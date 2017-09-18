Natural Gas Prices Surge As Market Focuses On Near-Term Demand Rather Than Increasing Supply

Near-term, the risk is skewed to the downside for prices.

Welcome to the "perfect weather edition" of Natural Gas Daily!

The weather report over the weekend couldn't have been more bullish. Near-term, we saw heat takeover the East Coast, while the first week of October was revised cooler.

One trader called it the "perfect weather" revision.

In our last week's weekly natural gas recap, we said that price gains would be capped in the near-term as concerns could resurface from a surge in Lower 48 production. Instead, prices are rocketing higher today as the market is focusing on near-term demand increases rather than the record production levels we saw over the weekend.

To put into context, Lower 48 production has not averaged 74.5 Bcf/d since February 2016.

Source: HFI Research

This has given pause to some of the traders we spoke to, and the latest price rally was the perfect opportunity to sell-off the rest of the bullish November positions.

As for storage, there were minimal revisions over the weekend. We saw a downward revision for 10/6 week, and EOS remained the same at 3.80 Tcf. We now have estimates till 10/13 week, and the EOS range has tightened to 3.79 Tcf to 3.82 Tcf as of the latest update.

With October contracts trading some 10 cents above the implied fundamental supported value, we think near-term prices are skewed now to the downside. Traders are waiting for another opportunity to present themselves.

