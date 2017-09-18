Apple: What's Left For 2017?

We're in the second half of September, which means we are in the final few weeks of Apple's (AAPL) fiscal year. It's been a great year for the stock, with shares currently trading near all-time highs, and the next fiscal year is expected to see a revenue and perhaps earnings record. If you thought Apple's calendar year was basically complete after last week's iPhone event, well, there are still a number of things on the company's plate for the remainder of calendar 2017.

1. Determine the primary iPhone lineup for future iterations:

If you are in the market for a new iPhone, you are certainly in luck. Despite some disappointment in the limited color choices of this year's new 8 and X models, we currently have what many are calling the most complete smartphone lineup in Apple's history. As the table below shows, there are several different options and price points to choose from, with even more iterations if you add color choices.

It was a bit of a surprise that Apple kept the 6s line this time around, but perhaps the company is just trying to reduce some extra inventory. The flip side is that management wanted a cheaper large screen phone available, given the unhappiness of this year's price raises on the 8 and 8 Plus. We haven't seen the US phone carriers be overly promotional just yet, with the prevailing notion that discounts and trade-in deals will jump once the X becomes available in the next few months.

By having such an extensive lineup, Apple can get a better idea of the consumer landscape. With some of the more prominent features on the X like FaceID and the OLED screen likely to have higher production capabilities next year, it would not surprise me if Apple went back to a two device primary launch. In that scenario, it would be interesting to see if things like the dual-lens camera made it down to the regular model, or if Apple kept it on the Plus version as a premium option.

2. Decide the future of two key low end devices.

The smallest screen devices in Apple lineup have an uncertain future. As I discussed previously, the iPhone SE seems to have a decent size following, so I believe that the company should continue to sell the device moving forward. This year, Apple only updated the storage versions of the device, so perhaps a major upgrade could be slated for Spring 2018. I don't think the company has to go as far as giving a new version things like the new A11 bionic chip and FaceID, but even simple upgrades like to the cameras and perhaps the A10 chip line would make it a much better device.

The same can be said for the iPad mini, albeit to an even greater extent. The mini 4 was launched in September 2015, so its hardware is very outdated when compared to the new Pro models of the tablet. There have been rumors for a few years now about the mini being axed as smartphone screens have gotten larger, but the device is still currently on sale. Strangely enough, the mini 4 isn't Apple's cheapest tablet at the moment, because it only comes in a 128GB storage version that costs $70 more than the 9.7 inch 32GB iPad despite the larger screen model having newer hardware and technology.

Neither of these two products are crucial to Apple's future success, but I'm sure if management had to reveal the numbers they still likely contribute a few billion a year in revenue. While some consumers would just switch to other versions of these devices if the SE/mini are discontinued, Apple would lose some customers who prefer smaller screens. Management needs to make a decision on these two products, because if you are going to keep selling them well into 2018, newer versions are definitely needed.

3. Make consumers happy this holiday season:

There are two products that Apple talked about at its annual developers conference ("WWDC") back in June that are expected to launch in December. The first is the HomePod, which is Apple's Siri-based smart speaker, and the second is the iMac Pro. With no definitive dates yet for launch, it will be interesting to see if the company gets these into consumers' hands for Christmas. Remember that last year the AirPods were a bit delayed, and thus many of those sales pushed into calendar 2017, not Apple's holiday quarter.

I mention these two products not because they are expected to have a major impact on results in the short term, but due to the fact that a shift in launch date by even a few weeks here or there can have a difference. Last week, there was a bit of disappointment that the iPhone X wasn't set to be launched until late October, and that has pushed analyst revenue estimates down for both the September and December quarters. While some of those dollars will be made up for in the March and perhaps June 2018 quarters, nobody wants to see Apple miss guidance for its holiday period. Remember, analysts are looking for more than 10.5% revenue growth, a new quarterly company record, on top of last year's record quarter that contained an extra week.

Final thoughts:

With a little over one quarter to go in calendar 2017, Apple still has a bit left on its plate to accomplish. This week will be the launch of the new iPhone 8 as part of Apple's biggest iPhone lineup ever. The resulting sales mix should help management decide on how to launch future generations of the smartphone. Apple must also make a decision on its smaller screen devices, as current outdated versions will not sell well forever. Finally, the timing of new product launches could help determine if the company will make or break estimates for the most important quarter of the year, one for which analysts are starting to worry a little about due to the iPhone X delay.

