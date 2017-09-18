Morningstar Invests In Ellevest Online Financial Planner For Women

Morningstar is selective and is focused on financial and analytics startups for its investment strategy.

Ellevest is developing a 'hybrid' online/offline service to help women plan their finances.

Quick Take

Financial media technology company Morningstar (MORN) has participated in a $34.6 million investment round for financial planning site Ellevest.

Ellevest is creating an online website for women interested in financial planning services and investment topics.

Morningstar was an early lead investor in Ellevest and is well positioned to learn from as well as potentially acquire Ellevest should it catch on in the marketplace.

Investee Company

New York-based Ellevest was founded in 2014 to develop a site that aims to ‘close the gender-investing gap.’

Management is headed by Sallie Krawcheck, co-founder and CEO, who was previously CEO of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and US Trust.

Below is an interview of Ellevest’s Krawcheck on its approach to solving the ‘gender-investing gap’:

(Source: TechCrunch)

Ellevest asks new users to fill out a questionnaire and then tailor its suggestions accordingly.

Concurrent with the Series A funding announcement, the firm launched a new service called Ellevest Ascent, which provides an introduction to a financial planner. Users had previously asked for more ‘human’ interaction, so the new hybrid service seeks to fill that need.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with Morningstar, other investors in the current round included lead investor Rethink Impact and other investors PSP Growth, Salesforce Ventures (CRM), CreditEase Fintech Investment Fund, LH Holdings, SK Impact Fund, Khosla Ventures, Mellody Hobson, Contour Venture Partners, Ulu Ventures and Astia Angels.

Valuation was not disclosed. Ellevest has now raised more than $44 million in funding since inception. Of the current $34.6 million, $9.6 million was converted from a previously promissory note into equity.

A number of investors invested due to the social mission aspect of the deal, seeking to help advance equality in this area of need.

Morningstar was a previous investor in the startup, having led Ellevest’s big first funding of $10 million in 2015.

As to the use of the new funding, Ellevest CEO Krawcheck stated in the deal announcement,

I’m thrilled these global leaders—who are female “firsts” and technology innovators—are joining Ellevest’s mission to end the gender gap in investing and personal finance. We will use this new funding to build on the momentum in our digital offering, and develop solutions with women in our community who are asking us for human interaction and financial planning services.

Morningstar has not been a very active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in only a handful of companies since 2009.

The graphic below shows its investment focus by various metrics (click to enlarge),

(Source: Mattermark)

The graphic indicates that Morningstar’s investments have mostly been in B2B startups at early and growth stages. Additionally, it has focused its activity on companies in the finance, banking and analytics industry sectors.

While Morningstar has been quite choosy in its investments, it has largely stuck to its core focus of financial businesses, so in that respect, Ellevest is another investment well within its primary business focus.

Given that Morningstar led Ellevest’s first round in 2015, it stands to benefit from inside knowledge of Ellevest’s progress as well as potentially having a right of first refusal should Ellevest be approached for acquisition at some point in the future.

Either way, MORN is well positioned should Ellevest catch fire in the marketplace for providing financial advice tailored to the needs of women.

