, which is a small number compared to the $523M that was left in the bank by the end of the quarter.

A common narrative among skeptics is that cloud storage is replacing on-premise solutions. During the earnings call, the management stressed on several occasions how a substantial part of Pure’s customers is actually cloud-based companies. A second point that was made regarding demand was that Flashblade is a preferred piece of hardware when it comes to building infrastructure for AI applications. From that perspective, it appears that Pure is selling shovels during a gold rush.

The latest addition to Pure’s product portfolio is the FlashArray//X. The //X is a premium version of the FlashArray and sets itself apart from the previous //M versions because it is fully NVMe based. NVMe is a set of new standards aimed at increasing the speed in which data can be stored and accessed by reducing latency alongside increasing bandwidth. The company claims that the FlashArray//X beats older versions by a factor of two in terms of lower latency and larger bandwidth. Its specs and easy integrability with predecessors hoist the entire FlashArray product line on a whole new level in terms of performance.

Valuation

When I first wrote about Pure Storage, the hypothetical reasoning was that if Pure Storage decided to stop financing growth by the end of 2017, it probably would generate around $1B a year and roughly $97.5M in net profits. With the shares trading at around $10 back then, this result led to a PE ratio in the mid-twenties. Thus, the conclusions of this hypothetical reasoning was “you can get the current company at a fair price, while the future growth is for free.” Today, with the share price at $14, the same line of reasoning would lead to a PE ratio of $35. So, future potential isn’t for free anymore.

On the other hand, the last quarter has removed a substantial part of the remaining doubt regarding the company’s growth potential: Flashblade turned out to be a success and the dip in revenues in Q1 with respect to the previous quarter really was just seasonality, as the management had claimed. Technology wise, Pure Storage seems to be ahead of the pack by a couple of years. Its superb net promoter scores and the Evergreen solution (which allows upgrading storage hardware without interrupting operations or needing to replace hardware) are difficult to copy. Right now, there seems nothing on the horizon that may throw the company off its growth path or impact its financials negatively in any significant way.

The enterprise storage market is a $35B market. Pure Storage claims that potentially it can address 80% of that market, or $28B. This means 28 times current revenues. The current stock price is a bargain even if Pure Storage captures only $2-3B of the market while reaching its mid/long-term goal, i.e. an operating margin between 15 and 20%.

Becoming profitable in Q4 might turn out to be an important catalyst for this overlooked stock.

Quarterly earnings vs. stock price in $. Source: Pure Storage and Google.

Disclaimer: The article reflects my personal opinion and reality to the best of my knowledge, but I can't guarantee for content or outcomes. Please do your own research before making any investment decisions. Be aware that investing in a single stock may lead to complete loss of capital.