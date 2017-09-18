ConocoPhillips Vs. EOG Resources - Even Family Members Differ By 50%

I use many of my exclusive analysis methods to tease apart the few differences between these two stocks' "personalities."

We still have a way to go before oil prices rebound to "normal prices," but if you believe we have already hit bottom, we should choose an oil stock now.

On Friday, thinking I had finally solved my portfolio’s problem of “zero oil investments,” I almost made a sizeable investment in W&T Offshore (WTI). Over the course of the day, however, I felt increasingly uncomfortable about investing in what is – let’s face it – a penny stock. The business might be crawling back with high potential gains, but I just cannot get over my prejudice against penny stocks…

So, over the weekend I spent hours analyzing oil stocks, narrowing it down to two companies that I feel much more comfortable about. Perhaps it is the size or the price or the popularity, but I’m happy to say I’ll be willing to invest in either. I just want to know which would serve me better in a monogamous relationship.

So come along as I compare two of the biggest oil companies on the market. Both are upstream, as I decided upstream is the way to go if the projections of higher oil prices are to be believed. Today, let’s take a gander at ConocoPhillips (COP) and EOG Resources (EOG).

My Bias: Long Shale

The readers of this article should first know that I came into the comparison with a bias. Because of a multitude of reasons – many geopolitical, I believe shale is the way of the future, at least for US producers, and I was drawn to COP because of its focus and early entry to oil sand projects. COP’s projected cost per barrel of $10 could skyrocket the stock if realized, especially in light of oil “near its cheapest” currently trading at $50/bbl.

Obviously, if I’m looking for something upstream and exposed to shale, I have to include EOG as well as COP. EOG is currently one of the largest shale drillers and produces at, fluctuations aside, some of the lowest costs in the nation. Both companies are drilling Eagle Ford shale in Texas, making the comparison all the more tight.

Both companies are aggressively pressing forward in this business area and therefore count as growth stocks if you believe in shale. As I noted above, I believe shale is the future; if you disagree, this comparison will still be useful but should be considered a comparison of two value stocks instead of growth stocks. The reason is that I do not believe we need to intently analyze the difference in these companies’ shale business plans to determine which is the better business; their track records in competing within the current upstream industry, under the pressure of falling oil prices should be enough to tell us which company has the better management, stronger investor support, and superior financial metrics.

Earnings Patterns

A look at these companies via my form of analysis is meant to reveal unique characteristics tied to stocks that can act as predictive variables in statistical models. For instance, as an earnings trader, I am highly focused on those four special days in the year that mark a disproportionate amount of novel public information released into the market, causing fundamentally fueled price discovery for the stock price. The changes from quarter to quarter, the content of the earnings call, and the reaction of the stock at earnings all have significant implications for the coming quarters and years: In essence, a large chunk of the most important information equates to the largest proportion of price movements; we care little about day-to-day movements but care a lot about earnings day movements.

That said, I place EPS growth and earnings reactions under the magnifying glass as a major factor in my decision; it is important to be aware of earnings reaction patterns if we expect a stock to see increasing earnings beats in the future. Notably, I found that while COP has an expectedly random at-earnings price reaction (implying that the analysts are as confused as the general investor), EOG tends to sell off on earnings. Despite EOG beating on two out of three EPS estimates, its stock takes a dive roughly 60% of the time.

Earnings patterns like these show a lack of confidence in investors. Typically, such a pattern represents a desire to take profits and reinvest funds elsewhere. As the general public tends to be more of the advocating type and less of the rebalancing type, we can expect EOG to have more of its shares traded by institutions than COP, which turns out to be true.

Investor Types

COP has a significantly larger chunk of its shares held by the general public. It also has less insider selling over the past year (seven significant sales versus one). Both facts tell me that COP investors are likely more adamant about holding into the long-term, short-term downturns are damned.

A longer time horizon makes sense here, as COP is more of a shale newcomer and therefore has some brave but questionable growth ideas. In contrast, EOG is the veteran who knows the industry better but is quite old-fashioned and therefore less exciting. The tech investor in me wants to make the comparison of Intel and NVIDIA.

Indeed, COP often sees buying after earnings, meaning that the results are not interpreted by investors as reasons to take profit but to add to their positions. I was hoping to find a considerable difference in how COP and EOG react to public news, including earnings, in relation to expected price movements as per option pricing. However, my backtests showed that both stocks react normally, which is both disappointing but also comforting as the alternative would imply a significant degree of cognitive dissonance built into the stock price (e.g., investors refusing to react to negative news).

News-based stock price changes, then, are rational. With much of the oil market being moved by news in the past couple months, this is what we want, as stocks that do not act rationally will be difficult to predict when oil makes a comeback. Because I am investing in shale in expectation of it becoming an increasingly profitable source of oil, both stocks conform to my requirement of reacting logically to macro changes.

Final Thoughts

I doubt I can offer any fundamental info that is not already easily available, and for the most part COP and EOG are similar – so I hope that the above analysis offers a novel way of looking at stock comparisons. But more importantly, what did I decide? As I said before, I think these two stocks are pretty evenly matched for exposure in the US market, but as you can probably infer from the above characteristics of the stocks and the inferences that stem from those characteristics: I believe COP offers more upside through its goal of $10/bbl costs and stronger protection from the downside due to the psychological traits of its investors (e.g., buying dips consistently).

Just FYI, some other factors that tipped my decision toward the COP side:

If my goal is to play US shale, I should be pleased by COP’s 2008 decision to sell its Chinese operations to EOG. If COP puts even more focus on pruning non-US, non-shale production assets, I’d have made my decision much more easily. I also do not like the idea that EOG would buy from COP as if COP’s operation setups are worth more than reinvesting in EOG’s own shale aspirations.

COP just broke through a strong resistance level, at $45.90, implying that now is a good time to buy (we always want to buy above support levels, if possible). EOG is also above its strongest support level but considerably more so than COP, implying that the optimal technical buy signal has passed us by.

October is one of the best months to go long on COP in this volatility regime:

EOG displays no such pattern:

In the end, I have decided to add that long-needed shale exposure to my portfolio via COP. If you have any questions about my analysis – or just want to tell me just how wrong I am – please do so below in the comments section below. Don’t forget to hit “follow” up at the top (orange button) for updates.

And if long-term investing is not your thing, I’m with you there – most my income is from short-term trading, such as by trading on earnings. Consider checking out my earnings trading subscription “Exposing Earnings.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.