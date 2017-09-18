Enphase Energy Inc.: JinkoSolar Announcement Drives Rally

Enphase has rallied 56% from its September 1st to September 15th close, but the rally has not been based on any new or incremental information.

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) is a financially troubled manufacturer of micro inverters used primarily in residential and commercial/industrial PV solar installations. I have written a series of articles on the ENPH that may be found here. The two most relevant are the updated cash flow model published on August 14th and an analysis of Q2 earnings titled "CEO quits, Q3 Forecast Disappoints" published on August 9th. The following is the conclusion section from the article published August 14th.

ENPH's was forced to resort to aggressive cash management techniques during Q2 to maximize its cash at quarter end, but it only increased unrestricted cash by $1 million from Q1 to Q2. These techniques will not be available to ENPH during Q3, so its unrestricted cash will resume its downward trend. Using assumptions provided by management, the cash flow model included above estimates that ENPH will burn more than $9 million in cash during Q3. The company has one last bite at the apple during Q4 to grow revenues and try to reach breakeven on a cash flow from operations basis. Even to do this however, it will need to raise capital to fund inventory. ENPH should be avoided by investors. If you love the technology, wait until management sorts out its balance sheet issues.

From September 1st to September 15th ENPH has rallied approximately 56% on light volume equal to approximately 10% of shares outstanding. The rally was presumably driven by two announcements:

On September 5th, ENPH announced the promotion of Badri Kothandaraman from COO to President and CEO following the resignation of Paul Nahi in August. Kothandaraman was hired in April 2017 and he was likely hired at that time to be Nahi's successor. Kothandaraman worked at Cyprus Semiconductor for 21 years, so he has close ties with TJ Rodgers, founder of Cyprus and major investor in Enphase.

On September 6, JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) announced that it was using Enphase's IQ6 micro inverter on its Eagle AC solar panel. This announcement had been anticipated for some time and, combined with the expectation that LG would also use the IQ6, and it was not new information. ENPH's earnings projections for Q3 and its forecast of gross margins by year end 2018 likely already incorporate assumptions of sales to JinkoSolar and LG.

The JinkoSolar announcement combined with LG's use of the IQ6 is undoubtedly a positive for ENPH. There are SA members involved in the residential solar sector who have written positives comments about the product. The issue for ENPH remains a near term balance sheet and cash flow issue as discussed in detail in the August 14th article containing the updated cash flow model. The JinkoSolar and LG relationships are already incorporated in the Q3 earnings forecast (which were a disappointment) and ENPH's forecast of gross margin run rate at year 2018.

As published by the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratories ("NREL") and discussed in this article, the Least Cost of Energy calculation for residential solar (not including ITC) had declined to between $.129 and $.167 per kwh. If the ITC is factored in, the residential LCOE is declines below $.10 per kWh. The tipping point for a dramatic increase in demand in the residential market is therefore within two years of cost reduction. Unfortunately for ENPH, it is unlikely to see this tipping point if it does not address its balance sheet and liquidity issues during the fourth quarter. As I noted in the last article:

Let's make a very generous assumption that during Q4, the restructuring expenses stop entirely (management estimates $4.3 million for Q3). That would mean that ENPH would need to generate an incremental $5 million in gross margin to break even on a cash flow basis (assuming that CapEx stays at the ridiculously low level of $500k per quarter assumed in the model and the company can keep expenses flat). At a 20% gross margin, sales would need to jump $25 million during Q4. That would be a 33% increase. This seems unlikely given current inventory levels and the odd increase in restructuring expenses and again reinforces management's need to raise equity capital during Q4.

I will state again that JinkoSolar and LG adopting the IQ6 is a positive for ENPH. The ramp up in sales of the IQ6 (offset by the decline in sales of sunsetting products), however, will likely fall short of what ENPH will need to become cash flow positive in Q4 (particularly when factoring in Working Capital needs and deferred CapEx).

The recent stock price rally has increased ENPH's EMV to approximately $130 million. The Company is unlikely to be able to get a deal completed at current EMV levels, since potential investors would focus not on the current EMV but on the equity value supported by the earnings forecast. The rally in the stock price may provide the company with a window of opportunity to raise equity at a price north of what could have been achieved in August. For example, assuming a haircut of 30% from current levels, ENPH could raise $30 million in equity at a pre deal EMV of $90 million. Post deal, dilution would be about 25% to the existing equity. This would be a decent outcome relative to what could have been achieved subsequent to the release of Q2 earnings.

ENPH Q3 earnings release is about eight weeks away. Hopefully the Company is aggressively pursuing a solution to its financial situation now.

Conclusion

In my August 14th article I recommended avoiding ENPH. The stock has enjoyed a great run over the last 10 trading days on news that was not really new and this news is likely to change the near term cash flow and balance sheet issues confronting the Company. I would still avoid the stock and I would also now recommend that anyone holding it sell at these levels. If you love the technology, wait until management has sorted out the balance sheet issues.

