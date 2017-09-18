Is Short-Term Trading Akin To Gambling?



Due to the nature of my articles, many being about special situations in which high alpha short term opportunities and positions are examined, I have noticed a few comments comparing my trading style to, dare I say “Gambling.” I would like to take a minute to address this issue and see if we can clear up any misconceptions regarding the trading ideas I put forth.



“50% in one day shorting call options? You really bet your entire portfolio on the intra-day movement of these ETFs? You're not a rational investor, you're a gambler.”



This is just one example of the kind of comments I see sometimes when sifting through the commentary on a given article. Just to put the above text into context, it was from a recent article I wrote about The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). In this peace, I stated that I felt gold and gold miners were overbought on a short-term basis, many of the elements responsible for gold’s recent rise were transient in nature, and it was therefore likely that prices would fall in the days to come. Which they did, GDX shed approximately 5% of its value over the next few trading sessions.



I also mentioned that to get the most alpha out of this trade I decided to go short call options in (GDXJ) and (JNUG). In one day, the $40 call options in GDXJ gave up 50% of their value and since I was short these call options my returns were 50%. Obviously, I did not “bet” my entire portfolio on this trade, and I am not sure where the person commenting got this idea, but I digress.

Is Short Term Investing Like Gambling?



Gambling: the activity or practice of playing at a game of chance for money or other stakes. The act or practice of risking the loss of something important by taking a chance or acting recklessly.





There are some key elements that stand out from this definition, so let’s see if these factors are relevant when it comes to short term investing.



1. The activity or practice of playing at a game Check

2. A game of chance

3. For money or other stakes Check

4. The act of risking something important Check

5. Taking a chance or acting recklessly Half a Check



1. Short term trading is like playing a game. The rules are that you are competing against numerous people on various levels when trading, and the best players tend to “win” or make the most money over time.



2. Is active investing a game of chance? I could not give this one a check because I do not believe that trading is a game of chance, if done right. The way we come up with our trade ideas is by identifying situations in which fundamental factors align favorably with technical variables, and thus present us with promising opportunities.



3. Number three is a clear check as successful trading is defined by the results, and the bottom line is you need to make money to survive.



4. Number four is also a check as anyone who chooses to invest or trade short term is putting their capital at risk, and I will go on a limb and say that money is important to most people.



5. Anyone who puts their capital at risk by investing or trading is taking a chance in one form or another. The question is what kind of risk is it? Are the odds heavily in your favor? Do you have an exit strategy, just in case? Thus, just because someone is taking a chance, does not necessarily mean they are acting recklessly, and therefore number five gets half a check.



Three and a half checks out five indicates that short term trading has some similar characteristics associated with gambling, but it is not the same thing.



Who is Taking the Bigger Gamble, The Long-Term Investor or The Short-Term Trader?





Anyone can buy and hold a stock or an ETF, and over the long-term this strategy often proves to be successful. However, there are great times to buy and hold stocks for a prolonged period of time and then there are times when this strategy can backfire, for instance if one buys and holds before the start of a bear market or before a major correction.



An example of a great time to seek long-term exposure in the stock market would be in the beginning stages of a bull market like in 2009 or after a major correction of some sort like 2011, 2015/2016. In addition, stock valuations play a major role. When people are panicking, and everyone is selling, stocks prices often overshoot to the downside and begin to offer great value from a fundamental viewpoint. In such times, it is possible to pick up stocks on the cheap, as P/E’s of companies with strong fundamentals and relatively robust growth potential can be bought at 10-15 times earnings or cheaper.



Then there are times like right now, when going long for the long-term may not seem like such a great idea. Stocks are relatively expensive, the Current Shiller P/E ratio is over 30, for the second time in history since the dotcom boom and subsequent bust. Furthermore, the average P/E for an S&P 500 company is approaching 25. These indicators are suggesting that stocks are expensive as the historic average metric concerning these gages is around 15.



Markets move in cycles, there are expansions and contractions, bull markets and bear markets, booms and busts, and we currently appear to be in the late stages of the second longest bull market in history. Therefore, I would argue that someone looking for long-term exposure in the stock market is gambling more so than the short-term trader. To be fair, successful short term trading is very difficult due to various factors and requires ample experience, research, and often guidance to accomplish.



What is Short-Term Trading?



Everyone might have their own view on what short-term trading is and the factors that comprise this strategy. The way we come up with our short-term trading philosophy is based on three elements.



1. Fundamental – What are the fundamental elements associated with this trade? Do they warrant a continuation in the price movement, or a reversal if applicable?



2. Technical – What are the charts telling us, is a continuation of the underlying trend likely, is a reversal possible, how likely is it to occur, is something significantly overbought or oversold right now, what if anything will make the buyers or sellers come in?



3. Psychological – Markets are full of people and therefore, exhibit psychological human emotions such as fear, greed, complacency, etc. These can be very useful in short term and long term investing as extreme fear may lead to panic and thus create amazing buying opportunities. Greed and complacency may enable a herd mentality to materialize which may take stocks to extremely overbought valuations.





The Takeaway

When we search for short-term trading opportunities, the factors we rely on to point us in the right direction. When these fundamental, technical, and physiological elements align, they may trigger an entry point to go long or short a particular asset class, stock, trading instrument, etc.



Also, under current market conditions the long term buy and hold strategy appears riskier than the short-term approach, as the economy is very late in an expansionary cycle, valuations are high, and when a real correction or bear market occurs many stocks can lose a significant portion of their value. Whereas, a short-term approach can provide positive results in any market.



To get real time trade triggers and insight concerning specific trading strategies please visit our Albright Investment Group trading community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.