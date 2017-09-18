An Upside Move Brewing At eMagin?

Over two years ago I wrote an article on eMagin (EMAN) wondering if 2015 would be the year it finally breaks out. Back then, I was skeptical. Now two years later, I am still skeptical, but a couple developments have piqued my interest.

I have been out of this stock for awhile, but have kept it on my watch list. My application that inspects my watch list, however, has flagged eMagin as being attractive in the short term due to its recent drop followed by Friday's 10% gain. As a result of this flag, I delved back into the stock to see if it is behaving any better, or still mired in mediocrity.

It looks like I haven't missed much while I was gone. The stock was still wavering between $1.75 and $4 as it has for the last 5 years.

Reviewing eMagin's fundamentals do not make me feel any better either:

Looking through the earnings transcripts since 2015 is a trip back in time through broken dreams. While it appears the production quality issues and scaling requirements are no longer a negative factor, now its just down to creating revenue growth. So far no success, and the earnings numbers are remain negative for the last five quarters. Management still hopes to hop on the Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) wave, if it ever materializes. That is a risky bet as it is not clear that a mass market exists for AR or VR, and if there is, that eMagin can capitalize on it.

Some good news is that military contracts are expected to be on an upswing.

From the latest earnings call:

We continue to benefit from the ramp up of several new military programs on which our displays are designed in. And as these programs progress from low rate initial production of prototype phase over the next several quarters, we anticipate a continuation of the sequential product revenue growth we have seen over the past several quarters.

Given the low bar to beat for military revenue in 2016, it shouldn't take much interest to create an upswing. It also seems logical they the military would be ready for a refresh cycle given the advancements in display technology. Match that with their manufacturing partners showing enough interest to fund R&D contracts, maybe there is some interesting news here. Again, I have heard all this before, so it will be a while before I can get too excited.

In addition, in the latest earnings call this comment from Andrew Sculley caught my eye:

First of all, I'm very excited about the progress we've made in advancing our discussions with a number of potential commercial customers for consumer applications of our technology. The pace of our discussions has accelerated which gives me great confidence that we will have an additional agreement by year-end with a major consumer electronics company. We're also making substantial progress in our partnering efforts with manufacturing partners to work with us for high volume manufacturing to support these programs. I believe the timing for signing and agreement is the end of 2017 or early 2018.

Given that the share price is near its 52 week low, and historically it has hovered around the two dollar mark, it seems that if any of this interest materialized in the way of revenue, maybe this stock is ready for a short term bounce. Maybe I am being seduced, but it seems with this near term timing, and all the recent R&D contracts, there might be hope on the horizon.

So while eMagin has been dead money for years, perhaps there is a short term trade opportunity here. Assuming Friday's move was just an aberration, there is probably no rush to buy, but it seems possible a short term sentiment move could push it above $3 by the end of the end of the year. I may try to convince myself to overlook my eMagin history, and open a small position in October if it is still hovering around $2. I would likely set an exit point at around $3, and I would be surprised if I convince myself to turn this into a long term holding.

