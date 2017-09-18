Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Sets Terms For $100 Million IPO

Given the lack of existing investor IPO support, the company's very early stage of development and pricey valuation, my opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

The firm is in late Phase 1 trials for its lead kinase inhibitor cancer treatment candidates.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals wants to sell 6.25 million shares of common stock at $16.00 per share.

Quick Take

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) has set terms for its proposed IPO, seeking to sell 6.25 million of common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share.

Deciphera is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm developing kinase inhibitor treatments for a variety of cancers.

Although its candidates are promising, the combination of very early stage trials, no existing investor IPO support, and a fairly high valuation means my opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

Company Recap

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Deciphera was founded in 2003 and is focused on developing a kinase inhibitor drug candidate to treat GIST, or GastroIntestinal Stromal Tumors.

Below is a snapshot of the firm’s current pipeline:

(Source: Deciphera S-1/A)

Deciphera is still in Phase 1 trials for its two lead candidates, DCC-2618 and DCC-3014 and the firm intends to use the bulk of the IPO proceeds to fund additional trials for those two candidates.

To date, the trials for lead candidate DCC-2618 have shown initial results of a ‘high disease control rate’ of 85% at eight weeks and 60% at 24 weeks.

Although there are numerous deep-pocketed competitors developing kinase inhibitor-based treatments for cancer, management says that its candidates may have advantages by directly targeting ‘certain secondary resistance mutations in KIT and PDGFRa...or provide coverage of all KIT and PDGFRa mutants.’

IPO Details and Commentary

Deciphera wants to sell 6.25 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $100 million not including customary underwriter over-allotments.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO valuation would be approximately $500 million.

The firm’s financial performance since inception is typical of development stage biopharmas in that there have been no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses.

As of June 30, 2017, Deciphera had $94 million in cash and $8 million in total liabilities.

I previously wrote about Deciphera’s IPO prospects in my article, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Seeks $100 Million IPO.

In that article, I highlighted a few salient points about Deciphera.

First, while the firm’s pipeline is promising, it is still in Phase 1 stage of development. This means ultra-high-risk for investors and the prospect of needing additional, dilutive capital for future trials, even assuming success and a growing company valuation.

Second, existing investors aren’t supporting the IPO by indicating an interest in acquiring some of the IPO. This has been a prominent feature of many successful biopharma IPOs in recent years.

And third, management wants investors to buy shares at a $500 million post-IPO market capitalization.

So, in my view, this is a pricey IPO that is not being supported by existing investors and the firm is extremely early stage.

Accordingly, my opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

I write about IPOs, corporate investment in technology startups and M&A deals. If you want to receive future articles automatically, click the Follow button at the top of the article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.